LONDON, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vivendi SA's
(Vivendi)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
Vivendi's headroom in its credit profile remains tight, driven
by the
acquisition of EMI and the erosion of SFR's cash flow generation
ability. Fitch
continues to believe that possible corporate restructuring at
Vivendi would not
necessarily be negative for bondholders, as some of the proceeds
from any
disposals would go to debt reduction. Fitch recognises Vivendi's
track record in
acquisitions and the disciplined financial management it has
shown. Vivendi's
rating will come under pressure if there is no sign of
deleveraging in 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
- Strategic review still underway
Vivendi is currently undergoing a strategic review following the
resignation of
Jean-Bernard Levy (chairman of the board) in June 2012.
Management have
indicated their desire to shift the group's focus away from the
more
capital-intensive telecoms industry and focus more on media
activities. Vivendi
has unsuccessfully tried to sell its Brazilian telecoms
subsidiary, GVT. The
company is currently entertaining bids for its 53% stake in
Maroc Telecom and
there have been press reports that various options, including
joint ventures and
cost sharing agreements, are being evaluated for its French
telecoms unit SFR.
- Competitive French telecoms market
Iliad's launch of its mobile service, Free, with its value-based
model of low
monthly fees and non-subsidised handsets, has increased
competitive pressure in
the French telecoms market. France Telecom ('BBB+'/Stable) has
responded with
mobile price cuts and a greater focus on bundling mobile and
fixed-line services
together, which has increased competitive intensity in the
French fixed-line
market as well. Vivendi's SFR has also been forced to cut prices
which have had
a negative impact on EBITDA (minus 13% in 2012). SFR's financial
performance has
a significant impact on Vivendi's credit profile as SFR
generated 40% of
Vivendi's 2012 EBITDA (and 55% of Fitch's structurally adjusted
EBITDA). Fitch
expects SFR's EBITDA to continue to decline by around 14% in
2013 (versus a 12%
decline according to Vivendi's public guidance). Given the lack
of visibility in
when the market will stabilise, in Fitch's opinion the
continuation of this
downward trend beyond 2013 cannot be ruled out.
- Limited headroom should improve
Declining EBITDA at SFR and increased leverage from the EMI
Recorded Music
transaction has left Vivendi with a structurally adjusted net
debt to EBITDA of
2.7x at end-2012 (2.2x at end-2011). Vivendi has successfully
managed to dispose
of assets generating about one-third of EMI's revenue to recover
almost half of
the initial purchase price. This reduces the increase in
leverage from the EMI
acquisition, but leverage could still worsen depending on SFR's
performance over
the medium-term. Vivendi has reiterated its desire to maintain
its current
credit rating and we would expect to see the proceeds of any
asset disposals,
such as the sale of its 53% stake in Maroc Telecom, used to
bring leverage back
towards Fitch's structurally adjusted 2.5x range.
- Legal liabilities persist
Vivendi's headroom in its credit profile is also limited by
potential legal
liabilities. In January 2013 a US court upheld Liberty Media's
lawsuit against
Vivendi regarding the company's 2001 purchase of Liberty Media's
stake in USA
Networks. Liberty Media won damages for EUR945m including
pre-judgement
interest. Vivendi has made a provision for this amount but
Vivendi plans to
appeal against this ruling. The possible outcomes of this case
are complex and
uncertain and may take up to a few years to conclude.
- Fitch's structurally adjusted leverage calculation
As Vivendi cannot freely circulate cash between certain
subsidiaries (Maroc
Telecom and Activision Blizzard), Fitch makes adjustments to key
metrics to
reflect the group's structure, such as structurally adjusted net
debt to EBITDA.
Although the stake in Activision Blizzard is specifically
excluded from our
leverage measure, Vivendi's 61% interest is a valuable asset.
The company showed
in 2011 that it is willing to sell down this stake, giving it an
additional
source of liquidity to help lower leverage. Details of how this
is calculated
can be found in our Update on Vivendi, published on 7 Feb 2013
at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Vivendi's rating will come under pressure if there is no sign
of deleveraging
in 2013. Fitch will be looking for a clear sign that medium-term
leverage is
heading back to below 2.5x on Fitch's structurally adjusted net
debt to EBITDA
measure.
- Continued erosion of SFR's market position or cashflow
generation would put
pressure on Vivendi's credit profile.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term as this
would require
management to pursue a more conservative financial policy.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Vivendi ended Q412 with EUR3.89bn of cash and equivalents, which
includes
EUR2.99bn held at Activision Blizzard. The total amount of the
group's confirmed
credit facilities amounted to EUR9.04bn. Undrawn credit
facilities not used to
back commercial paper amounted to EUR3.36bn. Vivendi has enough
liquidity to
cover debt maturities in 2013 and 2014. At the end of 2012,
Vivendi's average
term of the group's debt was 4.4 years (compared to 4.0 years as
at end-2011).
