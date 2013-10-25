(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Netherlands-based F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V.'s (Van Lanschot)
Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a-'. The
Outlook is Negative.
At the same time, the agency has downgraded Van Lanschot's
Support Rating to '5'
from '4' and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No
Floor' from 'B+'.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The affirmation of Van Lanschot's VR and IDRs reflects the
bank's established
Dutch franchise, balanced funding profile, and sound liquidity
and
capitalisation. They also take into account expected gradual
benefits from its
strategic refocus on wealth management that should improve the
bank's earnings,
reduce credit risk and funding needs, and strengthen
capitalisation.
The Negative Outlook reflects the challenges Van Lanschot faces
to improve
underlying profitability, in particular amid poor economic
conditions that could
jeopardise the achievements of the bank's strategic plans and
offset the
expected benefits.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
Van Lanschot's IDRs, VR, and senior debt rating are driven by
the bank's
intrinsic creditworthiness.
A key rating driver is Van Lanschot's established franchise in
private banking,
albeit only in the Netherlands and the neighbouring Belgium. The
bank revised
its strategy earlier this year and decided to wind down its
higher-risk
corporate and commercial real estate loan book not related to a
private banking
relationship. Fitch expects Van Lanschot to strengthen its
franchise, and hence
revenue generation over the next three years..
Van Lanschot's asset quality has remained sound despite
deterioration in its
large commercial real estate loan book, which amounted to
EUR2.4bn at end-June
2013 (around 2.2x Fitch Core Capital at the same date). A
thorough review of
impaired loans and related collateral in late 2012 resulted in
high loan
impairment charges; Fitch expects loan impairment charges to
remain high in
2013.
The current ratings are contingent on the bank's solid capital
ratios being
maintained. Fitch core capital ratio of 11.2% was sound at
end-June 2013, but
low when compared with wholly private banks' ratios. In the
agency's view, the
pace of improvement in capital ratios will largely depend on the
bank's ability
to reduce the corporate loan book but could be supported by
internal capital
generation if profitability improves as envisaged.
Fitch expects cost-saving measures and de-risking initiatives to
start feeding
through in 2014, allowing the bank to improve its profitability,
liquidity and
capitalisation.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
Van Lanschot's ratings could be downgraded in the absence of
sustainable
improvement in its earnings from higher revenue generation,
reduced costs and
lower credit risk.
Severe weakening of the bank's asset quality, resulting in
material adverse
impact on its capital base would also cause downward rating
pressure. Any
significant deterioration in its capitalisation, liquidity and
funding profile
would also be negative for the ratings.
Conversely, Fitch could revise the Outlook on Van Lanschot's
Long-term IDR to
Stable if the bank demonstrates an ability to improve
performance with a
strengthened core private banking and asset management
franchise, to maintain
sound capitalisation and prudent liquidity management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The revision of Van Lanschot Support Rating and (SRF) reflects
Fitch's view that
the provision of state support to the bank, if required, while
possible, can no
longer be relied upon. Given its stronger focus on private
banking and small
share of Dutch retail deposits, Fitch has aligned its assessment
of support for
Van Lanschot with that of other private banks it rates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch currently does not envisage any changes to Van Lanschot's
Support Rating
given the small size of the bank and its focus on asset
management/private
banking.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Van Lanschot's subordinated debt securities are rated one notch
below its VR to
reflect their loss severity compared with senior unsecured debt.
The ratings are
sensitive to changes in Van Lanschot's VR.
Van Lanschot's innovative Tier 1 securities are rated four
notches below its VR
to reflect the high loss severity of these securities (two
notches from the VR)
as well as high risk of non-performance (additional two notches)
relative to the
risks captured in the bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V.
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'B+'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-'/ 'F2'
Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Innovative Tier 1 securities (NL0000117745): affirmed at 'BB+'
