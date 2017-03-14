(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Uniti Group
Inc. (formerly Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc.) and its
co-issuer CSL
Capital, LLC including the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. See the full list of ratings at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slight Rise in Leverage: Uniti's gross leverage has increased
slightly as a
result of the May 2016 PEG Bandwidth acquisition and the August
2016 Tower Cloud
acquisition. For 2016, gross leverage (total debt/EBITDA) was
approximately 6.2x
according 50% equity treatment for the preferred stock issued in
the PEG
Bandwidth transaction. Based on management comments about
opportunities within a
robust transaction pipeline and desire to diversify across
various asset
classes, Fitch anticipates that Uniti will announce further
transactions over
time. As these opportunities come to fruition, Fitch expects
Uniti to finance
transactions such that gross leverage would remain relatively
stable and should
remain in the high-5x range over the longer term.
Very Stable Cash Flow: A substantial portion of Uniti's current
revenues are
generated under a master lease with Windstream Holdings, under
which Windstream
has exclusive access to the assets. The lease currently produces
slightly more
than $650 million in cash revenues annually. Fitch expects Uniti
to have very
stable cash flows, owing to the fixed (and modestly increasing)
nature of the
long-term lease payments from Windstream and the contractual
nature of the
revenue streams in Uniti's operating businesses.
The term of the master lease is for an initial term of 15 years
(to 2030). There
is some risk at renewal that under the "any or all" provision at
renewal
Windstream could opt not to renew certain markets, or
renegotiate terms at such
time for those markets. However, this renewal risk is well into
the future,
given the initial 15-year term. Fitch expects all markets to be
renewed under
the master lease, since Windstream would either incur
significant capital
expenditures to overbuild Uniti or find a buyer for its
operating assets
(routers, switches, etc.) and successor tenant for its leased
assets. Protection
is provided to Uniti by the terms of the master lease, which
could require
Windstream to sell its operating properties in the event of
default. Uniti's
facilities would be essential to the operations of Windstream on
a going-concern
basis, or to a successor company.
Relatively New Business Model: Under the master lease, Uniti
owns mainly fiber
and copper assets that it leases back to Windstream on an
exclusive basis.
Windstream continues to operate the retail business and owns all
of the
electronics associated with providing telecom services.
Tenant Concentration: The master lease with Windstream
(Long-Term IDR 'BB-')
provides approximately 76% of Uniti's revenues on a pro forma
basis for the
recently announced Hunt acquisition. At the spin-off, nearly all
revenues were
from Windstream and Uniti's IDR was initially capped at the same
level as
Windstream's. In Fitch's view, the improved diversification is a
positive for
Uniti's credit profile.
Seniority: Fitch notes that Uniti's master lease is with
Windstream Holdings
(Holdings) and that Holdings is subordinate to the operations at
Windstream
Services. However, we believe Uniti's assets will be essential
to Windstream
Services operations and a priority payment.
Geographic Diversification: In Fitch's view, Uniti's geographic
diversification
is solid, given Windstream's geographically diverse operations
and the expanded
footprint provided by recent acquisitions, primarily PEG
Bandwidth and Tower
Cloud.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects Uniti's revenue to grow approximately 14% to 16%
in 2017 owing
to acquisitions in 2016 and the 2017 Hunt acquisition which
Fitch assumes will
close in 3Q17.
--Fitch expects margins to decline due to acquisitions of
operating businesses
and the low initial margins in the tower business (these margins
improve as
tenants are added).
--Fitch has assumed Uniti will continue to be acquisitive and
that it will fund
transactions with a mix of debt and equity that can maintain
relatively stable
credit metrics.
--Uniti will target long-term net leverage in the mid-5x range;
Fitch expects
gross leverage to be in the high-5x range.
--Fitch expects capital spending in the $95 million to $115
million range in
line with company guidance on spending for Uniti Fiber and Uniti
Towers, and a
nominal amount of spending in the consumer CLEC business and
other areas.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: A positive action is unlikely in the
absence of an
upgrade of Windstream, although an upgrade could be considered
if Uniti targets
debt leverage of 5.2x to 5.3x or lower and 25%-30% of its
revenue and EBITDA is
derived from tenants with a credit profile materially stronger
than
Windstream's.
Negative Rating Action: A negative rating action could occur if
debt leverage is
expected to be 6x or higher for a sustained period. In addition,
a downgrade of
Windstream would likely result in a similar downgrade of Uniti
in the absence of
greater revenue diversification. Also, the acquisition of assets
and subsequent
leases to tenants that have a weaker credit and operating
profile than
Windstream could affect the rating, if such assets are a
material proportion of
revenues.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity Profile: Uniti's $500 million revolving credit
facility (RCF; due
2020), which had $500 million available on Dec. 31, 2016,
provides sufficient
backstop for liquidity needs. Fitch expects Uniti will restore
revolver
availability following transactions by terming out borrowings
over time by more
permanent means of equity and debt funding. The company had $172
million in cash
at Dec. 31, 2016.
In February 2017, the company completed a repricing of the term
loan, reducing
the interest rate 50bps to LIBOR plus 3.00%. The repricing will
save $10 million
annually.
Other than the RCF, which matures in 2020, there are no major
maturities until
2022 when the $2.1 billion term loan matures.
At-the-Market Common Stock Offering Program: Uniti has an ATM
program that
allows for the issuance of up to $250 million of common equity
to keep the
capital structure in balance when funding capital expenditures
in the tower or
fiber operating businesses as well as to finance small
transactions.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Uniti and CSL
Capital, LLC:
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB-';
--Senior secured revolving credit facility due 2020 at
'BB+/RR1';
--Senior secured term loan credit facility due 2022 at
'BB+/RR1';
--Senior secured notes at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Constance McKay
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3148
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Fitch gives Uniti preferred stock 50% equity treatment. Key
attributes for the
instrument include the ability to defer coupon payments,
cumulative nature of
the dividend, effective maturity of at least five years and no
coupon step-ups.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 16
Nov 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020529
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
