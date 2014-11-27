(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Virgin
Money plc's (VM)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Short-term IDR
at 'F2' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The Outlook for the Long-term
IDR is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed VM's Support Rating at '5' and Support
Rating Floor at
'No Floor'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
VM's IDRs are driven by its standalone strength, as indicated by
its VR.
The ratings reflect the bank's low risk profile. Its loan
portfolio, which
largely consists of high quality, low risk, prime residential
mortgage loans,
has been growing faster than the market average and the bank has
been gaining
market share, although its franchise remains modest.
Nonetheless, underwriting
standards have remained prudent and assets have remained
healthy, with arrears
at low levels.
VM has also been growing its buy-to-let mortgage loans to
increase the
proportion of these loans within the total portfolio. Growth has
been
controlled, at fairly low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios. The credit
card portfolio
acquired in 2013 is well-seasoned and performing well.
Overall asset quality remains healthy, with low levels of
arrears, low average
indexed LTVs and strong diversification by individual borrower.
The overall
assessment of asset quality takes into consideration the high
indebtedness of UK
households, but, in Fitch's opinion, this risk is somewhat
mitigated by the
sound performance of the UK's mortgage market.
Retail term deposits provide the bulk of funding. These have
proved to be stable
but the bank's ability to retain core deposits over a longer
cycle remains to be
tested given its, as yet, fairly short track record. Wholesale
funding sources
are accessed occasionally to extend maturities and to provide
diversification.
Balance sheet encumbrance has risen to levels, which are higher
than generally
seen at UK banks, because most wholesale funds have been
accessed on a secured
basis. Liquidity is managed conservatively; liquid assets remain
robust.
Reported regulatory capital ratios are strong and predominantly
composed of
Common Equity Tier 1 capital. Leverage is also moderate and well
within
regulatory minimum.
As loans season, we expect asset quality to deteriorate,
particularly once base
rates rise. We also expect capitalisation to weaken as the bank
continues to
expand. Nonetheless, we do not expect deterioration in either
asset quality or
in capitalisation to be material enough to adversely affect the
ratings.
Furthermore, with the expansion, profitability should rise.
Earnings have been weak to date, reflecting the low-yielding,
low-risk nature of
its loan portfolio, higher-than-average funding costs and the
bank's high cost
base relative to the size of its business. However,
profitability has been
improving as a result of volume growth, increasing margins and
falling funding
costs. Loan impairment charges have remained minimal but as
loans season and
credit card lending increases, these are expected to rise.
VM's fairly weak public disclosure has been improving,
particularly at the level
of its parent, Virgin Money Holdings UK plc (VMH), following its
initial public
offering in November 2014. VMH will now have to meet the
disclosure requirements
of a London listed company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
VM's IDRs and VR may be downgraded should the bank's risk
appetite increase as
it seeks to grow its balance sheet and improve profitability but
this is not
Fitch's base case.
Conversely, as the bank begins to generate internal capital,
there is modest
potential for an upgrade provided the bank maintains a low risk
appetite and a
sound funding and liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch does not factor into VM's ratings potential extraordinary
support from
either the UK government or its ultimate shareholders. Fitch
does not expect any
change in the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
