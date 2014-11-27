(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Virgin Money plc's (VM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Short-term IDR at 'F2' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed VM's Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR VM's IDRs are driven by its standalone strength, as indicated by its VR. The ratings reflect the bank's low risk profile. Its loan portfolio, which largely consists of high quality, low risk, prime residential mortgage loans, has been growing faster than the market average and the bank has been gaining market share, although its franchise remains modest. Nonetheless, underwriting standards have remained prudent and assets have remained healthy, with arrears at low levels. VM has also been growing its buy-to-let mortgage loans to increase the proportion of these loans within the total portfolio. Growth has been controlled, at fairly low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios. The credit card portfolio acquired in 2013 is well-seasoned and performing well. Overall asset quality remains healthy, with low levels of arrears, low average indexed LTVs and strong diversification by individual borrower. The overall assessment of asset quality takes into consideration the high indebtedness of UK households, but, in Fitch's opinion, this risk is somewhat mitigated by the sound performance of the UK's mortgage market. Retail term deposits provide the bulk of funding. These have proved to be stable but the bank's ability to retain core deposits over a longer cycle remains to be tested given its, as yet, fairly short track record. Wholesale funding sources are accessed occasionally to extend maturities and to provide diversification. Balance sheet encumbrance has risen to levels, which are higher than generally seen at UK banks, because most wholesale funds have been accessed on a secured basis. Liquidity is managed conservatively; liquid assets remain robust. Reported regulatory capital ratios are strong and predominantly composed of Common Equity Tier 1 capital. Leverage is also moderate and well within regulatory minimum. As loans season, we expect asset quality to deteriorate, particularly once base rates rise. We also expect capitalisation to weaken as the bank continues to expand. Nonetheless, we do not expect deterioration in either asset quality or in capitalisation to be material enough to adversely affect the ratings. Furthermore, with the expansion, profitability should rise. Earnings have been weak to date, reflecting the low-yielding, low-risk nature of its loan portfolio, higher-than-average funding costs and the bank's high cost base relative to the size of its business. However, profitability has been improving as a result of volume growth, increasing margins and falling funding costs. Loan impairment charges have remained minimal but as loans season and credit card lending increases, these are expected to rise. VM's fairly weak public disclosure has been improving, particularly at the level of its parent, Virgin Money Holdings UK plc (VMH), following its initial public offering in November 2014. VMH will now have to meet the disclosure requirements of a London listed company. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT VM's IDRs and VR may be downgraded should the bank's risk appetite increase as it seeks to grow its balance sheet and improve profitability but this is not Fitch's base case. Conversely, as the bank begins to generate internal capital, there is modest potential for an upgrade provided the bank maintains a low risk appetite and a sound funding and liquidity profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Fitch does not factor into VM's ratings potential extraordinary support from either the UK government or its ultimate shareholders. Fitch does not expect any change in the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1515 Committee Chairperson Janine Dow Senior Director + 44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.