SYDNEY, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Wairarapa Building Society (WBS) at
'BB+'. The Outlook
is Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end
of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR AND Viability Rating (VR)
The affirmation of WBS's IDR, VR and Stable Outlook reflect the
society's
moderate franchise, good asset performance but large relative
loan and
investment property exposures, and adequate capital ratios
containing
satisfactory buffers over regulatory minimums.
WBS's conservative underwriting approach is reflected in the
performance of its
loan book despite significant single name concentration that can
increase
volatility. At FYE14, WBS had three impaired loans totalling
NZD516,000 and well
secured past due loans had increased by 59% to NZD1.7m (1.9% of
net loans).
However, average loan to value ratios (LVRs) on these loans are
low and since
year end two of the impaired loans have been reclassified as
performing.
Capital ratios are high relative to peers but Fitch views this
as appropriate
given WBS's small absolute capital base, limited capital raising
options, and
large loan concentrations. Measured by non-risk-adjusted total
tangible
equity/total tangible assets, capitalisation decreased slightly
to 13.9% at
FYE13 (FYE12 15.1%) as asset growth outpaced earnings.
Operating as a price taker, strong lending competition could
constrain loan
growth and profitability in the financial year 2015 (FY15)
although strategic
initiatives to support growth appear to have gained some early
traction. In FY14
operating profits increased by 11% year on year to NZD330,000 as
the society
improved its cost base and generated stronger rental income, but
offset somewhat
by further fair value write downs in its investment property
portfolio.
WBS's loan book is fully deposit funded and the society's
loans/deposit ratio
was a solid 93% at FYE14. The society's liquidity position was
well in excess of
its trust deed requirements at FYE14, although it consisted
mainly of NZD18m of
undrawn committed facilities. WBS's on-balance-sheet liquidity
is a more modest
NZD13.3m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR AND VR
WBS's IDR and VR are unlikely to be upgraded due to the
society's small absolute
capital base, small domestic franchise, and geographic and
large-loan
concentrations.
A negative rating action could occur if asset quality
unexpectedly declined
leading to capital erosion. Damage to WBS's franchise from a
weaker capital
position or operational risks could also result in a rating
downgrade. In
addition, any reputational damage could in turn impact deposits
and threaten the
society's liquidity and access to funding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's
view that while support from the authorities is possible, it
cannot be relied
upon. The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor take into
account the
existence of a legal framework - the Open Bank Resolution Scheme
(OBR), which
reflects a reduced propensity of the New Zealand government to
support financial
institutions.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the New Zealand
government to
provide timely support to the bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Wairarapa Building Society (WBS):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
