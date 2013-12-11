(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unique
Pub Finance plc's
(Unique) Class A, M and N notes at 'BB', 'B+' and 'B'
respectively. The Outlook
is Negative. A full list of rating actions is provided at the
end of this
comment.
Unique Pub Finance plc is a tap closed in 2005 of an existing
securitisation of
a portfolio of leased pubs located in the UK, issued by Unique
Pub Finance plc.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Unique continues to face significant industry headwinds as a
tenanted operator
in the UK pub industry, with additional downward pressure from
the gradually
recovering UK economy and squeezed consumer spending (UK average
weekly earnings
down by 7% in real terms since 2008). Over the year, performance
has continued
to worsen and as a result, the free cash flow (FCF) debt service
coverage ratio
(DSCR) and leverage metrics have deteriorated and are now
broadly back where
they were around two years ago. The current metrics are still
viewed as
sufficient to support the ratings; however, any further
deterioration in
coverage and leverage may result in negative rating action,
particularly for the
junior class M and N notes. The Negative Outlook reflects the
worsening coverage
and leverage metrics in addition to potential performance
volatility.
For the financial year to September 2013 LFL net income for the
Group
(Enterprise Inns plc (ETI) - good proxy for Unique) was down
2.9% (vs. -1.2% in
FY12), while total EBITDA within the securitised group declined
7%, and 2.1% on
a per pub basis which represented a 2% negative variance to
Fitch's base case.
At Group level net bank debt was reduced to GBP41m from GBP310m
which is a
credit positive for Unique as it removes the pressure to sell
better-performing
assets from the securitised group to reduce debt at the Group
level (a strategy
it has previously used). It also means that management is now
able to focus more
on investment in the estate with Unique operating cash flow
expected to be
sufficient to cover securitised group debt service over the
short-term.
During FY14, management are targeting disposal proceeds from
Unique of around
GBP20m (67 pubs based on 2013 average disposal price of around
GBP300k each),
the proceeds of which they expect to spend on capex. However,
while these
amounts can be productively spent on improving the quality of
individual pubs,
as a fully tenanted operator ETI has limited influence over the
running of the
pub, which is restricted to advising tenants. As a result the
estate remains
primarily wet-led (food sales representing 25% of total sales,
in contrast to
40-50% for other managed pubs operators) and is slow to react to
the growing pub
eating-out market. In addition, many tenants are constrained by
a lack of
critical investment capital as they struggle to cover operating
costs. They also
do not benefit from economies of scale in relation to hedging
utility costs, for
example, and cannot develop brands as managed operators are able
to do, all of
which put them at a disadvantage. The weaker performance is
therefore expected
to continue. However, Fitch sees potential for improvement if
the weakest pubs
are sold and Unique invests in the estate as planned.
During FY13 the reduction in securitised group EBITDA (-7%) was
proportionately
greater than the reduction in debt (around GBP20m of A4 notes
purchased and
repaid, resulting in securitised group gross debt of GBP1,300m)
leading to an
increase in leverage to 5.9x, 7.5x and 8.8x for the class A, M
and N notes
respectively from 5.6x, 7.1x and 8.3x.
The reduction in securitised group cash flow also negatively
impacts the
forward-looking FCF DSCRs. Fitch has forecast for its base case
marginally
negative EBITDA and FCF growth to legal maturity in 2032
(assuming no further
disposals), leading to FCF DSCRs (the minimum of average and
median) of 1.39x,
0.97x and 1.05x for the class A, M and N notes respectively
(from 1.51, 1.01x
and 1.10x at the last review). However, for the Class A and N
notes, the
long-term metrics do not give an accurate indication of coverage
for a
substantial portion of the forecast period (until about 2024),
due to Unique's
unusual debt profile. This is because higher coverage in the
later years (2024)
conceals the much lower coverage during the more critical
earlier years
(2017-2023). Without further prepayments and/or purchases,
Unique faces a
significant rise in debt service to around GBP145m in 2017
(remaining high until
2023) from around GBP94m in 2013. For the Class A and N notes,
Fitch's base case
FCF DSCRs from 2013 to 2021 are lower at around 1.15x and 0.93x
which leaves
little leeway for the servicing of the notes' debt service
through operating
cash flow.
The tighter overall coverage and increasing debt service are
mitigated to some
extent by the transaction's credit enhancements such as a GBP65m
cash reserve,
tranched liquidity facility and deferability of the junior
notes. Further, under
the base case all interest and principal payments are expected
to be made on a
timely basis due to these structural features (cash reserve
fully used by June
2021, with the liquidity facility being drawn by a maximum of
GBP55m in March
2024, with operating cash flow fully servicing debt again by
September 2025).
Industry factors such as the duty escalator (now scrapped, but
up by 40% since
March 2007), rising operating costs (labour, utilities) and
strong competition
from the off-trade also continue to have a negative impact. The
potential
implementation of government regulation of the landlord-tenant
relationship will
also be monitored (estimated maximum negative impact is around
GBP11.1m to
securitised group EBITDA).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In view of the on-going declines and significant uncertainty in
relation to
operating performance, in combination with the expected
significant increase in
debt service over the next three years, any further
deterioration in coverage
and leverage metrics may result in negative rating action,
particularly in
relation to the more highly levered junior class M and N notes.
Conversely,
sustained improvement in operating performance, deleveraging and
improved
coverage metrics could lead to the Outlook being revised to
Stable.
Unique Pub Finance plc is 100% owned by ETI, a listed UK pub
company. As of
September 2013, the securitised group comprised 2,621 tenanted
pubs
(representing 48% of the estate) down from 3,982 since tap.
The rating actions are as follows:
GBP433m class A3 fixed-rate secured bonds due 2021: affirmed at
'BB'; Outlook
Negative
GBP452.2m class A4 fixed-rate secured bonds due 2027: affirmed
at 'BB'; Outlook
Negative
GBP225m class M fixed-rate secured bonds due 2024: affirmed at
'B+'; Outlook
Negative
GBP190m class N fixed-rate secured bonds due 2032: affirmed at
'B'; Outlook
Negative
Contact:
Primary Analyst
George Abbatt
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1576
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Julian Dupont
Director
+44 20 3530 1138
Committee Chairperson
Dan Robertson
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1312
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and
Project Finance'
dated 11 July 2012, 'Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business
Securitisations',
dated 9 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance
here
Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.