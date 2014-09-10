(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Verizon
Communications
Inc.'s (NYSE: VZ) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and debt ratings
as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured term loan due 2019 at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F2'.
Fitch has also assigned an 'A-' rating to Verizon's USD$870
million senior
unsecured 4.8% notes due 2044 issued in Taiwan.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
In addition, Fitch has reviewed and affirmed the ratings of
certain VZ
subsidiaries. A detailed list of the affirmations follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The February 2014 acquisition of the remaining Verizon
Wireless (VZW) stake
pressured VZ's near-term credit metrics, pushing pro forma
leverage at closing
to approximately 2.6x. Actual gross leverage at June 30, 2014
was 2.5x, with
total debt at $110 billion. With the close of the acquisition,
Fitch expects VZ
to materially reduce debt over the next few years. EBITDA
growth, combined with
debt reductions, is expected to reduce leverage to around 2x by
the end of 2016,
a level more appropriate for an 'A-' rating. The precise timing
of the reduction
in leverage is subject to some uncertainty, given the potential
for spending in
upcoming auctions for wireless spectrum, a portion of which
Fitch expects to be
initially debt funded.
--Fitch believes metrics will return to a level appropriate for
the rating in
the 2016/2017 timeframe due to VZ's strong position in the
wireless industry and
the significant cash flows generated by the wireless business.
This is in
combination with VZ management's commitment to delever, as
evidenced by the
aggressive delevering following the acquisition of Alltel
Corporation in early
2009.
--A key to debt reduction over the next several years will be
the continued
generation of strong free cash flow (FCF) at VZW. VZW's simple
FCF (EBITDA less
capital spending) for the LTM ending June 30, 2014 was
approximately $25.3
billion. Owing to the acquisition of the remaining VZW stake,
Fitch estimates
VZ's FCF (after dividends and capital spending) will be in the
$4 billion to $6
billion range in 2014 as a result of transaction-related
interest costs, higher
dividend requirements due to the shares issued to Vodafone
equity holders and
higher cash taxes.
--VZW's strong competitive position, evidenced by industry-low
churn rates on
average, high margins, and the most developed LTE network in the
U.S. support
Fitch's expectations that VZ will maintain cash flow stability
and support the
longer rating horizon for leverage metrics to return to levels
consistent with
the rating.
VZ's liquidity is supported by its reported consolidated cash
balances, which
were $5.8 billion at June 30, 2014, and by its revolving credit
facility. As of
June 30, 2014, the company had a $6.2 billion revolving credit
facility due in
August 2017, as well as a $2 billion, 364-day revolving credit
facility maturing
in February 2015. In July, Verizon amended its revolving credit
facility to
increase the size to $8 billion from $6.2 billion and extended
the maturity to
July 2018 from August 2017. Fitch expects VZ to maintain
aggregate CP balances
within a level fully backed by the facility. The credit facility
has no ratings
triggers or other restrictive covenants, such as leverage or
interest coverage
tests.
On a consolidated basis, VZ and its subsidiaries have scheduled
debt maturities
of approximately $0.8 billion and $2.6 billion in 2014 and 2015,
respectively.
In 2014, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to range
from $16.5 billion
to $17 billion, comparable to or slightly higher than the $16.6
billion spent in
2013. Investment in the wireless network continues to be an area
of emphasis due
to the strong demand for 4G LTE capacity for rapidly growing
data services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes a positive rating action is unlikely in the
foreseeable future,
given the leverage incurred in the Vodafone transaction.
Conversely, Fitch may take negative rating action if operating
performance
causes deleveraging to take place at a materially slower than
anticipated pace,
either alone or in combination with spending on spectrum through
2016. Fitch
estimates even with some moderation in revenue growth and margin
pressure that
Verizon could spend up to $15 billion on spectrum before
pressuring the rating.
Discretionary management moves that cause leverage to rise above
2.5x, such as
another material acquisition or stock repurchases, could lead to
a negative
action in the absence of a strong commitment to delever.
Fitch has affirmed ratings of the following Verizon entities
with a Stable
Outlook:
Cellco Partnership
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt (co-issued with Verizon Wireless Capital
LLC) at 'A-'.
Verizon Wireless Capital LLC
--Senior unsecured debt (co-issued with Cellco Partnership) at
'A-'.
Alltel Corp.
GTE Corp.
Verizon Delaware
Verizon California
Verizon Florida
Verizon Maryland
Verizon New England
Verizon New Jersey
Verizon New York
Verizon Pennsylvania
Verizon Virginia
--IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
GTE Southwest
--IDR 'A-';
--First mortgage bonds at 'A-'.
Verizon Global Funding (merged into Verizon in 2006)
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
The following rating is withdrawn as the debt has been repaid:
Verizon Communications Inc.
--Senior unsecured term loan due 2017 'A-'.
Fitch also affirms and withdraws the 'A-' IDR assigned to
Verizon Wireless
Capital LLC due to a change in policy to no longer assign IDRs
to
special-purpose financing entities that have no material assets,
operational
function or revenues. Fitch will continue to rate debt issues at
these
special-purpose financing entities, but in relationship to the
parent company
IDR.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014);
--'Rating Telecom Companies - Sector Credit Factors' (Aug. 9,
2012).
Rating Telecom Companies
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
