(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Unilever NV's and
Unilever PLC's (together Unilever) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and
senior unsecured ratings at 'A+' and Short-term IDRs at 'F1'.
The Outlook on the
Long-term IDRs is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Unilever
Capital Corporation's
(UCC) senior unsecured rating at 'A+' and its commercial paper
programme at
'F1', as well as Alberto Culver's senior unsecured rating at
'A+' as both UCC
and Alberto Culver benefit from cross-guarantees between
Unilever NV and
Unilever PLC.
Unilever's ratings continue to factor the stability of its
operating and
financial profiles, as complemented by good scope for organic
growth and by
Fitch's confidence that the company will generate sufficient
free cash flow
(FCF) to fund its ambitions in terms of bolt-on M&A and
shareholder
distributions. Fitch does not expect M&A or shareholder
distributions to
compromise Unilever's solid credit metrics.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Resilience from Diversification
Unilever has wide-ranging businesses and is one of the most
geographically
diversified fast-moving consumer goods companies in the world,
with 55% of sales
deriving from emerging markets. These sales have been growing in
2012 for the
second consecutive year by more than 11% with strong growth from
Asia
(Indonesia, China, Thailand and India) as well as Latin America
(Brazil and
Argentina).
Strong Organic Growth
Unilever's target of doubling revenues to EUR80bn by 2020 relies
mostly on
organic growth. Fitch believes this is achievable subject to
maintaining a pace
of annual organic revenue growth of at least mid-single digit,
along the lines
of what the company has delivered over 2008-2012, and with
balanced contribution
from volume and price increases.
M&A and Restructuring
Unilever has been more acquisitive since 2009 but has also been
divesting
low-growth operations as it focuses on (mainly organic) revenue
growth. Fitch
does not factor in large M&A but has assumed in its rating case
forecasts an
average annual acquisition spending of EUR1.5bn net of small
disposals of some
lower growth assets. The continuing churn of operations and the
gradual shift of
focus towards emerging markets will require an evolving
operational structure.
Consequently, management has budgeted ongoing annual
restructuring charges of 1%
of sales which is reasonable in Fitch's opinion given the
rationalisation
efforts already made.
Focus on Personal Care
The personal care segment (35% of 2012 net sales and 42% of
operating profits)
is becoming increasingly important for Unilever, particularly
following recent
M&A. Despite more cyclical revenue, personal care has higher
growth potential,
especially in emerging markets, and high profitability compared
with food.
However, management intends food (47% of sales in 2012) to
retain an equal
balance of contribution to sales with the combination of home
and personal care.
Commitment to High Rating
Fitch understands that Unilever's policy is to maintain credit
ratios
commensurate with an 'A+' rating. Although the group has not
specified financial
targets to investors, lease-adjusted net leverage has remained
consistently
between 1.3x and 1.7x since 2006 (2012: 1.3x). This is strong
for the current
rating level. Fitch expects positive FCF in the range of
EUR1.0bn to EUR1.5bn
and leverage to remain steady. Fitch does not expect any major
returns of
capital to shareholder other than maintaining a steady dividend
payout of 60%.
Unilever's priority is to grow and invest in its business and
therefore bolt on
acquisitions and disposals of slower growth assets are more
likely than any
other shareholder-friendly initiatives.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Continued progress with operational restructuring or business
mix so that EBIT
margin is maintained at least at 14% (after restructuring
costs).
- Lease-adjusted net leverage sustainably between 1.0-1.3x or
FFO-adjusted net
leverage within 1.3x-1.5x and FFO fixed charge coverage of more
than 8x.
- Evidence of free cash flow in the high-end of EUR1bn-EUR2bn
range
- Commitment to maintaining credit ratios and financial policies
consistent with
a 'AA-' rating.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- A change in financial policy, such as sizeable share
repurchase programme or
special dividend, resulting in an increase in lease-adjusted net
leverage to
over 2x or FFO-adjusted net leverage between 2.0x to 2.5x on a
sustainable basis
- Significant slowdown in growth in the emerging markets to
which Unilever is
mainly exposed.
- FFO fixed charge cover of less than 6x
- Free cash flow consistently below EUR1bn annually.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia SpA
Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milan
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
