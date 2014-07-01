(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine-based UkrLandFarming PLC's (ULF) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC'. Fitch has also affirmed the company's Long-term local currency IDR at 'B-' with Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is available below.

ULF's foreign-currency IDR is constrained by Ukraine's Country Celling of 'CCC'. The local currency IDR reflects political and economic uncertainty in Ukraine, which may ultimately threaten ULF's financial flexibility and thus its ability to meet its debt obligations. They also reflect the company's exposure to upcoming refinancing risks and expected negative impact from hryvna devaluation on the company's operating performance, mainly its controlled subsidiary Avangardco (local currency IDR 'B-'/Negative).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Liquidity in Focus

At FYE13, ULF had a large amount (USD404m) of short-term debt. Although ULF had USD297m of cash (adjusted to USD163m of what Fitch considers "unrestricted" when deducting cash needed for operational purposes and deposits in related-party banks) and USD108m of undrawn credit facilities, its weak liquidity profile is a key rating factor given the weakened economy and political turmoil in Ukraine so far in 2014.

Following ULF's successful rollover of a large portion of its loans due in 2014, we currently assess the group's liquidity as adequate. This reflects ULF's access to liquid inventories to fund the new harvesting season at the beginning of the year, together with our expectation of still healthy operating cash flows in 2014. Liquidity issues will remain in focus as long as the current difficult operating and financial environment persists. Large debt repayments coming due in 2015 and continued economic instability in the country are fully captured in the current ratings and Outlook. High dependence on USD-denominated debt (77% of 2013 total debt) is partially mitigated by significant export sales and USD-linked prices of grain sold domestically.

Lower Revenue and FFO Expected

Following the steep hryvna devaluation so far in 2014 we expect a significant decline in the group's USD-denominated revenues and funds from operations (FFO), as most of non-farming revenue is generated domestically in local currency (including Avangardco's egg products sold domestically). The operating margin is likely to be under pressure as a large part of costs, especially in non-farming segments, are USD-linked (feed, fertilisers, fuel, seeds). However, this will be partially mitigated by higher grain prices expected for 2014 and lower UAH-denominated costs. Still, we expect FFO will be sufficient to finance capex needs and enable modest positive free cash flow (FCF). This should strengthen over time if profit margins remain steady and capex requirements partly abate.

Leverage to remain Adequate

Although ULF generates about 25% of its sales in hard currencies, a substantial amount of USD-based debt, combined with expected lower operating cash flows, will result in weaker projected credit metrics for the next three years. We expect FFO-adjusted leverage to increase closer to 3x in 2014, from 2.3x in 2013, before the company modestly deleverages. However, leverage remains low for the current ratings and relative to the group's closest peers in Ukraine.

Less Ambitious Growth Plans

ULF has been expanding rapidly, both through acquisitions and greenfield projects, resulting in a stronger business profile. After having incurred a record USD847m capex in 2013 (41% of revenues), ULF plans to substantially reduce capex in 2014, given the political and economic instability in the country. Although ULF's scale in farming still requires material investments to reach a competitive level of self-sufficiency in storage capacity, we assume that internally-generated cash flows should be sufficient to fund both maintenance and logistics expansion.

Largest Ukrainian Agricultural Company

The ratings reflect the leading position of ULF in Ukrainian agriculture and its dominant domestic position, efficient farming operations, and diversification by geography and products, such as higher value-added eggs, dry egg products, processed meat and leather. We expect ULF's scale to provide increased bargaining power as well as economies of scale over time. Although the recent entry of Cargill (A/Stable) as ULF's shareholder with a 5% stake is considered a vote of confidence in the long-term prospects of the agriculture sector of Ukraine, ULF remains fully exposed to external risks associated with this country.

Corporate Governance Issues

Fitch notes ULF has a material proportion of its cash balances at related-party banks and believes some of these transactions may not have been conducted at arm's length. Although its subsidiary Avangardco has pursued stronger standards in corporate governance and information transparency as a publicly-listed entity, corporate governance issues remain for ULF. These include 'key man risk' as well as a lack of independent directors and of compensation and audit committees on the board of directors. These corporate governance issues do not currently affect the ratings but could do so over the long-term if they persist. Strong Profile excluding Avangardco

Although ULF consolidates its 77.5% ownership in listed Avangardco, the parent does not have direct recourse to Avangardco's reported USD157m cash balance as of end-2013, except by way of dividends which we expect will be paid in 2014 and, subject to economic conditions, next year. Fitch expects ULF's stand alone FFO adjusted gross leverage - calculated by deconsolidating Avangardco but including a dividend inflow to ULF in line with Avangardco's announced dividend policy - to reach 3.3x in 2014 and remain steady. Likewise, we project FFO fixed charge cover will remain at a minimum of 2.3x. These credit metrics are in line with the current ratings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions on the Long-term local currency IDR include:

-Improvement of ULF's corporate governance practices, particularly in its transactions with related-party banks

-ULF maintaining a FFO margin above 30% (FYE13: 31.2%), its ability to generate positive FCF and its expansion plan being funded mainly by internal cash flows leading to consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage below 3x, all on a sustained basis

An upgrade of the foreign currency IDR would be contingent on Ukraine's Country Ceiling being upgraded.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action on the Long-term local currency IDR include:

- Liquidity shortage caused by limited available bank financing of working capital investments or by refinancing at more onerous terms than expected

- A contraction of FFO below USD300m (FYE13: USD645.6m)

- An increase in consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage to 3.5x on a sustained basis (or 4.0x de-consolidating Avangardco)

- FFO fixed charge cover weakening below 2.5x

FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS

UkrLandFarming PLC

-- Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'CCC'

-- Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B-' with a Negative Outlook

-- National Long-term rating at affirmed 'AA+(ukr)'with Stable Outlook

-- Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'CCC' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'