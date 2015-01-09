(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Unicredit Bank
AG's (HVB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AND SENIOR DEBT
HVB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating (SR), and senior
debt ratings
reflect Fitch's view that its status as a large universal bank
in Germany
underpins an extremely high probability of state support, as
indicated by a
Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A+'. HVB is fully owned by
Unicredit S.p.A. (UC:
BBB+/Negative/F2), which is rated three notches below HVB. Given
its ownership
structure, Fitch believes HVB would first look to UC for
support, if needed.
Nonetheless, Fitch expects that the German government would
ultimately support
HVB if UC's resources are insufficient.
However, political momentum is gaining pace to resolve even
complex banking
groups without significantly disrupting the financial markets
and without
requiring state support. The Negative Outlook on HVB's Long-term
IDR reflects
Fitch's view that legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives
are reaching a
point where a resolution of HVB or UC can be achieved without
disrupting
financial markets. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) has
been implemented into German legislation (BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz)
and the Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks starts on 1
January 2016.The BRRD
and SRM will dilute the influence Germany has in deciding how
German banks are
resolved. In Fitch's view, they increase the likelihood of
senior debt losses if
a bank becomes non-viable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR AND SENIOR
DEBT
As HVB's Long-term IDR is at its SRF and Fitch does not expect
sufficient upward
momentum in its VR in the foreseeable future, the sensitivities
of its IDRs are
predominantly the same as those for the SRF. The SR and SRF are
sensitive to
progress made in implementing the BRRD and SRM. The
BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz
requires 'bail in' of creditors in banks under resolution from 1
January 2015
before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds.
This, together
with the SRM, should mean that HVB will be 'resolvable' without
jeopardising the
wider financial system. Once resolution tools and mechanisms
have been put in
place they will become an overriding factor in our
support-driven ratings. The
likelihood of the bank's senior creditors receiving full support
from the
sovereign, despite HVB's systemic importance, will diminish
substantially.
Fitch expects to revise HVB's SRF to 'No Floor' during 1H15. A
revision of the
SRF to 'No Floor' would mean that HVB's Long-term IDR would
likely be downgraded
to the level of its VR. Given HVB's VR is 'a-', any
support-driven downgrade of
the bank's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings would be
limited to two
notches.
Its Support Rating would also be downgraded, but could be kept
above '5' if
Fitch considers potential support available from UC to be strong
enough. HVB and
UC are now both regulated by the European Central Bank, and
Fitch would expect
UC to be willing to provide capital and liquidity support to
HVB, if necessary.
However, its ability to provide support is limited given the
size of the German
subsidiary, which represents around 30% of total group assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
HVB's VR reflects the bank's standalone credit strength,
especially its solid
capitalisation. The bank's profile also benefits from its
well-established
domestic corporate and investment banking franchise, which
compensates for the
intrinsic earnings volatility of these activities. Fitch expects
the bank's
capital position to remain strong in the face of forthcoming
regulatory changes
and forecast business development. HVB's VR is sensitive to a
material weakening
in common equity capital ratios.
Although HVB and UC are now both regulated by the European
Central Bank Fitch
believes the potential for the bank's parent to upstream
excessive liquidity
and/or capital from the subsidiary remains somewhat limited,
given the Board's
legal responsibility to protect the interests of the bank.
Fitch views positively HVB's much-needed initiatives, including
large scale
closure of branches, to improve the profitability of its retail
banking
activities. The scale of branch closures is unprecedented in
Germany. Growing
contributions from HVB's commercial banking, which includes
retail banking
activities, could help to balance falling earnings from its
corporate and
investment banking segment.
Fitch believes that HVB is committed to disciplined pricing of
corporate loans,
which partly explains its shrinking customer portfolio.
Reflecting its German
focus, HVB's asset quality, specifically its loan impairment
charges, continue
to benefit from the resilient German economy. At the same time,
HVB has a high
ratio of non-performing loans (NPL/gross loans), including also
work out loans,
which it has not reduced as actively as its peers have. Fitch
expects asset
quality to remain stable in the coming quarters. Some risks
remain, such as the
bank's leveraged buyout exposure, project finance business and
ship lending.
Non-strategic assets are being worked out and the bank continues
to reduce its
exposure to these higher-risk asset classes.
Being part of the UC group may pose contagion risk for HVB's
funding franchise
if the European sovereign crisis intensifies again, which is not
Fitch's base
case assumption as the agency expects a weak recovery in 2015.
At the same time,
HVB is limiting its direct funding exposure to group entities.
Fitch would
downgrade HVB's VR if it believes that further material
cross-border transfers
of capital and liquidity to the parent are becoming more likely
(HVB's reserves
were reduced by a special dividend paid out in 2013). The VR is
also negatively
sensitive to a shift in the balance between HVB's investment and
corporate
banking activity and its capitalisation.
A subsidiary's VR will not normally be more than three notches
above the
parent's IDR, and within the eurozone the appropriate difference
could be
narrower. As a result, a further downgrade of UC, potentially
driven by further
negative developments in the Italian economy and a downgrade of
Italy, could
result in a downgrade of HVB's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of HVB's hybrid capital instruments (issued through
Funding Trusts I
and II) are based on its VR. They are notched down four levels,
two for loss
severity and another two for incremental non-performance risk
relative to the
bank's VR. While Fitch acknowledges that the regulator could
demand a deferral
of coupon payment on these profit-linked instruments in line
with the terms and
conditions of the instruments, the agency does not expect such
intervention in
light of the bank's solid standalone financial profile.
The ratings actions are as follows:
UniCredit Bank AG
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured certificates of deposit affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured MTN programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured EMTN programme affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
HVB Funding Trusts I and II hybrid notes affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
