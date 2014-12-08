(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all
ratings for W. R.
Berkley Corporation (Berkley) and its related property/casualty
operating
subsidiaries. These ratings include Berkley's 'A-' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR),
as well as the senior debt and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings. A
complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating affirmation reflects Berkley's favorable
long-term financial
results with solid capitalization despite aggressive capital
management, a
strong underwriting culture with niche market positions in
several lines, and
modest exposure to catastrophe losses. These positive factors
are partially
offset by relatively high financial leverage and reserve risk
stemming from
long-tail casualty lines,
Berkley continued to generate very solid underwriting results
through the first
nine months of 2014 with a 93.9% GAAP combined ratio compared to
95.1% for the
same period in 2013. This follows a profitable full year 2013
with a 95.1%
combined ratio compared to 96.8% in 2012. Although the company
has experienced
premium rate increases, Fitch believes underwriting profits are
likely to
improve only modestly in 2015 due to continued competitive
insurance market
conditions, recognizing the lag time between premiums written
and earned, and
reduced favorable reserve development.
Common shareholders' equity has increased by over 25% during the
past five years
to $4.7 billion as of Sept. 30, 2014 despite share repurchases,
a special
dividend, and industry wide record catastrophe losses during the
period,
reflecting solid earnings and investment gains. Fitch believes
the company
remains adequately capitalized when examined against traditional
measures on an
absolute basis and relative to peers.
Berkley's financial leverage ratio (debt-to-total capital ratio
excluding FAS
115) of 35.9% as of Sept. 30, 2014 is above peer averages but
excluding the $200
million of prefunded debt maturing in 2015, leverage is closer
to peers and
comparable to the company's 2013 level of 33%. Fitch expects
run-rate leverage
to stay near the low-thirties with earnings-based interest
coverage remaining
near 6x. Operating interest coverage through nine months 2014
was 6.9x, up from
5.5x for the same period in 2013.
Fitch believes the modest temporary increase to financial
leverage is manageable
and within both Fitch's expectations for the company and Fitch's
sector credit
factor guidelines for the rating category.
Fitch believes that Berkley is positioned to grow premium
opportunistically with
increased exposures and rate. Despite reporting significant
growth in 2013, GAAP
operating leverage (net premiums written to common equity
excluding FAS 115)
remains relatively low at 1.3x. Net leverage was roughly 4.3x at
Dec. 31, 2013,
down from 4.4x at year-end 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a positive rating action
include:
--A sustained reduction in financial leverage to low-mid 20%'s;
--Continued profitable operating performance including a
sustained combined
ratio in the mid-90%'s and maintenance of aggregate loss reserve
adequacy;
--Maintenance of Fitch's Prism capital model score of 'Very
Strong'.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a negative rating action
include:
--Net leverage above 5.0x;
--A material reduction in capitalization due to higher than
expected losses in
its investment portfolio, material adverse reserve development,
or poor
underwriting results;
--A deterioration of operating performance such that there is a
consistent
underwriting loss.
Additionally, a material increase in run rate debt to total
capital ratio, or
financial leverage ratio (debt to total capital excluding FAS
115), to 35% could
lead Fitch to expand the notching between Berkley's IDR and debt
rating,
resulting in a one-notch downgrade to the senior and
subordinated debt ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
W. R. Berkley Corporation
--IDR at 'A-';
--$200 million 5.6% senior debt due 2015 at 'BBB+';
--$150 million 6.15% senior debt due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million 7.375% senior debt due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million 5.375% senior debt due 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$76 million 8.7% senior debt due 2022 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 4.625% senior debt due 2022 at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 6.25% senior debt due 2037 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 4.75% senior debt due 2044 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 5.625% junior subordinated debentures due 2053 at
'BBB-'.
Acadia Insurance Company
Admiral Insurance Company
Berkley National Insurance Co.
Berkley Regional Insurance Company
Berkley Regional Specialty Insurance Co.
Carolina Casualty Insurance Co.
Continental Western Insurance Co.
Firemens Ins Co of Washington DC
Nautilus Insurance Company
Tri State Insurance Co. of Minnesota
Union Insurance Company
Union Standard Lloyds
--IFS at 'A+'.
Berkley Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
