(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Netherlands-based F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V.'s (Van Lanschot) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook is Negative. At the same time, the agency has downgraded Van Lanschot's Support Rating to '5' from '4' and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'B+'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The affirmation of Van Lanschot's VR and IDRs reflects the bank's established Dutch franchise, balanced funding profile, and sound liquidity and capitalisation. They also take into account expected gradual benefits from its strategic refocus on wealth management that should improve the bank's earnings, reduce credit risk and funding needs, and strengthen capitalisation. The Negative Outlook reflects the challenges Van Lanschot faces to improve underlying profitability, in particular amid poor economic conditions that could jeopardise the achievements of the bank's strategic plans and offset the expected benefits. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT Van Lanschot's IDRs, VR, and senior debt rating are driven by the bank's intrinsic creditworthiness. A key rating driver is Van Lanschot's established franchise in private banking, albeit only in the Netherlands and the neighbouring Belgium. The bank revised its strategy earlier this year and decided to wind down its higher-risk corporate and commercial real estate loan book not related to a private banking relationship. Fitch expects Van Lanschot to strengthen its franchise, and hence revenue generation over the next three years.. Van Lanschot's asset quality has remained sound despite deterioration in its large commercial real estate loan book, which amounted to EUR2.4bn at end-June 2013 (around 2.2x Fitch Core Capital at the same date). A thorough review of impaired loans and related collateral in late 2012 resulted in high loan impairment charges; Fitch expects loan impairment charges to remain high in 2013. The current ratings are contingent on the bank's solid capital ratios being maintained. Fitch core capital ratio of 11.2% was sound at end-June 2013, but low when compared with wholly private banks' ratios. In the agency's view, the pace of improvement in capital ratios will largely depend on the bank's ability to reduce the corporate loan book but could be supported by internal capital generation if profitability improves as envisaged. Fitch expects cost-saving measures and de-risking initiatives to start feeding through in 2014, allowing the bank to improve its profitability, liquidity and capitalisation. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT Van Lanschot's ratings could be downgraded in the absence of sustainable improvement in its earnings from higher revenue generation, reduced costs and lower credit risk. Severe weakening of the bank's asset quality, resulting in material adverse impact on its capital base would also cause downward rating pressure. Any significant deterioration in its capitalisation, liquidity and funding profile would also be negative for the ratings. Conversely, Fitch could revise the Outlook on Van Lanschot's Long-term IDR to Stable if the bank demonstrates an ability to improve performance with a strengthened core private banking and asset management franchise, to maintain sound capitalisation and prudent liquidity management. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The revision of Van Lanschot Support Rating and (SRF) reflects Fitch's view that the provision of state support to the bank, if required, while possible, can no longer be relied upon. Given its stronger focus on private banking and small share of Dutch retail deposits, Fitch has aligned its assessment of support for Van Lanschot with that of other private banks it rates. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Fitch currently does not envisage any changes to Van Lanschot's Support Rating given the small size of the bank and its focus on asset management/private banking. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Van Lanschot's subordinated debt securities are rated one notch below its VR to reflect their loss severity compared with senior unsecured debt. The ratings are sensitive to changes in Van Lanschot's VR. Van Lanschot's innovative Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below its VR to reflect the high loss severity of these securities (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (additional two notches) relative to the risks captured in the bank's VR. The rating actions are as follows: F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V. The rating actions are as follows: F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V. 

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'B+' Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-'/ 'F2' Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Innovative Tier 1 securities (NL0000117745): affirmed at 'BB+' 