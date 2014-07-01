(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vale S.A.'s
(Vale) ratings
as follows:
--Foreign currency (FC) and local currency (LC) Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+';
--Unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--National Scale Rating at 'AAA (bra)';
--Unsecured Brazilian real denominated debentures at 'AAA
(bra)'.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB+' FC IDRs of Vale Overseas
Limited and Vale
Canada Limited, as well as the 'BBB+' foreign currency ratings
of the senior
unsecured debt issued by these companies. The ratings of Vale
Canada Limited and
Vale Overseas Limited have been linked to those of Vale S.A.
through Fitch's
'Parent Subsidiary Rating Linkage' criteria. Vale Overseas
Limited, whose debt
is guaranteed by Vale S.A., is domiciled in the Cayman Islands.
Vale Canada
Limited is an operating company with operations in Canada and
Indonesia. Its
debt is not guaranteed by Vale S.A.
The Rating Outlooks for Vale S.A., Vale Canada Limited and Vale
Overseas Limited
are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Iron Ore Position
Vale S.A.'s (Vale) credit ratings are supported by its position
as the leading
producer of iron ore with a 2013 market share of approximately
22% in the
seaborne iron ore trade. Vale's low cost position allows it to
generate positive
cash flow from operations (CFFO) at extremely low iron ore
prices and should
shield its credit profile during downturns. Vale's iron ore
position will be
enhanced through two expansion projects in the Carajas region
that will increase
the company's annual output of iron ore to approximately 450
million tons in
2018 from 300 million tons during 2013.
Carajas Plant 2 was successfully completed in late 2013. This
investment will
incrementally increase the company's annual output of iron ore
by an additional
40 million tons beginning in 2015. The second project, S11D,
will increase the
company's annual output by an additional 90 million tons by
2017. The projected
costs of production at S11D will be among the lowest in the
world globally at
below USD20/metric ton (FOB) of iron ore. Vale's proven iron ore
reserve life
amounted to approximately 30 years at 2013 production levels.
Including probable
resources, this amount is 60 years.
Strong Capital Structure
Vale's credit ratings also reflect its strong balance sheet,
conservative
capital structure and solid CFFO. Vale generated USD22.7 billion
of EBITDA and
USD14.8 billion of CFFO in 2013. These figures compare with
EBITDA and CFFO of
USD18.6 billion and USD16.6 billion, respectively in 2012. A key
reason why
EBITDA increased by USD4 billion while CFFO decreased by USD1.8
billion in 2013
compared to 2012 was that while iron ore sales volumes increased
by 4%
year-on-year, Vale paid USD2.6 billion as part of its settlement
in relation to
offshore taxes generated by foreign subsidiaries between 2003
through 2012. This
impact was more than offset by the divestiture of its minority
stake in Norsk
Hydro for USD1.8 billion and the Goldstream transaction with
Silver Wheaton for
USD1.9 billion. As of the LTM ended March 31, 2014, Vale's total
adjusted debt
to EBITDA ratio was 1.8x including the outstanding tax liability
of USD7 billion
under the REFIS program, while total adjusted net debt to EBITDA
ratio was 1.5x.
Capital expenditures decreased to USD14 billion in 2013 from
USD16 billion in
2012. Vale responded to the downturn in prices by reducing
dividends and share
buybacks to USD4.5 billion in 2013 from USD6 billion in 2012 and
USD12 billion
in 2011. Free cash flow (FCF) after dividends and capex was
negative USD3.6
billion. Net debt remained stable at USD26 billion in 2013 from
USD26.1 billion
in 2012 mainly due to a number of non-core asset sales. Vale is
expected to
streamline its operations while continuing to divest non-core
assets, estimated
at around USD2 billion per year.
Robust Liquidity
Vale had USD39 billion of total adjusted debt including the
remaining tax
obligation to be paid over 15 years under the REFIS scheme, and
USD7.4 billion
of cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2014.
Short-term debt totaled
USD2.6 billion. Liquidity is further enhanced by Vale's undrawn
USD5 billion
revolving lines of credit and strong capital markets access.
Fitch projects Vale
will generate EBITDA of about USD17 billion in 2014. With USD30
billion of
investments projected by Fitch during 2014 and 2015, FCF would
be negative and
adjusted net leverage should climb to around 1.9x in 2014, while
FFO adjusted
net leverage should reach around 2.1x.
Challenging Environment
Vale's profit is highly reliant upon iron ore sales and the
Chinese market,
despite significant investments in the areas of copper, coal,
nickel, and
fertilizers. The company's ferrous minerals business accounted
for more than 80%
of its EBITDA in 2013. China was the key market for Vale's iron
ore, accounting
for 49% of sales. Prices are expected to weaken in the future
due to extensive
increases in production capacity by Vale, BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto that will
erase a scarcity premium that has existed for much of the past
decade. Against a
backdrop of rising supply, demand from China for iron ore
continues to grow at a
declining pace, further exacerbating pricing pressure. Vale's
considerable
investments in nickel, coal, fertilizers and copper will only
partially mitigate
the impact of the increase in iron ore mining capacity globally.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Vale's ratings could be negatively affected by a significant
reduction in the
company's robust liquidity position, or net leverage in excess
of 3.0x at iron
ore prices in the range of USD90 per ton for a sustained period
of time. Factors
that could also lead to consideration of ratings downgrades
include an unstable
macroeconomic environment in China that weakens demand for the
company's
products. Debt financed acquisitions could also lead to a
negative rating
action. A change in management's strategy with regard to its
conservative
capital structure and/or an increase in the government's
influence upon the
company would also be viewed negatively. A downgrade of Brazil's
country ceiling
from 'BBB+' could also merit negative rating actions.
Vale's ratings are not likely to be upgraded until the company
completes its
aggressive capital expenditure program, which will run from 2014
through 2017.
Upgrade considerations would include a consistent improvement in
free cash flow
generation capacity due to the new projects, coupled with the
maintenance of
strong liquidity position. A substantial equity increase would
also be viewed
favorably, as would an upgrade of the Brazilian sovereign
rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jay Djemal
Director
+1-312-368-3134
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Debora Jalles
Director
+55 21 4503 2629
Tertiary Analyst
Ricardo Carvalho
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2627
Committee Chairperson
Joe Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3349
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014);
--'National Ratings - Methodology Update' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
