(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Bank AG's (UCB, A+/Stable/F1+) mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on UCB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', a Discontinuity- Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and over-collateralisation (OC) of 22.6% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. In its analysis, the agency relies on the lowest level of OC observed within the last year (22.6%), reflecting UCB's Short-term IDR of 'F1+'. The level of OC Fitch relies upon supports a 'AA+' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis. The unchanged D-Cap of 3 is driven by a moderate high risk assessment of the cover pool-specific alternative management component. The liquidity gap and systemic risk is assessed as moderate and in line with all German Pfandbrief programmes and the asset segregation component is assessed as low risk. Risks stemming from the systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives components are classified as very low. The moderate high risk assessment for the cover pool-specific alternative management component is driven by on-going weaknesses and the limited flexibility of UCB's IT system in generating detailed line-by-line information on all cover assets. In particular, line-by-line information regarding original loan-to-value, current loan-to-value and prior ranking rights was only provided for a sample representing around 70% of the total cover pool. Where necessary, Fitch has applied conservative assumptions for the data gaps. The Fitch breakeven OC for the 'AAA' covered bond rating has increased to 19% from 16.1% in the previous analysis. While last year's programme rating of 'AAA' was based on a 'AA+' PD rating, as calculated recovery prospects on the defaulted covered bonds were only sufficient to grant a single-notch uplift, the current analysis allows for two notches recovery uplift. This in turn allows a 'AA' PD rating to be adequate for a 'AAA' covered bonds rating. Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss in a 'AAA' scenario of 15.4% compared with 12.4% in last year's analysis; this increase was mainly driven by Fitch's higher market value decline assumptions and revised refinancing spread assumptions for German commercial mortgages, which increased to 402 basis points from 352 basis points. Incorporating the assumed defaults and recoveries, Fitch also assessed the programme's asset and liability mismatches, which are the second largest driver of the supporting OC level. All assets and Pfandbriefe are EUR-denominated and no privileged derivatives are registered in the cover pool to mitigate the open interest rate position. Of the assets 22% generate floating rate income versus only 14% of the covered bonds paying a floating coupon. As of 30 June 2013, UCB's EUR18.9bn outstanding mortgage covered bonds were secured by a cover pool of EUR24.5bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 29.2%. By loan balance, the cover pool is almost exclusively composed of German assets. By asset type, the pool is divided between residential (52%) and commercial (45%) loans. It also has a liquidity reserve in the form of eligible substitute assets (3%). RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating is vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) UCB's IDR was downgraded by two or more notches to 'A-' or below; (ii) the D-Cap fell by two or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower, or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 19%. An OC of 2% on a NPV basis, as required by German Pfandbrief legislation, would trigger a two-notch downgrade to 'AA'. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will be shortly available at www.fitchratings.com. 