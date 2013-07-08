(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vauban Mobilisations Garanties' (VMG) EUR2.25bn outstanding bonds at 'AAA', Stable Outlook. The bonds have scheduled maturity dates between end-July 2013 and January 2017.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The 'AAA' rating of VMG's bonds is based on Credit Foncier de France's (CFF; A+/Negative/F1+) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), as CFF acts as the main debtor of recourse for the underlying medium-term notes refinanced through VMG, and an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 8 (minimal discontinuity risk) assigned to VMG's programme. This combination could have allowed VMG's bonds to attain 'AAA' on a probability of default (PD) basis. However, Fitch has limited the maximum PD uplift to 'AA+' in line with the PD rating of the Obligations Foncieres (OF, French legislative covered bonds) issued by Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CoFF, a Societe de Credit Foncier also set up by CFF) due to the material exposure of VMG towards CoFF's OF in which VMG has invested as part of the issue redemption reserve. Finally, as per Fitch's covered bonds rating criteria, the 'AAA' rating is further based on outstanding recoveries as calculated by Fitch given a default on the bonds, which allows for a one-notch recovery uplift to 'AAA' from the 'AA+' PD rating of the bonds issued under the programme.

The 'AAA' rating of VMG's bonds is further linked to the credit quality of the Fonds Commun de Creances (FCC, a special purpose entity established under French law) senior units, which form part of VMG's assets and are all rated 'AAA'/Stable.

The D-Cap of 8 assigned to VMG's programme is mainly driven by the partial pass-through feature of VMG's bonds in combination with the dynamically calculated reserves to bridge upcoming mismatches that may arise between amounts received on the amortising senior FCC units and amounts due as interest and principal payments on VMG's bonds. No assets are required to be liquidated post an assumed default of the main debtor of recourse. In addition, to preserve VMG's ability to pay timely interest on its bonds, even in case of a jump-to-default of CFF, the remuneration provision, totalling EUR56.7m as of end-April 2013, is invested with an eligible counterparty outside the CFF banking group. The D-Cap further reflects the satisfactory segregation of the FCC senior units and reserves from the bankruptcy estate of CFF, despite the fact that VMG is not legally immunised against CFF's bankruptcy extension risk, and the feasibility of the programme's transition to an alternative asset manager in case of bank insolvency.

VMG is a 100% non-bank subsidiary of CFF, which was created in 1997. Its sole purpose is to refinance French residential loans originated by entities of the CFF group, which are first securitised via an FCC. In order to purchase the FCC senior units, VMG benefits from a subordinated loan granted by its parent. In parallel, the proceeds of VMG's bond issuances are on-lent to CFF, in the form of medium-term notes mirroring the term of VMG's bonds. CFF's obligation under the medium-term notes constitutes the primary source of interest and principal payment for VMG's bonds. Consequently, CFF's IDR constitutes a floor for the PD rating of VMG's covered bonds.

Should CFF default on its obligations under the medium term notes, VMG's bonds (originally bullet) convert to pass-through, and are redeemed sequentially using the proceeds of the amortising FCC senior units, in combination with the reserves.

As of end-April 2013, VMG's assets comprised the FCC senior units, totalling EUR758m, and the issue redemption reserve, which covers upcoming mismatches between VMG's bullet bonds and the amortising FCC senior units. Of the EUR1.49bn issue redemption reserve, EUR1.0bn has been invested in CoFF's OFs, and EUR51.5m is invested in an account bank external to the issuer's banking group. A further EUR440m is invested in an intragroup exposure, subject to replacement triggers upon downgrade.

As the EUR440m is less than what is due on VMG's liabilities over the next 12 months, Fitch does not view it as excessive exposure to CFF, in line with its counterparty criteria. However, post redemption of EUR1.5bn of VMG bonds falling due end-July 2013, no VMG bonds will come to maturity until January 2016. As such, as the FCC notes amortise and the proceeds are invested as part of the issuer repayment reserve, this will constitute an exposure greater than 12 months to a given account bank. The exposure is nevertheless limited, as in line with its own regulations, VMG can only invest up to 12 months of inflows from the amortising FCC notes in intragroup exposures, with any excess required to be placed elsewhere. Furthermore, when Fitch tested a hypothetical jump-to-default on VMG's intragroup exposures, which include the certificate of deposits to BPCE (A+/Negative/F1+) and the medium-term notes issued by CFF, full repayment of the VMG bonds in a pass through scenario is achieved under stressful recovery assumptions. As such, the exposure is not considered excessive.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

In terms of the sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded to 'BB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the FCC notes were downgraded; or (iv) the CoFF OF were downgraded.