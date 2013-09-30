(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unum Group Inc.'s (NYSE:UNM) holding company ratings, including the senior debt rating at 'BBB', as well as the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of all domestic operating subsidiaries at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See below for a complete listing of all ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating rationale includes UNM's overall operating performance, which has remained strong despite continued adverse global economic conditions; conservative investment portfolio; solid capital and liquidity at both the insurance subsidiary and holding company levels; the company's leadership position in the U.S. employee benefits market; and increased diversification. Offsetting these positives are Unum U.K.'s somewhat weak recent results and continued challenges UNM faces in managing its run-off long-term care book of business, particularly in the current low interest rate environment. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that while UNM's premium growth and operating margins continue to be challenged by the weak economic environment and competitive market conditions, the company's overall profitability will continue to support the current rating. Operating margins in UNM's U.S. disability business have held up better than Fitch's expectations, and they have been favorable relative to the company's peers. While Unum U.K. results have shown deterioration, particularly within the group life segment, the company has taken steps to improve results going forward, including implementing significant rate increases and claims management improvements while reducing its focus on the large-case market. Unum U.K. also entered into a 50% coinsurance arrangement effective Jan. 1, 2013 designed to reduce earnings volatility and capital requirements. The company reported pretax operating earnings within this unit of $64.8 million in the first half 2013, down modestly from $68.8 million for the same period in 2012. During the first half of 2013, UNM repurchased $194 million of its shares, down from $300 million for the same period in 2012. Fitch's expectation is that further share repurchases will be funded through operating earnings to mitigate the impact on financial leverage and the capitalization of the operating subsidiaries. Further, Fitch generally views measured stock repurchase as a more prudent use of capital than acquisitions or premium growth in a soft rate environment. UNM's financial leverage was 24% at June 30, 2013. Fitch considers the company's debt service capacity to be strong for the rating level, with GAAP earnings-based interest coverage of 9.5x in 2013. Holding company liquidity totaled $597 million at June 30, 2013, down from $805 million at year-end 2012. UNM's risk-based capital of its U.S. insurance subsidiaries was estimated at 398% at June 30, 2013, which is at the high end of management's near- to intermediate-term target of 375%-400%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: -- Improved general economic conditions including growth in employment, salaries and disposable income which enable UNM to achieve its long-term target of 5%-7% annual earnings growth on its core operations; -- GAAP earnings-based interest coverage over 12x and statutory maximum allowable dividend coverage of interest expense over 5x; --U.S. risk-based capital ratio above 400% and run-rate financial leverage below 20%. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: -- Deterioration in financial results that includes an increase in the U.S. group disability benefit ratio over 87%; GAAP earnings-based interest coverage falling below 8x and statutory maximum allowable dividend interest expense coverage falling below 3x; --Any additional reserve strengthening charges in the near term; --Holding company cash falling below management's target of approximately 1x fixed charges (interest expense plus common stock dividend), or roughly $290 million; --U.S. risk-based capital ratio below 350% and financial leverage above 25%. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Unum Group Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; --7.125% senior notes due Sept. 30, 2016 at 'BBB'; --7% senior notes due July 15, 2018 at 'BBB'; --5.625% senior notes due Sept. 15, 2020 at 'BBB'; --7.25% senior notes due March 15, 2028 at 'BBB'; --6.75% senior notes due Dec. 15, 2028 at 'BBB'; --7.375% senior notes due June 15, 2032 at 'BBB' --5.75% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2042 at 'BBB'. Provident Financing Trust I --7.405% junior subordinated capital securities at 'BB+'. UnumProvident Finance Company plc, --6.85% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2015 at 'BBB'. Unum Group members: Unum Life Insurance Company of America Provident Life & Accident Insurance Company Provident Life and Casualty Insurance Company The Paul Revere Life Insurance Company The Paul Revere Variable Annuity Insurance Company First Unum Life Insurance Company Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company --IFS at 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bradley S. Ellis, CFA Director +1-312-368-2089 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Tana M. Higman Director +1-312-368-3122 Committee Chairperson Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (August 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.