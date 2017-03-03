(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit
Bank Austria AG's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Negative
Outlook and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'.
Fitch has also assigned a Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR)
of 'BBB+(dcr)' to
Bank Austria as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant
derivative
counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer
ratings and express
Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under
derivative
contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties. A
full list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The Negative Outlook on Bank Austria's Long-Term IDR mirrors
that of parent bank
UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; BBB+/Negative). A downgrade of UC's
Long-Term IDR could
result in a downgrade of Bank Austria's IDR and VR, and the
Outlook reflects the
potential negative implications of deterioration in UC's
financial strength for
Bank Austria's capitalisation and financial flexibility. In
particular, Fitch
expects the fungibility of capital within the UC group to
increase, which could
constrain Bank Austria's financial flexibility as it works to
realign its
business model since becoming a purely domestic bank in 4Q16.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
Bank Austria's IDRs, VR and senior unsecured debt ratings
reflect our view that
the bank should be able to generate sufficient earnings and
maintain a
conservative risk profile following the transfer of its central
and eastern
European (CEE) subsidiaries and its 41% stake in its Turkish
unit to UC in 4Q16.
The transfer has changed Bank Austria's business model
considerably by reducing
the bank's business scope and geographic diversification.
However, we expect the
downsized bank to benefit from its focus on domestic assets in
light of a solid
operating environment in Austria, which is considerably more
developed and
resilient than most of the CEE economies in which the bank has
been operating so
far. Asset quality has also benefitted from the shift in focus
to the benign
domestic market as well as the ongoing restructuring of the
bank's retail
banking operations.
Bank Austria's narrowed domestic focus will result in more
stable profits but
will also significantly weaken internal capital generation as
the CEE segments
had historically generated the vast majority of profits until
their transfer.
Profit generation is now dominated by Bank Austria's domestic
corporate
activities, which we expect to remain moderately profitable
across the cycle.
Profitability in the low-margin and high-cost Austrian retail
segment is weaker
but will benefit from the bank's ongoing restructuring and
cost-efficiency
measures. Cost pressure in Austria will also remain high due to
high regulatory
costs (although we expect some medium-term relief following a
reduction in the
Austrian bank levy decided in 2016) and investment needs - in
common with peers
- to adapt to the changing competitive landscape and customer
behaviour. As per
UC's reporting, Bank Austria was loss-making in 2016, driven by
one-off
pension-related costs, but the bank was profitable on an
underlying basis.
We expect Bank Austria's consolidated CET1 ratio to have been
strong at end-2016
due to a considerable reduction in risk-weighted assets
following the spin-off
of the CEE operations and a EUR1 billion cash contribution from
UC in August
2016 agreed with the regulator. Our view of capitalisation also
takes into
account our expectation that the fungibility of capital within
the UC group will
increase. Funding and liquidity remain sound following the
transfer given the
bank's established domestic deposit franchise and adequate stock
of liquid
assets.
We have assigned a DCR to Bank Austria because we deem its
derivatives
activities to be significant. The DCR is equalised with the
Long-Term IDR
because, in Austria, derivative counterparties have no
definitive preferential
status over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING
Bank Austria's Support Rating is based on institutional support
from UC and
reflects our view of the latter's high propensity to support its
Austrian
subsidiary. In our opinion, following the transfer of the CEE
operations, Bank
Austria's size no longer constrains UC's ability to support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
Bank Austria's VR, IDRs and senior debt rating are sensitive to
changes in UC's
strategic plans for its Austrian operations and to changes in
the fungibility of
capital within the UC group. A downgrade of UC's ratings would
likely lead to a
downgrade of Bank Austria's ratings because in, our opinion, a
weakening of UC's
financial strength would increase the likelihood that excess
capital may be
up-streamed from Bank Austria to UC. Bank Austria and UC are
both subject to
supervision by the ECB, and we believe that this will eventually
result in
increased capital fungibility within the UC group.
However, Bank Austria's ratings could be affirmed at their
current level even
after a potential downgrade of UC's ratings if the bank
demonstrates that it can
maintain strong capitalisation and adequate internal capital
generation through
retained earnings, and if we conclude that its credit profile is
sufficiently
independent from UC's at that point.
Bank Austria's ratings are also sensitive to deterioration of
the performance of
the bank's domestic retail business. A downgrade of the VR would
result in a
downgrade of the IDRs only if UC's IDR is also downgraded.
Upside for Bank
Austria's VR is limited because of the links with UC's ratings,
and in light of
the bank's own, following the CEE transfer, narrowed geographic
diversification
and higher reliance on wholesale (corporate) banking for profit
generation. This
is likely to constrain the VR within the 'bbb' category, at
least until the bank
establishes a track record of strongly and sustainably improved
performance at
its domestic retail business.
The DCR is primarily sensitive to changes in Bank Austria's
Long-Term IDR. In
addition, it could be upgraded to one notch above the IDR if
changes in
legislation (for example as recently proposed by the European
Commission)
creates legal preference for derivatives over certain other
senior obligations
and if, in Fitch's view, the volume of all legally subordinated
and
non-preferred senior obligations provides a substantial enough
buffer to protect
derivative counterparties from default in a resolution scenario.
In such a
scenario, however, building up a sufficient buffer could take
several years. The
extent of a buffer would also depend on UC's plans to pre-place
internal total
loss absorbing capacity, and whether Bank Austria would be a
main beneficiary of
this.
SUPPORT RATING
An upgrade of Bank Austria's Support Rating would be contingent
on an upgrade of
UC's Long-Term IDR, which is unlikely in the short term given
the Negative
Outlook on UC's Long-Term IDR. A downgrade could occur if we
perceive a
weakening in UC's propensity to support, for example through
significantly
decreasing importance of Bank Austria's role in the group, which
is not our
expectation, or if UC's ability to provide support weakens
materially.
The rating actions are as follows:
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'BBB+(dcr)'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EMTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Krista Davies
Director
+44 20 3530 1579
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christian Schindler
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1323
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020010
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001