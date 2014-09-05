(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed United Bulgarian Bank A.D.'s (UBB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook and Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD's IDR at 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. In Fitch's opinion, liquidity risks have increased for all Bulgarian banks after the deposit runs on two largest Bulgarian-owned banks in June 2014. The events highlighted the corporate governance problems at domestically owned companies and low level of public trust in the banking system. However, Fitch believes that foreign-owned banks, including UBB and Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria), are less exposed to a loss of customer confidence. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR United Bulgarian Bank UBB's IDRs are driven by the bank's intrinsic financial strength, as expressed by its 'b' Viability Rating (VR). The VR reflects mostly UBB's weak asset quality, marked by high non-performing loans (NPLs) and concentration in construction and real estate sectors, but decent loss absorption capacity. Broadly stable deposit based funding and a comfortable liquidity buffer support the bank's credit profile. The Stable Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR reflects its asset quality stabilisation and return to profitability (albeit only modest), which reduce capital pressures. UBB's Long-term IDR is one notch above that of its parent, National Bank of Greece (NBG; B-/Stable/b-/5). This reflects Fitch's view of only limited contagion risk to UBB from NBG. This is primarily based on no significant reliance on parental funding and only limited credit exposure to NBG and related entities. Raiffeisenbank Bulgaria Raiffeisenbank's IDRs and Support Rating are based on Fitch's view that the bank is a strategically important subsidiary of its 100% owner, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI; A/Negative/bbb) and that there is a high probability that Raiffeisenbank would be supported by RBI, if needed. The Negative Outlook reflects the Negative Outlook on RBI's rating. The Long-term IDR is capped by the Country Ceiling for Bulgaria (BBB+). The VR is driven primarily by the bank's weak asset quality, counterbalanced by decent loss absorption capacity. It also considers the bank's strong funding profile and comfortable liquidity buffers as well as the positive influence of being part of the RBI group for the bank's risk management framework. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR UBB's IDRs are sensitive to changes in its VR. The VR could be downgraded if UBB's asset quality and/or capital position weaken. Any significant deterioration in the bank's liquidity position could also put downward pressure on its VR (not Fitch's base case). An upgrade of the VR would require considerable improvements in asset quality and capitalisation metrics combined with sustainable profitability. Raiffeisenbank's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to changes in RBI's Long-term IDR and to changes in the Bulgarian Country Ceiling. The Negative Outlook on Raiffeisenbank's IDR reflect the Negative Outlook on RBI's Long-term IDR. In turn, this reflects Fitch's view that there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for banks in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. In Fitch's view, these regulatory developments will increase the likelihood of senior debt losses in banks if they fail solvability assessments, notwithstanding the banks' systemic importance. Consequently, Fitch expects to revise RBI's SRF to 'No Floor' and downgrade its SR to '5' at some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. A downward revision of RBI's SRF would likely cause downgrades of its Long-term IDR to the level of its VR at the time. This in turn would result in a downgrade of Raiffeisenbank's support-driven IDR. However, it will most likely remain in the 'BBB' range. In Fitch's view, the balance of risks for Raiffeisenbank's VR is skewed towards the positive, but upside will depend on the bank building a longer track record in the moderation of new impaired loan formation and cleaning of the loan book whilst maintaining the current levels of capitalisation. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING UBB's Support Rating of '5' reflects Fitch's view that support cannot be relied upon from the bank's parent, NBG, or the Bulgarian authorities. Parental support is not factored into UBB's ratings due to NBG's weak credit profile. Raiffeisenbank's Support Rating of '2' reflects Fitch's view that there is a high probability that Raiffeisenbank would be supported by RBI, if needed. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING An upgrade of UBB's Support Rating would require a multi-notch upgrade of NBG's IDR and Fitch's view of the parent's strong propensity to support UBB. Fitch considers such an upgrade unlikely at present. Fitch expects that the propensity of RBI to support Raiffeisenbank will remain strong. However, the support-driven ratings could also be sensitive to any weakening of propensity of the parent to provide support, which Fitch views as unlikely in the foreseeable future. The rating actions are as follows: UBB Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Contact: Primary Analyst (UBB) Banu Cartmell Director +44 20 3530 11 09 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst (Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)) Sandra Hamilton Director +44 20 3530 1266 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst (UBB) Agata Gryglewicz Associate Director +48 22 330 69 70 Secondary Analyst (Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)) Banu Cartmell Director +44 20 3530 11 09 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 