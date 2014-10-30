(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
AB Volvo's
(Volvo) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at
'BBB'. It has also affirmed Volvo Treasury AB's senior unsecured
rating at
'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects our expectation that Volvo's financial
profile will
improve to a level commensurate with the ratings. In particular,
the ratings
reflect our projections that free cash flow (FCF) margin will
become slightly
positive in 2014 and improve further to around 1% by 2016, after
previous
material free cash absorption (as a percentage of sales -2.8% in
2012 and -1.4%
in 2013). We expect earnings growth from improving mature
markets and a
strategic shift away from M&A and towards cost-cutting to
support credit metrics
in the short- to medium-term. Current trading is broadly in line
with Fitch's
expectations, but we will monitor the group's progress in
further cutting costs
and investments.
The business profile remains commensurate with the ratings and
benefits from an
increased exposure to the Chinese truck market through its
acquisition of a 45%
share in truck maker Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles (DFCV). This
offsets its
growing reliance on volatile truck end-markets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Current Trading
Current trading is supported by cost savings and positive price
realisations
from its renewed product range. Demand drop, following the
introduction of Euro
VI emission standards in Europe, was less severe than expected,
with European
trucks sold down 3% yoy in the first three quarters of 2014.
This was more than
offset by a successful increase in truck prices from the group's
extensive
product renewal programme, resulting in a 6% increase in
revenues in the same
period. However, we expect growth rates to reverse in 4Q14 as
comparison with
strong sales in 4Q13 will become unfavourable.
Developed Markets' Recovery
We expect a recovery in developed markets in Europe, Japan and,
in particular,
North America to offset lower demand in emerging countries in
2014. North
American order intake in 3Q14 was up more than 35% yoy across
trucks and
construction equipment (CE). This was in contrast to emerging
markets, where we
expect to see weaker growth than in previous years. Truck demand
in Brazil has
been subdued in 2014, due to the payback effect of an extended
period of
government incentives combined with cautious investments ahead
of the upcoming
presidential elections and slower economic activity on the
continent. In
addition, the Chinese construction equipment market is in
decline from reduced
government stimuli and reduced access to financing for dealers
and customers.
Improving Credit Metrics
Fitch expects financial headroom to improve over the next 18
months to a level
that is more commensurate with Volvo's 'BBB' ratings. Earnings
and internal cash
flow will be supported by cost- and investment-savings
initiatives, although
restructuring costs will initially offset the positive impact.
The group is
refocusing its strategy on sustainably improving operating and
financial
leverage, following 15 years of M&A aimed at streamlining the
group towards
commercial vehicles.
Disposals Offset Acquisitions
Volvo's M&A approach of funding acquisitions via disposal
proceeds is
credit-positive. The SEK8.9bn proceeds from the sale of Volvo
Rents and its
commercial real estate business offset the SEK6bn increase in
net debt from the
45% stake purchase in DFCV and the SEK1bn Terex acquisition at
the beginning of
2014. The disposals are part of the group's strategy to focus on
its core
commercial vehicles business.
'BBB' Business Profile
The ratings are supported by Volvo's geographic and business
diversification as
a full-line truck maker, its leading market positions in major
markets and
growing exposure to high-growth emerging markets. The group's
services business
(23% of sales) provides fairly stable income and mitigates the
inherent
volatility of its end-markets.
Volvo's business profile will benefit from the increased
diversification and
exposure to China provided by DFCV's leading market shares in
its domestic
market and Terex's 25.2% holding in Inner Mongolia North Hauler
Joint Stock Co.
The Chinese market for heavy- and medium-duty trucks is the
largest in the world
by number of trucks sold, but is difficult for international
manufacturers to
access.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Structural improvement in, and less cyclical, group operating
margin (FY13:
2.1%), particularly at its truck division,
-FFO margin (post capitalised R&D) of more than 8% (FY13: 4.1%)
-FFO adjusted net leverage of less than 1x (FYE13: 2.5x).
The above credit metrics refer to industrial operations on a
sustained basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Operating loss
-FFO margin (post capitalised R&D) of less than 4%
-Persistent negative FCF, actual or expected (FY13: SEK-3.7bn)
-FFO adjusted net leverage of more than 2x
-Significant weakening in liquidity
The above credit metrics refer to industrial operations on a
sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity at industrial operations remains adequate, with
SEK49.7bn of liquidity
sources at end-2013, comprising SEK17.8bn of unrestricted cash
and SEK31.9bn of
undrawn committed credit facilities. This compares with
SEK46.8bn (SEK8.7bn net
of internal funding) of debt maturing in 2013. It is the group's
financial
policy to maintain sufficient liquidity to cover 12-18 months,
assuming no
access to capital markets.
