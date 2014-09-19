(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
United States of
America's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA' with Stable Outlooks. The ratings on senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The US has unparalleled financing flexibility as the issuer of
the world's
pre-eminent reserve currency and benchmark fixed-income asset,
and as home to
the world's deepest and most liquid capital markets. This means
the US rating
can tolerate a higher level of public debt than other 'AAA'
sovereigns. Foreign
holdings of Treasury securities have risen every month since the
debt ceiling
crisis in October 2013, suggesting the role of the US dollar has
not been
undermined.
The economy is large, rich and diverse, with GDP per capita (at
purchasing power
parity) and levels of human development above the 'AAA' median.
The economy is
one of the most productive, dynamic and technologically advanced
in the world,
underpinned by strong institutions and a favourable business
climate.
A strong fiscal consolidation is being achieved, reflecting the
economic
recovery and tax and spending measures. We forecast the federal
government
budget deficit to decline to 2.9% of GDP in FY14, from 4.1% of
GDP in FY13 and
9.8% in FY09. However, on current policies it will start rising
again from FY16,
reaching 3.8% in 2022, driven by the impact of population ageing
on social
security and health spending, and higher net interest costs. We
forecast federal
government debt held by the public at 73.5% at end-2014 and to
rise to 75% in
2024.
Fitch forecasts gross general government debt (GGGD) to peak at
100% at end-2014
(excluding trade payables and unfunded pension liabilities,
consistent with EU
countries). We then project it to decline slightly to 98% in
2018, before
starting to trend up again, reaching 104% by 2024. However,
long-term
projections are uncertain as they are sensitive to the economic
outlook and
future fiscal measures, which may be possible in a more
conducive political
environment.
Our projections for GGGD are little changed from our estimates
in March 2014
when we removed the US rating from Rating Watch Negative and
affirmed it at
'AAA'. The debt peak is below the threshold of 110% of GDP,
which we previously
identified as incompatible with 'AAA' for the US (the highest of
any country
owing to its exceptional financing flexibility).
Renewed brinksmanship over the federal debt ceiling is possible
in 2015,
although its suspension in February 2014 was in a timely manner
and in a way
that avoided casting uncertainty over the full faith and credit
of the US. The
suspension elapses on 15 March 2015, after which the seasonality
of tax payments
and use of extraordinary measures might allow the Treasury to
fund the
government and retain payment capacity into the summer. In our
view, the
coherence of economic policymaking is weaker than in most 'AAA'
peers - evident
in across-the-board discretionary spending cuts, the federal
government shutdown
in October 2013 and debt ceiling crises in August 2011 and
October 2013.
The US recovery is outpacing that in most advanced countries,
albeit sluggish by
its own historical standards. Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 2%
in 2014, picking
up to 3.1% in 2015 and 3% in 2016. We expect the Federal Reserve
to start
raising interest rates in mid-2015, after completing 'tapering'
of its asset
purchase programme in October 2014. Our base case is that the
normalisation of
monetary policy will not fundamentally destabilise the recovery
or financial
markets, although it will trigger some increase in volatility.
Nonetheless,
downside risks are material after an unprecedented period of low
interest rates
and quantitative easing.
External liabilities are high, albeit US dollar-denominated,
reflecting
persistent current account deficits and low national savings
rates, making the
economy more vulnerable to adverse external shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The current Rating Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis
does not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood,
individually or collectively, of leading to a downgrade.
However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- A significant increase in government deficits and debt/GDP
ratio, for example
if the US authorities do not take measures in the medium term to
offset rising
expenditure pressures from ageing and higher interest rates
later in the decade.
- A material deterioration in the coherence and credibility of
economic
policymaking or a negative shock that erodes the role of the US
dollar as the
pre-eminent global reserve currency and reduces financing
flexibility and debt
tolerance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the federal debt limit, which has been
suspended until 15
March 2015, will be suspended again or raised in due course
before the Treasury
exhausts its extraordinary measures and capacity to fund the
government.
Fitch's medium-term fiscal projections draw heavily upon
Congressional Budget
Office projections, which incorporate a baseline assumption that
current laws
governing federal taxes and spending generally remain the same.
Fitch's
projections also assume that the medium-term growth potential of
the US economy
is 2.2%; and that state and local government budget deficits
remain the same as
a percentage of GDP. Its projections are sensitive to these and
other economic
and fiscal assumptions.
Financial sector risks are currently judged to be low, as
reflected in Fitch's
stable outlook for the US banking sector and Bank Systemic
Indicator of 'a' .
