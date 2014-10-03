(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jersey-based Hastings Insurance Group (Finance) plc's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Hastings Insurance Group (Finance) plc's GBP150m senior secured floating-rate notes due 2019 and its 8% GBP266.5m senior secured fixed- rate notes due July 2020 at 'BB-'/'RR3'. The notes were used to refinance existing debt facilities and to fund the equity consideration of the purchase price of Hastings Insurance Group (HIG) by Goldman Sachs Principal Investments. KEY RATING DRIVERS Broker/Underwriter Business Model Hastings Insurance Services Ltd (HISL), Hastings broker arm, operates a traditional insurer panel on which both, Advantage Insurance Company Limited (AICL), the group's underwriter, and third-party insurers sit. This provides HISL with a greater ability to channel customers between AICL and third-party panel insurers, thus adjusting volumes to current pricing conditions in accordance with AICL's risk-appetite. High Execution Risk The group is concentrated in the UK motor market, which is subject to significant competition, resulting in pricing pressures. Moreover, the group's main distribution channel is aggregator websites, which are highly price sensitive. Risk is exacerbated by the requirement for the company to achieve significant revenue growth across the duration of their business plan to achieve sufficient deleveraging. Potential Weakening of Financial Flexibility Both businesses could be subject to significant volatility given the high execution risk. This will constrain the IDR to the 'B+' rating unless considerable revenue growth is achieved in an environment of increased competition. If the projected EBITDA growth is not achieved credits metrics are likely to come under pressure and cause a reduction in financial flexibility. Deleveraging Driven by Broker Funds from operations (FFO)-based leverage and coverage metrics continue to be strongly supported by the cash generated by HISL's broking income, contributing to free cashflow margins of just under 10% over the next three years. AICL also remains profitable, as reflected in sub-100% combined ratios (1H14: 88%). However, because AICL needs to maintain its regulatory capital buffer at all times ahead of Solvency II implementation, this limits the amount of cash available for debt service. Strong Underwriting Profitability AICL continues to underwrite profitably in a highly competitive and challenging operating environment, reflected in a reported combined ratio of 88% for 1H14 (1H13: 85%, 1H12: 87%). The increase in the combined ratio was in line with the company's expectations and is a reflection of AICL's aggressive growth strategy. Possible Competitive Threats Hastings' agile business model, low expense base and use of extensive driver profile data provide it with a competitive advantage over larger, more established players. However, there is the risk of a competitor replicating this model within three to five years. This could put Hastings' current growth trajectory at risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: --FFO gross leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis --FFO interest cover above 4.0x on a sustained basis --Sustained increase in margin to 26%, indicating an improved competitive position across divisions Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: --FFO gross leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis --FFO interest cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis --Significant underperformance of HISL/AICL or adverse reserve developments in AICL resulting in margin pressure Contacts: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Senior Director +44 020 3530 1211 Committee Chairperson Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 20 3530 1079 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 