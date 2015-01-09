(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unicredit Bank AG's (HVB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT HVB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating (SR), and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's view that its status as a large universal bank in Germany underpins an extremely high probability of state support, as indicated by a Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A+'. HVB is fully owned by Unicredit S.p.A. (UC: BBB+/Negative/F2), which is rated three notches below HVB. Given its ownership structure, Fitch believes HVB would first look to UC for support, if needed. Nonetheless, Fitch expects that the German government would ultimately support HVB if UC's resources are insufficient. However, political momentum is gaining pace to resolve even complex banking groups without significantly disrupting the financial markets and without requiring state support. The Negative Outlook on HVB's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives are reaching a point where a resolution of HVB or UC can be achieved without disrupting financial markets. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) has been implemented into German legislation (BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks starts on 1 January 2016.The BRRD and SRM will dilute the influence Germany has in deciding how German banks are resolved. In Fitch's view, they increase the likelihood of senior debt losses if a bank becomes non-viable. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT As HVB's Long-term IDR is at its SRF and Fitch does not expect sufficient upward momentum in its VR in the foreseeable future, the sensitivities of its IDRs are predominantly the same as those for the SRF. The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in implementing the BRRD and SRM. The BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz requires 'bail in' of creditors in banks under resolution from 1 January 2015 before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds. This, together with the SRM, should mean that HVB will be 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial system. Once resolution tools and mechanisms have been put in place they will become an overriding factor in our support-driven ratings. The likelihood of the bank's senior creditors receiving full support from the sovereign, despite HVB's systemic importance, will diminish substantially. Fitch expects to revise HVB's SRF to 'No Floor' during 1H15. A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean that HVB's Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded to the level of its VR. Given HVB's VR is 'a-', any support-driven downgrade of the bank's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings would be limited to two notches. Its Support Rating would also be downgraded, but could be kept above '5' if Fitch considers potential support available from UC to be strong enough. HVB and UC are now both regulated by the European Central Bank, and Fitch would expect UC to be willing to provide capital and liquidity support to HVB, if necessary. However, its ability to provide support is limited given the size of the German subsidiary, which represents around 30% of total group assets. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR HVB's VR reflects the bank's standalone credit strength, especially its solid capitalisation. The bank's profile also benefits from its well-established domestic corporate and investment banking franchise, which compensates for the intrinsic earnings volatility of these activities. Fitch expects the bank's capital position to remain strong in the face of forthcoming regulatory changes and forecast business development. HVB's VR is sensitive to a material weakening in common equity capital ratios. Although HVB and UC are now both regulated by the European Central Bank Fitch believes the potential for the bank's parent to upstream excessive liquidity and/or capital from the subsidiary remains somewhat limited, given the Board's legal responsibility to protect the interests of the bank. Fitch views positively HVB's much-needed initiatives, including large scale closure of branches, to improve the profitability of its retail banking activities. The scale of branch closures is unprecedented in Germany. Growing contributions from HVB's commercial banking, which includes retail banking activities, could help to balance falling earnings from its corporate and investment banking segment. Fitch believes that HVB is committed to disciplined pricing of corporate loans, which partly explains its shrinking customer portfolio. Reflecting its German focus, HVB's asset quality, specifically its loan impairment charges, continue to benefit from the resilient German economy. At the same time, HVB has a high ratio of non-performing loans (NPL/gross loans), including also work out loans, which it has not reduced as actively as its peers have. Fitch expects asset quality to remain stable in the coming quarters. Some risks remain, such as the bank's leveraged buyout exposure, project finance business and ship lending. Non-strategic assets are being worked out and the bank continues to reduce its exposure to these higher-risk asset classes. Being part of the UC group may pose contagion risk for HVB's funding franchise if the European sovereign crisis intensifies again, which is not Fitch's base case assumption as the agency expects a weak recovery in 2015. At the same time, HVB is limiting its direct funding exposure to group entities. Fitch would downgrade HVB's VR if it believes that further material cross-border transfers of capital and liquidity to the parent are becoming more likely (HVB's reserves were reduced by a special dividend paid out in 2013). The VR is also negatively sensitive to a shift in the balance between HVB's investment and corporate banking activity and its capitalisation. A subsidiary's VR will not normally be more than three notches above the parent's IDR, and within the eurozone the appropriate difference could be narrower. As a result, a further downgrade of UC, potentially driven by further negative developments in the Italian economy and a downgrade of Italy, could result in a downgrade of HVB's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of HVB's hybrid capital instruments (issued through Funding Trusts I and II) are based on its VR. They are notched down four levels, two for loss severity and another two for incremental non-performance risk relative to the bank's VR. While Fitch acknowledges that the regulator could demand a deferral of coupon payment on these profit-linked instruments in line with the terms and conditions of the instruments, the agency does not expect such intervention in light of the bank's solid standalone financial profile. 