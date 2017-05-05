(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the UK's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency IDRs at 'AA'. The Outlooks are Negative. The
Country Ceiling
has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency
and
Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. The issue ratings on the UK's
senior unsecured
bonds and short-term debt have also been affirmed at 'AA' and
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The UK's ratings balance a high-income, diversified and advanced
economy against
comparatively high public sector indebtedness. Sterling's
reserve currency
status and deep capital markets, together with high governance
and human
development indicators further support the ratings. The Negative
Outlook
reflects the heightened uncertainty following the referendum
vote to leave the
European Union in June last year.
At the end of March, the UK government triggered Article 50 of
the EU Treaty,
which implies that the UK will very probably leave the EU by
April 2019. Before
then, the UK and the EU27 will have to negotiate a withdrawal
agreement, and, at
least in the intentions of the UK government, future trade
relations.
The UK government has ruled out in its guidelines for the Brexit
process
continued membership of the EU Single Market and the full EU
Customs Union,
while stating the objective of reaching a free trade agreement
with the EU. The
UK government also intends to end the European Court of
Justice's jurisdiction
in the UK, and controlling immigration from EU countries.
Fitch believes the negotiation process over the withdrawal
agreement and
institutional and trade relations between the UK and the EU will
be challenging
and that there is a wide range of possible outcomes. These range
from a full
free trade agreement between the UK and the EU, possibly with a
transitional
agreement with continued preferential access to the EU Single
Market, to a
reversal to trading on WTO terms. This range implies uncertainty
around the UK's
medium- to long-term growth rate, trade openness, and
productivity. Given this
uncertainty, the UK's ratings are not predicated on any
particular base case.
In mid-April, Prime Minister Theresa May, after parliamentary
approval, called a
general election for 8 June, three years before the scheduled
dissolution of the
current parliament. Current opinion polls point to a victory for
the governing
Conservative Party, quite possibly with an enlarged majority.
This suggests
broad policy continuity, including in relation with the Brexit
process. However,
the eventual electoral outcome and its political and economic
policy
implications are inherently uncertain.
The March budget did not include very substantial discretionary
fiscal policy
measures. Additional spending on social care and schools over
the next three
years was to be offset by changes in dividend taxation and
social contributions
for the self-employed. However, subsequent political opposition
to the latter
brought about a reversal of this rise. This reversal does not
materially impact
the outlook for the public finances, given its small size. At
the same time, it
points to a degree of rigidity in fiscal policy.
The general government deficit fell sharply in 2016, to 3.0% of
GDP, from 4.3%
in 2015. This outturn was lower than we had expected at the time
of the December
review, and may be explained by a substantial degree of
switching of tax
payments to FY2016/17 ahead of changes to the treatment of
dividend taxes. We
expect the temporary boost to tax revenues to unwind this year,
and spending to
remain stable as a share of GDP, implying that the deficit will
be broadly
unchanged. Next year, lower spending as a share of GDP and
higher revenues will
result in a fall in the deficit to 2.4% of GDP.
General government debt was 89.3% of GDP at end-2016 (more than
twice the
estimated 'AA' median of just under 40%). Our public finance
projections imply
that the government debt ratio will fall to 88.8% this year and
88.5% in 2018.
If public debt develops in line with our projection, this
calendar year will see
the first fall in the government debt ratio since 2003.
The UK economy remained resilient in 2H16, following the Brexit
vote. Real GDP
increased by 1.8% over 2016, with private consumption the main
driver of growth.
We assume that growth will slow down this year and next, as a
result of the
uncertainties related to the Brexit process weighing on firms'
investment plans,
and higher inflation eroding real incomes and pushing down on
private
consumption. We expect real GDP growth to be 1.5% this year, and
to slow down
further to 1.3% in 2018.
Consumer price inflation has picked up since the referendum as
sterling's
depreciation has started to feed through to imported prices. CPI
inflation (on
the harmonised HICP measure) has increased to 2.3% in February
and March this
year from 0.3% in May 2016. We expect inflation to average 2.6%
this year and
2.7% next year.
Sterling's depreciation will provide support for external
finances. The current
account deficit will narrow as both the trade and income
balances improve. We
expect the current account deficit to fall back to 3.6% and 3.0%
of GDP this
year and next, from 4.4% in 2016. We estimate that net external
debt fell to 14%
in 2016, from 20.1% in 2015. Currency revaluations have led to a
change in sign
for the net international investment position, to +24% of GDP
from -5% in 2015.
We consider the UK major banks' capitalisation to be in line
with their risk
profile and that they would be able to withstand a moderate
deterioration in
market conditions at current ratings. The major UK banks had an
aggregate common
equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 15.1% in December 2016 although
some banks are
expected to pay large conduct fines and penalties, particularly
in the US. The
Prudential Regulation Authority recently asked financial
institutions to present
contingency planning for the UK's withdrawal from the EU.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the UK a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could result, individually or
collectively, in a
downgrade are:
-Evidence that the consequences of the EU referendum are having
a significant
negative impact on the UK economy.
-Worsened public finance developments leading to a continued
rise in the
government debt/GDP ratio.
-Political shocks that impede a clear determination of the UK's
future
relationship with the EU or undermines the economic policy
framework or economic
performance.
-An outcome of the negotiation on Brexit and future trade
relations with the EU
that affects UK economic growth prospects, public finances or
the UK's political
integrity.
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in the
Outlook being revised to Stable include:
-Evidence that the UK's growth prospects prove resilient to the
consequences of
the EU referendum.
-Further improvements in the public finances leading to a steady
decline in the
government debt to GDP ratio.
-An outcome of the negotiations on Brexit and future trade
negotiations with the
EU that supports UK growth prospects and public finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In our public debt sensitivity scenario, we project that the
government debt
ratio declines from its current level (89.3% of GDP) to just
over 78% by 2026.
This scenario assumes, on average, real GDP growth of 1.8%,
annual GDP deflator
inflation of 1.9%, an average effective interest rate of 2.5%,
and an average
primary balance of 0.1% of GDP.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michele Napolitano
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1882
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001