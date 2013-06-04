(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Uzbekistan-based
Universal Bank's (UB) Long-Term local currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'CCC'. A full rating breakdown is below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
UB's IDRs reflect its modest and geographically concentrated
franchise, high
concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet, low operating
efficiency,
potential for related-party transactions and relatively short
track record of
operations. The bank was founded in 2001, and remains one of the
smallest (25th
of 30) domestic banks by assets (end-4M13: USD30.5m).
The ratings also continue to take into account limitations in
UB's credit
profile following the revocation of the bank's licence on
foreign currency
operations in July 2012. As a result of this, UB experienced
significant deposit
outflow (around UZS8bn) in H212, which led to visible slowdown
of the bank's
growth (5% in 2012 versus 38% in 2011) and to some pressure on
its performance.
Liquidity risks were muted by end-1M13 as the bank had
accumulated a solid
liquidity buffer (equal to 31% of its customer accounts),
although the funding
base remains undermined by high depositor concentrations (with
the top 20
accounting for 64% of the total).
UB's asset quality metrics have worsened, reflecting the
challenges of SME
lending and some weaknesses in Uzbekistan's operating
environment.
Non-performing loans (90+ days overdue) rose to 6.4% at end-2012
(from 2.8% at
end-2011) and loans overdue from 30 to 90 days comprised an
additional 15.3% of
the portfolio. Increased credit impairment charges cut UB's
return on average
assets to a low 0.6% during 2012, while impairment reserves were
still only 3.8%
of loans at end-2012. However, unreserved credit risks were
largely mitigated by
the bank's solid reported capitalisation (32% regulatory capital
ratio at
end-2012), which was sufficient to fully absorb problems in the
bank's loan
book.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upward potential for UB's ratings is currently limited, although
further
development of the bank's franchise will be credit positive.
Downward rating
pressure could arise from resumed deposit outflow or further
worsening of UB's
asset quality if not offset by sufficient equity injections.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Short-Term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating: Affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Abramov
Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Maria Kuraeva
Analyst
+7 495 956 5575
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
