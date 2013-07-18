(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'AA' on Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (Walmart), and its
short-term IDR
at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full ratings list is
provided at the
end of this release.
Key Rating Drivers:
The rating reflects Walmart's dominant market position in North
America, a
strong position in the UK, and a growing presence in other
markets such as
China, Brazil, Central America and South Africa. Also considered
is Walmart's
low cyclicality, consistent free cash flow (FCF) and steady
financial leverage
despite ongoing debt-financed share repurchases.
These factors are balanced by a more challenging economic
environment pressuring
the company's core customer base, and growing competition from
dollar stores and
hard discounters, among others.
Walmart's success flows from its broad selection and sharp
prices, made possible
by its low operating costs and significant buying power. Despite
these
strengths, comparable store (comp) sales in Walmart's U.S.
segment (which
excludes Sam's Clubs and accounted for 71% of consolidated
operating earnings in
2012) declined by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2013 (ending
April 30, 2013),
following increases of 1.8% in 2012 and 0.3% in 2011.
This decline reflects the difficult environment facing
low-income consumers,
including the payroll tax increase that was implemented as of
Jan. 1, 2013. For
full-year 2013, Fitch expects modestly positive comps, in part
due to easier
comparisons as the year progresses.
Despite soft top-line results, Walmart has been able to maintain
a steady
operating margin at or near 6% (5.9% in the LTM ended April 30,
2013), as modest
gross margin pressure has been offset by expense leverage. Going
forward, Fitch
expects operating margins will remain consistent with historical
levels.
Steady operating results have enabled Walmart to generate stable
credit metrics
over time, with adjusted debt/EBITDAR of 1.7x-2.0x and
EBITDAR/interest plus
rents of 7.8x-8.3x over the past five years.
Fitch expects FCF after dividends will track at around $8
billion to $10 billion
annually over the next two years, compared with $7.3 billion in
2012, due to
earnings growth and tight control of capital outlays. Share
repurchases are
expected to continue to exceed FCF, and to be partly
debt-financed, as Fitch
expects the company will manage its adjusted debt/EBITDAR ratio
at or under
2.0x, in the context of maintaining its 'AA' rating.
Rating Sensitivities:
An upgrade is unlikely, given that the rating is currently at
the high end of
the rating spectrum and fully captures the company's financial
and qualitative
strengths.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
--A debt-financed acquisition or accelerated share repurchases
that pushed
adjusted leverage to over 2x for an extended period;
--Persistently weak comp store sales and/or more pronounced
gross margin
pressure that cannot be offset by expense leverage.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'AA';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA';
--Bank credit facility at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip M. Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Michael Simonton
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3138
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated Aug. 8, 2012;
--'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Corporate Finance' dated Aug.
8, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.