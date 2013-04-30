(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Unilever NV's and
Unilever PLC's (together Unilever) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and
senior unsecured ratings at 'A+' and Short-term IDRs at 'F1'.
The Outlook on the
Long-term IDRs is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Unilever
Capital Corporation's
(UCC) senior unsecured rating at 'A+' and its commercial paper
programme at
'F1', as well as Alberto Culver's senior unsecured rating at
'A+' as both UCC
and Alberto Culver benefit from cross-guarantees between
Unilever NV and
Unilever PLC.
Fitch views the up to EUR4.1bn disbursement in relation to
today's cash offer
for a 22.5% minority stake in Unilever's 53.5% owned
Indian-listed subsidiary,
Hindustan Unilever, as having a limited impact on the company's
solid credit
metrics. The transaction improves Unilever's access to the
future cash flow of
this important subsidiary in a fast growing market at the
expense of only moving
projected leverage ratios upwards by 0.2x, which we do not view
as material.
Unilever continues to retain good headroom within its 'A+'
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Strong Organic Growth
Unilever's target of doubling revenues to EUR80bn by 2020 relies
mostly on
organic growth. Fitch believes this is achievable subject to
maintaining a pace
of annual organic revenue growth of at least mid-single digit,
along the lines
of what the company has delivered over 2008-2012, and with
balanced contribution
from volume and price increases.
M&A and Restructuring
Unilever has been more acquisitive since 2009 but has also been
divesting
low-growth operations as it focuses on (mainly organic) revenue
growth. Aside
from the Hindustan transaction, Fitch does not factor in large
M&A and has
assumed in its rating case forecasts for 2014-2016 an average
annual acquisition
spending of EUR1.5bn net of small disposals of some lower growth
assets. The
continuing churn of operations and the gradual shift of focus
towards emerging
markets will require an evolving operational structure.
Consequently, management
has budgeted ongoing annual restructuring charges of 1% of sales
which is
reasonable in Fitch's opinion given the rationalisation efforts
already made.
Commitment to High Rating
Fitch understands that Unilever's policy is to maintain credit
ratios
commensurate with a 'A+' rating. Although the group has not
specified financial
targets to investors, lease-adjusted net leverage has remained
consistently
between 1.3x and 1.7x since 2006. Fitch projects, pro-forma for
the Hindustan
transaction a mild increase in leverage to approximately 1.5x
from 2012's 1.3x,
which remains strong for the current rating. Fitch expects
positive FCF in the
range of EUR1.0bn to EUR1.5bn and leverage to remain steady.
Fitch does not
expect any major returns of capital to shareholder other than
maintaining a
steady dividend payout of 60%. Unilever's priority is to grow
and invest in its
business and therefore bolt-on acquisitions and disposals of
slower growth
assets remain more likely than any other shareholder-friendly
initiatives.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Continued progress with operational restructuring or business
mix so that EBIT
margin is maintained at least at 14% (after restructuring
costs).
- Lease-adjusted net leverage sustainably between 1.0-1.3x or
FFO-adjusted net
leverage within 1.3x-1.5x and FFO fixed charge coverage of more
than 8x.
- Evidence of free cash flow in the high-end of EUR1bn-EUR2bn
range
- Commitment to maintaining credit ratios and financial policies
consistent with
a 'AA-' rating.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- A change in financial policy, such as sizeable share
repurchase programme or
special dividend, resulting in an increase in lease-adjusted net
leverage to
over 2x or FFO-adjusted net leverage between 2.0x to 2.5x on a
sustainable basis
- Significant slowdown in growth in the emerging markets to
which Unilever is
mainly exposed.
- FFO fixed charge cover of less than 6x
- Free cash flow consistently below EUR1bn annually.
