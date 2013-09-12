(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AB
Volvo's (Volvo)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB'. It
has concurrently downgraded the Short-term IDR to 'F3' from
'F2'. The Outlook is
Stable.
The affirmation of the Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's
expectation that Volvo's
ratings are supported by its strong and improving business
profile, which boasts
a good product range and global geographic reach. Management's
efforts to
improve the group's cost structure will decrease operating
leverage in the
long-term, a key risk factor in the cyclical truck and
construction equipment
markets.
Volvo's financial profile is weak for the current rating. In
particular, the
recovery in operating performance has been lower than expected,
despite
improving truck orders over the past 12 months. We expect higher
earnings and
cash generation in H213 from improved capacity utilisation due
to higher
production rates and a better pricing environment in Europe and
some early cost
savings from the group's programme to overhaul its truck
business. However, we
expect credit metrics to remain weak at the beginning of 2014,
when the full
impact of Volvo's RMB5.6bn cash investment in a 45% share in
Dongfeng Commercial
Vehicles (DFCV) will hit the balance sheet.
The downgrade of the Short-term IDR reflects our belief that the
group's
internal liquidity is commensurate with an 'F3' rating, given
weak internally
generated cash flow from industrial operations. That said, we do
not expect the
group to face liquidity pressures, given large external sources
of liquidity
from industrial cash and undrawn committed credit facilities,
which amounted to
in excess of SEK57bn compared with SEK12bn in short-term
industrial debt
maturities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
- Financial Profile Weak:
Headroom in the current ratings is low. The recovery in
operating performance
ahead of a SEK6bn increase in net debt to finance the 45%
participation in
Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles (DFCV) is weaker than expected.
Credit metrics are
expected to remain weak for the current ratings over the next
12-18 months. We
forecast negative free cash flow (FCF) in 2013 from industrial
operations,
resulting in funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage
of around 2.0x
and FFO fixed charge cover of around 4.5x.
- Product Launches Increase Uncertainty:
Fitch considers Volvo's extensive product launch programme as
positive to the
ratings and essential for the group's long-term prospects.
However, we are
concerned about the level of uncertainty associated with the
concurrent launch
of a high volume of new products. We remain somewhat
conservative in our
earnings forecast for the group, which incorporates some cost
overruns related
to its extensive product launch programme.
- Truck Recovery, Construction Equipment Slump:
We forecast a single-digit industrial revenue decline in 2013,
based on a
recovery in H212. The recovery is likely to be primarily driven
by trucks, for
which demand in South America and more recently in Europe and
North America have
bounced back, overcompensating the slow-down in Asia. In
comparison,
construction equipment (CE) orders dropped 14% year on year
(yoy) in H113,
against a tough comparison last year, when Volvo's CE business
grew by 16%. FCF
generation in 2013 is likely to remain negative.
- 'BBB' Business Profile:
AB Volvo's ratings are supported by its geographic and business
diversification
as a full-line truck maker, its top-five market positions in
major truck
markets, and an increasing exposure to high-growth emerging
markets through
long-term joint ventures and partnerships. The group's sizeable
after-market
business (23% of sales) provides relatively stable income and
mitigates the
inherent volatility of truck and construction equipment
end-markets.
- Improved Business Profile:
Volvo's business profile will benefit from the increased
diversification and
exposure to China, provided by DFCV's leading market shares in
its domestic
market. The Chinese market for heavy- and medium-duty trucks is
by far the
largest in the world in terms of number of trucks sold, but is
difficult to
access for international manufacturers. Fitch's calculated EBIT
margin will not
be affected by the consolidation of DFCV, which will be treated
as an associate
in accordance with the equity method.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
- Structural Change in Profitability: An upgrade to 'BBB+' could
occur if Volvo
demonstrates a structural improvement in, as well as less
cyclical, operating
margins, particularly at its truck division, leading to an FFO
margin above 8%.
Conversely, negative operating profit from industrial operations
for more than
two years and an FFO margin below 3% would put pressure on the
ratings.
- Cashflow, Leverage and Liquidity: Persistent negative FCF, FFO
adjusted
leverage at the industrial operations above 3x or a significant
weakening in
liquidity could lead to a downgrade. Conversely, the ratings
could be upgraded,
if FCF margin is above 3% and industrial FFO adjusted leverage
is below 2x.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
- Healthy Liquidity: Liquidity at industrial operations remains
adequate with
SEK57.1bn of liquidity sources at end-2012, comprising SEK24.0bn
of cash and
SEK33.1bn of undrawn committed credit facilities. This compares
with SEK45.8bn
(SEK12.0bn net of internal funding) of debt maturing in 2013.
