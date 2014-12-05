(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Urban Community of Strasbourg's (CUS) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. Its EUR300m euro medium-term programme has been also affirmed at 'AA'. KEY RATING DRIVERS CUS's ratings reflect the region's favourable socio-economic profile, underpinned by its "European capital" status. The ratings also take into account an expected increase of its debt burden at end-2014, before stabilising in the medium term. The Stable Outlook highlights Fitch's view that despite growing budgetary pressure, CUS is likely to maintain credit metrics in line with its ratings. Fitch forecasts that the operating margin will decline over the medium term, to 18% of current revenue in 2017, from an expected 22.5% at end-2014, if CUS does not use its budgetary leeway to offset a decline in revenue resulting from significant cuts in state transfers. The transfers cuts would not be fully counterbalanced by operating spending restraint, notably on staff, nor by public urban transport company CTS's contribution to the transport budget. Located in Alsace on France's German border, CUS derives some benefit from Germany's dynamic economy. Its key economic role is underpinned by its status as European capital. Under the territorial reform, Strasbourg would become the capital of the new region resulting from the merger of the regions of Alsace, Lorraine and Champagne Ardennes. In Fitch's view these features contribute to the resilience of the local economy. CUS aims to maintain the debt payback ratio at below eight years through to 2017; we forecast the ratio at 7.2 years at end-2014. We estimate that the debt payback ratio could reach a maximum of 11 years on weaker operating performance, putting the ratings under pressure. We expect debt would increase to EUR484m or 138% of current revenue at end-2014, from 103% in 2013. Assuming a forecast slowdown in capital expenditure (EUR122.5m on average per year over 2015-2017 compared with EUR150m in the previous estimates for the same period), Fitch estimates that this decline would offset the weakening current balance, improving the region's self-financing capacity to 105% from an expected 63% at end-2014. Fitch expects this would limit new debt in the medium term. Indirect debt mainly relates to CTS (EUR245m) and is likely to slightly increase over the medium term. The proportion of public-sector entity debt, guaranteed by CUS, is high, which we expect to reach 442% of operating revenue at end-2014. However, the guarantees present limited economic risk, as they are mostly concentrated in the strongly state-supported social housing sector and in CTS, which we expect to post a balanced net result at end-2014. In January 2015, CUS will adopt metropolitan legal status. This entails enlarged competencies in a wide range of policies. Fitch does not believe this will fundamentally change its budgetary profile as CUS already undertakes many metropolitan functions. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade would result from CUS's inability to adjust its capital expenditure to its self-financing capacity leading to a deterioration of the debt payback ratio to almost 10 years. A positive rating action - unlikely under present economic conditions - may be considered if capital expenditure and borrowing are lower-than-projected, combined with a structural consolidation of the operating margin at about 20%. Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Dura Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 79 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Olivier Jacques Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 89 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 