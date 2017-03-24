(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based Daily Mail and General Trust's (DMGT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. DMGT's rating reflects a balance between a portfolio of cash generative business-to-business (B2B) assets that are exposed to growth markets, a sizeable exposure to print advertising and circulation at the company's dmg media division that are in structural decline and a measured financial policy that retains financial flexibility. The deconsolidation of Euromoney has increased the company's exposure to the declines in dmg media. This has led to a slight reduction in the leverage metrics that DMGT needs to maintain a 'BBB-' rating. Despite the reduction, DMGT retains significant leverage headroom within its rating and financial flexibility for operational execution. KEY RATING DRIVERS Continued Decline in Print: Operating profits at DMGT's consumer division, dmg media declined by 23% on an underlying basis in FY16. There has been pressure on operating profits at the division for several years, driven by a combination of structural pressures to sales volumes and advertising revenues at the company's UK newspaper division and costs related to expanding MailOnline, the unit's digital news platform. The declines in print media are unlikely to abate in the short to medium term. While ongoing cost reductions and revenue growth at MailOnline should help margins stabilise over the next two years, visibility on this remains limited for now. B2B Underpins Credit Profile: DMGT's has a strong portfolio of B2B assets that are sectorally and geographically diverse. The division drives about two-thirds of the group's underlying operating profit (excluding Euromoney and corporate costs) and it grew by an underlying 4% in 2016. The assets are by and large, well-positioned with good exposure to growth markets. Of the division's revenue (excluding Euromoney, FY16), 48% come from subscription sources, which supports the visibility and stability of its cash generation. Investments in new platforms, products and start-up ventures could provide a basis for margin expansion over the next two to three years. Deconsolidation Increases Exposure to Print: The deconsolidation of Euromoney has raised the group's exposure to print advertising and circulation to 35% of revenue from 29% while reducing revenue from subscription-based sources to 26% from 33% (based on FY16). The increased exposure of the core business to print and circulation revenues raises the uncertainty of medium-term free cashflow streams, in our opinion. This is reflected in a slight reduction in the FFO-adjusted net leverage that DMGT needs to maintain a 'BBB-' rating from 3.5x to 3.2x. The deconsolidation impact at the cashflow level is less pronounced then at the P&L level due to the retained dividends from DMGT's 49% holding in the business. Further, the retention of sales proceeds from the reduction in stake combined with lower cash taxes and lease capitalisation adjustments to debt, has a beneficial impact on FFO-adjusted net leverage, which in FY17 improved by 0.4x-0.5x as a result. Retained Financial Flexibility: DMGT maintains a measured financial policy targeting net debt/EBITDA up to 2.0x (as defined by company, 1.8x FY16). The company's FFO-adjusted net leverage is expected to decline to 2.3x by FY18 from 3.2x at YE16. The decline is driven primarily by a combination of Euromoney deconsolidation, disposal proceeds, lower cash taxes and reductions in pension contributions. This will provide up to one turn of leverage headroom for the company within its current rating that provides some flexibility to manage operational risks and investment opportunities. The retention of about GBP1 billion of investments in Euromoney and Zoopla add to this. Strategy to Increase Focus and Returns: DMGT's new chief executive has initiated a strategic review of the business with an aim to improve operational execution, increase portfolio focus and enhance the group's financial flexibility. The review aims to create a portfolio of assets that are better aligned to growth markets and those in which DMGT is well-positioned. We believe the focus of the strategy in the short term will be on organic improvement, which will take time to have an effect on the credit profile of the group. Active Portfolio Management: The group's strategy to improve the focus and returns of its asset portfolio implies that acquisitions and divestments will continue to play a central role in the group's strategy. DMGT has effectively used inorganic development to grow its digital business and diversify internationally. Between FY09 and FY16, DMGT made GBP646 million of acquisitions and GBP963 million of disposals, helping it to deleverage. DMGT's approach to M&A has been disciplined and successful, in our opinion, but is not without risk. From a credit perspective the approach makes it harder to envisage the long term nature of DMGT's core business portfolio and risk profile. DERIVATION SUMMARY DMGT's credit profile is anchored around its B2B asset portfolio and a measured financial policy that provides the company flexibility to manage operational risks. Visibility to cash flows in the medium to long term is, however, affected by uncertainties in the evolution of print circulation and advertising, the likely need for continued investments in new products and digital platforms and the active management of its asset portfolio. These are factors that led to a more cautious approach to the rating at 'BBB-'. Peers such as SKY Plc, RELX Plc, WPP Plc and Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA have a higher proportion of subscription-based revenues, lower exposure to print and/or bigger discretionary cash flows that support higher leverage or ratings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Reported revenue decline of 13.5% in FY17 and 4% in FY18 largely driven by the deconsolidation of Euromoney. Growth of 1%-2% thereafter. - Group operating EBIT margins contracting to11.8% in FY17 from 14.4% in FY16 and remaining broadly stable thereafter. - A stable capex to sales ratio of about 5%. - No share buybacks in FY2017. - No significant debt held above the Daily Mail and General Trust Plc level. RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - An upgrade would only be possible once greater clarity and success of the digital transition in dmg media has been established and such businesses as RMS in B2B have proven the revenue (and margin) potential of its new platform roll-out. Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - FFO-adjusted net leverage persistently trending above 3.2x, a metric that Fitch expects to correlate to about 2.5x net debt to EBITDA. - A declining print news industry makes the consumer transition to online important. Weakening consumer division operating profit trends could also prompt negative action. Fitch will also monitor the execution risk in major B2B project roll-outs. LIQUIDITY DMGT has no significant short-term maturities, along with undrawn credit facilities of GBP366.5 million, due March 2019. The company is also expected to generate positive FCF across the medium term. Contact: Principal Analyst James Hollamby Associate Director +44 20 3530 1656 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Supervisory Analyst Tajesh Tailor Senior Director +44 20 3530 1726 Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1021052 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001