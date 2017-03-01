(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Validus
Holdings, Ltd.
(Validus) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. Additionally,
Fitch has affirmed
the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Validus
Reinsurance, Ltd.
(Validus Re). A full list of rating actions follows at the end
of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation reflects the company's strong business
profile with
increasing diversity in the company's book of business, very
strong operating
performance on an absolute basis and relative to peers, and a
modest decrease in
peak probable maximum loss exposure relative to equity. These
favorable factors
are partially offset by potential volatility from large
catastrophe-related
events, recent deterioration in Western World Insurance Group
(Western World)
results, integration risk related to the recent acquisition of
primary crop
insurance general agent Crop Risk Services (CRS) and Fitch's
negative sector
outlook on global reinsurance and U.S. non-life insurance.
Validus' business profile is characterized as 'Strong' by Fitch.
Validus'
maintains a broad product portfolio of reinsurance business
along with an
increasing business mix allocation to property/casualty primary
specialty
insurance business through subsidiaries Talbot Underwriting,
Ltd. (Talbot) in
the Lloyds market (Syndicate 1183) and Western World Insurance
Group (Western
World) in the U.S. Validus' AlphaCat segment represents a
strategic advantage in
the current competitive environment as it has grown to become
one of the largest
(re)insurer owned third-party ILS asset managers with $2.7
billion of assets
under management as of Jan. 1, 2017.
Validus reported a 3.6% increase in gross premiums written (GPW)
in 2016 over
the prior year. The increase in premiums is driven by the
AlphaCat and Western
World segments, somewhat offset by a decrease in GPW in the
Validus Re and
Talbot segments. The decline in GPW at Validus Re was primarily
related to
property catastrophe, marine and agriculture lines, while new
casualty business
served to offset some of the drop in premium in 2016.
Profitability for Validus is very strong, characterized by a
history of low and
stable combined ratios and solid returns on average common
equity (ROAE) as
Validus has posted an underwriting profit and overall net income
in every year
of its operating history.
In 2016, Validus posted a calendar-year combined ratio of 84.2%,
up from 79.7%
in 2015 and an ROAE of 9.8%, down from 10.4% in the prior year
as the company
reported modest increases in catastrophe losses and less
favorable reserve
development during the year. The Western World segment reported
a combined ratio
of 107.6% in 2016, up from 98.2% in the prior year as expenses
related to policy
acquisition increased. Validus' underlying performance remains
in line with
higher rated peers and Fitch's sector credit factors at higher
rating
categories. The most recent five-year averages (2012-2016) for
combined ratio
and ROAE are 78.3% and 11.6%, respectively.
Fitch observes that the company's share of global catastrophe
losses since its
inception, while significant in some cases, has been manageable
and catastrophe
loss experience has not exceeded the company's modelled loss
estimates. Per
event 1-100 and 1-250-year PMLs on an occurrence basis for the
U.S. wind peril
remain among the highest within Validus' peer group at 19% and
27% of common
shareholders' equity at Jan. 1, 2017 but remain within
expectations for the
current rating category.
Validus' financial leverage ratio (FLR) is modest at 16.3% as of
Dec. 31, 2016,
down from 17.1% at year-end 2015. This decrease reflects a 7.5%
increase in
total shareholders' equity to over $4 billion at Dec. 31, 2016,
as a result of
strong net earnings and a $150 million preferred share issuance
during the year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Enhanced scale and relative competitive position with
maintenance of current
operating performance in the challenging reinsurance
environment;
--Profitable growth in the Western World segment including the
CRS business with
a combined ratio for the segment under 100%;
--Maintaining favorable run-rate earnings and low volatility,
with a combined
ratio under 90%;
--Net probable maximum loss (PML) to common equity ratios
consistent with
higher-rated reinsurance peers.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Deterioration in (re)insurance sector fundamentals or
consolidation in the
(re)insurance landscape that Fitch viewed as weakening Validus'
competitive
position, operating profile or overall profitability;
--Sustained combined ratio above 103% or operating ratio above
95%;
--An increase in Validus' 1-100 and 1-250-year peak per event
catastrophe (PMLs)
to 25% and 35% of common equity, respectively;
--FLR in excess of 25% or fixed charge coverage ratios in the
low single digits
for a period of
consecutive years;
--Under Fitch's notching criteria, if more than 30% of Validus'
earnings or
capital is sourced from foreign entities outside of the Bermuda
group solvency
environment, Validus' holding company ratings could be lowered
by one notch
reflecting a ring-fencing environment classification;
--Validus' hybrid securities ratings could be lowered by one
notch to reflect
non-performance risk should Fitch view Bermuda's regulatory
environment as
becoming more controlling in its supervision of (re)insurers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--$250 million of 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2040 at
'BBB+';
--$150 million of 9.07% junior subordinated deferrable
debentures due June 2036
at 'BBB';
--$140 million of 8.48% junior subordinated deferrable
debentures due June 2037
at 'BBB'.
--$150 million of 5.875% non-cumulative Series A preference
shares at 'BBB'.
Validus Reinsurance, Ltd.
--IFS at 'A'.
