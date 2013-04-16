(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union National Bank's (UNB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR UNB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the probability of support from the UAE authorities. Due to substantial (50%) Abu Dhabi government ownership and the UAE authorities' history of support for domestic banks, Fitch believes there is an extremely high probability of UAE sovereign support for UNB, should it be required. Fitch also believes that support would be forthcoming from the Abu Dhabi government ('AA'/Stable/'F1+'). RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the UAE and Abu Dhabi authorities and Fitch's view of their continuing propensity to support the banking system. RATING DRIVERS -VR The VR reflects the bank's satisfactory liquidity and adequate capital. However, it also takes into account asset quality, which continued to weaken in 2012, with impaired loans rising to AED2.8bn, or 4.7% of the loan book, from 3.7% at end-2011. Loan book concentrations are high, and one exposure can significantly affect loan quality ratios, including UNB's exposures to the various Dubai government-related entities that are being (or have recently been) restructured. UNB maintained sound profitability in 2012 with a rise in operating profit, driven mainly by net interest income, despite an increase in loan impairment charges. The impairment charge for 2012 was 12% above its level in 2011, and remains well above the historical average for the bank. However, at AED671.4m, it absorbed only a relatively moderate 29% of pre-impairment operating profit, a proportion that is in line with (or better than) most of the bank's peers. Given the improving outlook for the UAE economy in general, Fitch's view is that even if impaired loans continue to increase in 2013, the increase should be fairly small and manageable for the bank. As reserve coverage is also increasing, unreserved impaired loans to equity actually improved slightly in 2012, reaching 4.9%. However, this does not take into account the bank's potentially problematic - but not impaired - exposures, mainly the AED3.9bn watch-list loans. Liquidity improved in 2012 and Fitch considers it to be satisfactory. Customer deposits constitute most of UNB's non-equity funding. The deposit base is concentrated, with government and public-sector entities accounting for about half of the total at end-2012. Corporate deposits accounted for most of the remainder, with retail deposits constituting only about 15% of the total. In 2013, UNB fully repaid the AED3.2bn subordinated loan from the UAE Ministry of Finance, due in 2016, which had been included as Tier 2 capital. Regulatory Tier 1 and Fitch core capital ratios were satisfactory at 18.5% and 15.9%, respectively, at end-2012. The difference is due to the AED2bn Tier 1 securities held by the Abu Dhabi government. These Tier 1 securities are non-cumulative, perpetual and Fitch considers them eligible for 100% equity credit. They are not included in Fitch core capital (although they are in Fitch eligible capital). RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Upside potential is limited. The VR would be sensitive mainly to further deterioration in asset quality. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A+' Contact: Primary Analyst Laila Sadek Director +44 20 3530 1308 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Philip Smith Senior Director +44 20 3530 1091 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 