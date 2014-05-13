(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unilever
NV's and
Unilever PLC's (together Unilever) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and
senior unsecured ratings at 'A+' and their Short-term IDRs at
'F1'. The Outlook
on the Long-term IDRs is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed at 'A+' the senior unsecured ratings of
debt issued by
Unilever Capital Corporation (UCC) and Alberto Culver as well as
the 'F1' rating
of the commercial paper programmes of Unilever NV, Unilever PLC
and UCC. Both
UCC and Alberto Culver benefit from cross-guarantees with
Unilever NV, Unilever
PLC and Unilever United States, Inc.
Unilever's ratings continue to factor in the stability of its
operating and
financial profiles. This is supported by a reasonable potential
for organic
growth and by Fitch's confidence that the company will generate
sufficient free
cash flow (FCF) to fund its ambitions of bolt-on M&A and
shareholder
distributions. Fitch does not expect M&A or shareholder
distributions to
compromise Unilever's solid credit metrics.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Adequate Organic Growth
Unilever's target of doubling revenue to EUR80bn relies mostly
on organic
growth. Fitch believes this is achievable over the long-term
(around 2020), by
maintaining annual organic revenue growth of at least in the
mid-single digits.
In particular, Fitch expects the higher-growth home and personal
care segment to
contribute more materially to consolidated organic growth, in
both volumes and
prices. Developing markets continue to deliver high-single digit
organic growth
and represent an above-average share (57% in 2013) of Unilever's
sales,
relieving it of any pressure to be acquisitive.
M&A Activities
Unilever has become more acquisitive since 2009 but has also
been divesting
low-growth operations as it focuses on (mainly organic) revenue
growth. Apart
from the EUR2.45bn disbursement for the Hindustan transaction
that took place in
2013, the ratings do not factor in large M&A and assume for
2014-2016 average
annual acquisition spending of EUR1.5bn, net of small disposals
of some
lower-growth assets.
Commitment to High Rating
Unilever's policy is to maintain credit ratios commensurate with
an 'A+' rating.
Lease-adjusted net leverage has remained consistently between
1.3x and 1.4x
since 2006 (except in 2011, when it peaked at 1.7x). Over
2014-2015 Fitch
expects positive FCF in the range of EUR0.6bn to EUR0.8bn and
leverage to remain
stable. This profile remains consistent with the current rating
given the
sector.
Cash Flow Covers Shareholder Distributions
The company has not over the past three years engaged in any
share buyback
activity. Barring large divestment proceeds, Fitch does not
expect any major
returns of capital to shareholders. We believe Unilever will
maintain dividend
payout in the 60% to 70% range (FY13: 70%). As Unilever's
priority is to invest
in its business bolt-on acquisitions and disposals of
slower-growth assets
remain more likely than other shareholder-friendly initiatives.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A change in financial policy, such as sizeable share repurchase
programme or
special dividend, resulting in an increase in lease-adjusted net
leverage to
over 2x or FFO-adjusted net leverage between 2.0x to 2.5x (2013:
1.9x) on a
sustained basis
-Significant slowdown in growth in the emerging markets to which
Unilever is
mainly exposed
-FFO fixed charge cover of less than 6x (2013: 7.3x)
-FCF consistently below EUR1bn annually (2013: EUR858m)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Continued progress with operational restructuring or business
mix, leading to
EBIT margin of at least 14% (2013: 14.1%)
-Lease-adjusted net leverage sustainably between 1.0x-1.3x or
FFO-adjusted net
leverage within 1.3x-1.5x and FFO fixed charge coverage of more
than 8x
-Evidence of FCF in the high-end of EUR1bn-EUR2bn range
-Commitment by management to maintaining credit ratios and
financial policies
consistent with a 'AA-' rating.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
