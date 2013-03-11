March 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Bank AG's (UCB, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'/Stable following the publication of the agency's new criteria for the analysis of public sector cover pools (see 'Fitch: Criteria for the Asset Analysis of European Public Entities' Covered Bonds' dated 30 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on UCB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 19.2%. RATING SENSITVITIES In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by four or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 13.2% (up from 12.4%). In its analysis, the agency takes into account the lowest reported OC of the past year (since December 2011) which is currently 19.2%, reflecting UCB's Short-term IDR of 'F1+'. The level of OC Fitch relies upon supports a 'AAA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis. Fitch has analysed the portfolio using its updated criteria for the analysis of public-sector pools. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss of 7.3% compared with 6.3% previously, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries in this scenario are now 18.5% and 60.6%, respectively. UCB's public sector Pfandbriefe rating is credit-linked to Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') as around 41% of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states. As of end-December 2012, UCB's outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to around EUR6.9bn and were secured by a cover pool of about EUR8.8bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 27.5%. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, amongst other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the programme's structure and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.