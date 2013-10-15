(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UniCredit Bank
AG's (UCB, A+/Stable/F1+) mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook,
following a periodic review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on UCB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', a
Discontinuity- Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and
over-collateralisation
(OC) of 22.6% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis.
In its analysis, the agency relies on the lowest level of OC
observed within
the last year (22.6%), reflecting UCB's Short-term IDR of 'F1+'.
The level of OC
Fitch relies upon supports a 'AA+' rating on a probability of
default (PD)
basis.
The unchanged D-Cap of 3 is driven by a moderate high risk
assessment of the
cover pool-specific alternative management component. The
liquidity gap and
systemic risk is assessed as moderate and in line with all
German Pfandbrief
programmes and the asset segregation component is assessed as
low risk. Risks
stemming from the systemic alternative management and privileged
derivatives
components are classified as very low.
The moderate high risk assessment for the cover pool-specific
alternative
management component is driven by on-going weaknesses and the
limited
flexibility of UCB's IT system in generating detailed
line-by-line information
on all cover assets. In particular, line-by-line information
regarding original
loan-to-value, current loan-to-value and prior ranking rights
was only provided
for a sample representing around 70% of the total cover pool.
Where necessary,
Fitch has applied conservative assumptions for the data gaps.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the 'AAA' covered bond rating has
increased to 19%
from 16.1% in the previous analysis. While last year's programme
rating of 'AAA'
was based on a 'AA+' PD rating, as calculated recovery prospects
on the
defaulted covered bonds were only sufficient to grant a
single-notch uplift, the
current analysis allows for two notches recovery uplift. This in
turn allows a
'AA' PD rating to be adequate for a 'AAA' covered bonds rating.
Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss in a 'AAA' scenario of
15.4% compared
with 12.4% in last year's analysis; this increase was mainly
driven by Fitch's
higher market value decline assumptions and revised refinancing
spread
assumptions for German commercial mortgages, which increased to
402 basis points
from 352 basis points.
Incorporating the assumed defaults and recoveries, Fitch also
assessed the
programme's asset and liability mismatches, which are the second
largest driver
of the supporting OC level. All assets and Pfandbriefe are
EUR-denominated and
no privileged derivatives are registered in the cover pool to
mitigate the open
interest rate position. Of the assets 22% generate floating rate
income versus
only 14% of the covered bonds paying a floating coupon.
As of 30 June 2013, UCB's EUR18.9bn outstanding mortgage covered
bonds were
secured by a cover pool of EUR24.5bn, resulting in a nominal OC
of 29.2%. By
loan balance, the cover pool is almost exclusively composed of
German assets. By
asset type, the pool is divided between residential (52%) and
commercial (45%)
loans. It also has a liquidity reserve in the form of eligible
substitute assets
(3%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating is vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurred:
(i) UCB's IDR was downgraded by two or more notches to 'A-' or
below; (ii) the
D-Cap fell by two or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or
lower, or (iii)
the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of 19%. An OC of 2% on a NPV basis, as required
by German
Pfandbrief legislation, would trigger a two-notch downgrade to
'AA'.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will be shortly available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+69 768076 122
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+69 768076 131
Committee Chairperson
Susanne Matern, CFA
Senior Director
+69 768076 237
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
