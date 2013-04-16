(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union
National Bank's (UNB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook. The
Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bbb'. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this comment.
RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
UNB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the
probability of
support from the UAE authorities. Due to substantial (50%) Abu
Dhabi government
ownership and the UAE authorities' history of support for
domestic banks, Fitch
believes there is an extremely high probability of UAE sovereign
support for
UNB, should it be required. Fitch also believes that support
would be
forthcoming from the Abu Dhabi government ('AA'/Stable/'F1+').
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive
to Fitch's view
of the creditworthiness of the UAE and Abu Dhabi authorities and
Fitch's view of
their continuing propensity to support the banking system.
RATING DRIVERS -VR
The VR reflects the bank's satisfactory liquidity and adequate
capital. However,
it also takes into account asset quality, which continued to
weaken in 2012,
with impaired loans rising to AED2.8bn, or 4.7% of the loan
book, from 3.7% at
end-2011. Loan book concentrations are high, and one exposure
can significantly
affect loan quality ratios, including UNB's exposures to the
various Dubai
government-related entities that are being (or have recently
been) restructured.
UNB maintained sound profitability in 2012 with a rise in
operating profit,
driven mainly by net interest income, despite an increase in
loan impairment
charges. The impairment charge for 2012 was 12% above its level
in 2011, and
remains well above the historical average for the bank. However,
at AED671.4m,
it absorbed only a relatively moderate 29% of pre-impairment
operating profit, a
proportion that is in line with (or better than) most of the
bank's peers.
Given the improving outlook for the UAE economy in general,
Fitch's view is that
even if impaired loans continue to increase in 2013, the
increase should be
fairly small and manageable for the bank. As reserve coverage is
also
increasing, unreserved impaired loans to equity actually
improved slightly in
2012, reaching 4.9%. However, this does not take into account
the bank's
potentially problematic - but not impaired - exposures, mainly
the AED3.9bn
watch-list loans.
Liquidity improved in 2012 and Fitch considers it to be
satisfactory. Customer
deposits constitute most of UNB's non-equity funding. The
deposit base is
concentrated, with government and public-sector entities
accounting for about
half of the total at end-2012. Corporate deposits accounted for
most of the
remainder, with retail deposits constituting only about 15% of
the total. In
2013, UNB fully repaid the AED3.2bn subordinated loan from the
UAE Ministry of
Finance, due in 2016, which had been included as Tier 2 capital.
Regulatory Tier 1 and Fitch core capital ratios were
satisfactory at 18.5% and
15.9%, respectively, at end-2012. The difference is due to the
AED2bn Tier 1
securities held by the Abu Dhabi government. These Tier 1
securities are
non-cumulative, perpetual and Fitch considers them eligible for
100% equity
credit. They are not included in Fitch core capital (although
they are in Fitch
eligible capital).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Upside potential is limited. The VR would be sensitive mainly to
further
deterioration in asset quality.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Philip Smith
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1091
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
