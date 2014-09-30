(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Netherlands-based F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V.'s (Van Lanschot) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT Van Lanschot's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by the bank's intrinsic creditworthiness as reflected in its VR. Van Lanschot's good capitalisation strongly supports its VR at 'a-' as it allows the bank to buy time to strengthen its earnings and asset quality profile. The VR incorporates the bank's established, but niche and regional, franchise in wealth management and merchant banking and Fitch's expectation that its management will be able to execute on its strategy of transforming the business mix into one more focussed on private banking and wealth management. The VR is further supported by the bank's robust and balanced funding profile and sound liquidity management. Van Lanschot's funding mix is dominated by customer deposits, complemented by a demonstrated ability to issue mainly secured but also unsecured debt securities even during the past turbulent years. The Negative Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR reflects protracted weaknesses in asset quality and profitability, despite improving trends in the latter. Marked improvement in these factors in the short and medium-term for the bank will help the bank avoid being downgraded into the 'BBB' category. Van Lanschot is in the process of executing on its strategic plan implemented in May 2013, which essentially consists of refocusing on wealth management and of strengthening the bank's balance sheet, notably by running-down the commercial real estate (CRE) loans (EUR2bn at end-June 2014) and part of its corporate lending exposures (a total EUR2.4bn at the same date). Until these exposures are removed from the balance sheet, they will remain a drag on the bank's profitability and risk profile. Profitability remains low for the rating level but should continue its gradual improvement, in Fitch's opinion. The rise in profitability has so far been driven by cost reduction initiatives and a decrease in loan impairment charges (LICs). Revenues from net fees and commissions and net interest income have been broadly flat and further profitability improvements are expected to be mainly driven by raising these earnings streams. They will be supplemented by additional cost reduction, notably as IT and marketing expenses are currently inflated by the investments needed to deploy the new strategy. Fitch believes net interest income will likely remain under pressure from the loan book reduction and the current low interest-rate environment and flattening yield curve. Increasing net fees and commissions is, therefore, largely dependent on growth in assets under management (AUM), which Fitch believes is challenging but achievable. Following two years of recession in the Netherlands, Van Lanschot's asset quality has deteriorated and loan quality metrics are weaker than similarly rated peers. The strains experienced in the loan book have eased in line with improving economic conditions, as demonstrated by receding LICs, but they still represented an elevated annualised 0.57% of average gross loans in 1H14. Half of the bank's lending consists of solid domestic residential mortgage loans (1.8% impaired loans ratio at end-June 2014), which supports the overall acceptable impaired loans ratio of 5.1%, taking into account that the domestic economy recently reached its trough and the recovery is feeble, and the reduction of the loan book. However, in common with other Dutch banks, loans-to-value are high and the majority of the book consists of interest-only lending. The bank's SME and CRE loan books are of weaker quality, but in line with similar portfolios of Dutch peers. Fitch believes the SMEs and CRE books this year will continue to generate higher LICs than 'through-the-cycle' levels, given lagging effects of the recession and a structural oversupply of CREs in the Netherlands. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR could be revised to Stable if the bank achieves the following: (1) meeting its underlying profitability targets (excluding capital gains on its investment portfolio and/or private equity stakes), (2) growing assets under management from positive net new money contributions (rather than market movements) in line with a planned increase in net fees and commissions to support profitability but also to demonstrate the value of the bank's franchise and successful strategic decisions, (3) reducing the corporate loan book's assets and RWAs by around 10% annually, excluding benefits from model refinements, and (4) stabilisation in asset quality most likely demonstrated by no further material increase, if any, in the amount of impaired loans, by retention of coverage ratios and by a sustained reduction of loan impairment charges. A failure to achieve any of the above over the next 12 months, the ratings would mostly likely be downgraded (most likely following publication of 1H15 earnings). Fitch does not expect any upward rating momentum in the medium term, given the abovementioned constraints. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Van Lanschot's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect Fitch's view that the provision of state support to the bank, if required, while possible, cannot be relied upon. This primarily reflects Van Lanschot's small size in the Dutch banking sector, its limited contribution to financing the domestic economy and its focus on private banking. Fitch does not envisage any changes to Van Lanschot's SR nor SRF, given its ownership structure, the small size of the bank, its business mix and the clear political intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the European Union. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Van Lanschot's subordinated debt securities are rated one notch below its VR to reflect their loss severity compared with senior unsecured debt. Van Lanschot's innovative Tier 1 securities (NL0000117745, issued in 2005) are rated four notches below its VR to reflect the high loss severity of these securities (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (additional two notches) relative to the risks captured in the bank's VR. The ratings on these securities are broadly sensitive to changes in Van Lanschot's VR. The rating actions are as follows: F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V. Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-'/ 'F2' Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Innovative Tier 1 securities (NL0000117745): affirmed at 'BB+' Contacts: Primary Analyst Philippe Lamaud Director +33 144 299 126 Fitch France 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Eris Huang Analyst + 44 20 3530 1493 Committee Chairperson Maria Jose Lockerbie Managing Director +44 20 3530 1083 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014' and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 