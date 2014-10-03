(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Jersey-based Hastings
Insurance Group (Finance) plc's Long-term foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also affirmed Hastings Insurance Group (Finance) plc's
GBP150m senior
secured floating-rate notes due 2019 and its 8% GBP266.5m senior
secured fixed-
rate notes due July 2020 at 'BB-'/'RR3'. The notes were used to
refinance
existing debt facilities and to fund the equity consideration of
the purchase
price of Hastings Insurance Group (HIG) by Goldman Sachs
Principal Investments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Broker/Underwriter Business Model
Hastings Insurance Services Ltd (HISL), Hastings broker arm,
operates a
traditional insurer panel on which both, Advantage Insurance
Company Limited
(AICL), the group's underwriter, and third-party insurers sit.
This provides
HISL with a greater ability to channel customers between AICL
and third-party
panel insurers, thus adjusting volumes to current pricing
conditions in
accordance with AICL's risk-appetite.
High Execution Risk
The group is concentrated in the UK motor market, which is
subject to
significant competition, resulting in pricing pressures.
Moreover, the group's
main distribution channel is aggregator websites, which are
highly price
sensitive. Risk is exacerbated by the requirement for the
company to achieve
significant revenue growth across the duration of their business
plan to achieve
sufficient deleveraging.
Potential Weakening of Financial Flexibility
Both businesses could be subject to significant volatility given
the high
execution risk. This will constrain the IDR to the 'B+' rating
unless
considerable revenue growth is achieved in an environment of
increased
competition. If the projected EBITDA growth is not achieved
credits metrics are
likely to come under pressure and cause a reduction in financial
flexibility.
Deleveraging Driven by Broker
Funds from operations (FFO)-based leverage and coverage metrics
continue to be
strongly supported by the cash generated by HISL's broking
income, contributing
to free cashflow margins of just under 10% over the next three
years. AICL also
remains profitable, as reflected in sub-100% combined ratios
(1H14: 88%).
However, because AICL needs to maintain its regulatory capital
buffer at all
times ahead of Solvency II implementation, this limits the
amount of cash
available for debt service.
Strong Underwriting Profitability
AICL continues to underwrite profitably in a highly competitive
and challenging
operating environment, reflected in a reported combined ratio of
88% for 1H14
(1H13: 85%, 1H12: 87%). The increase in the combined ratio was
in line with the
company's expectations and is a reflection of AICL's aggressive
growth strategy.
Possible Competitive Threats
Hastings' agile business model, low expense base and use of
extensive driver
profile data provide it with a competitive advantage over
larger, more
established players. However, there is the risk of a competitor
replicating this
model within three to five years. This could put Hastings'
current growth
trajectory at risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
--FFO gross leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis
--FFO interest cover above 4.0x on a sustained basis
--Sustained increase in margin to 26%, indicating an improved
competitive
position across divisions
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
--FFO gross leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis
--FFO interest cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis
--Significant underperformance of HISL/AICL or adverse reserve
developments in
AICL resulting in margin pressure
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 020 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
Raymond Hill
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1079
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
