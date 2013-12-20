LONDON/BARCELONA, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's (Wandsworth) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The ratings of Wandsworth reflect the strong institutional framework of the UK, its strong track record of focused financial management which includes conservative budgeting, prudent investment policies and its low level of debt. However, Wandsworth also has a low operating margin and limited flexibility to raise revenue. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that its performance will be stable, with debt slightly declining over time. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch considers Wandsworth is one of the stronger local authorities in the UK and as a result is slightly less dependent on government transfers. Local authorities in the UK are highly dependent on central government transfers, have in fact no tax-setting powers except for increasing council tax, and, since April 2013, are entitled to a share of increase in non-domestic or business rates as introduced by the Business Rate Retention Scheme. There is no formal financial equalisation mechanism in place but business rates are collected locally, partly retained by the council and partly transferred to the government. The distribution of revenue support grant and the government's share of business rates is based on a specific formula, which takes into account economic and financial strengths of the local authorities.. Wandsworth's sound cash position covers all direct debt outstanding at end-March 2013. Its investment policies are prudent and debt levels low. As per the last actuarial validation, Wandsworth's pension fund obligations were 91% funded (compared to the average funding level of local government pension funds in London of about 75%). Wandsworth has above-average wealth levels compared with London and national averages. This should continue given a steady increase in population and an above-average share of people with high educational qualifications. The local economy is driven by a strong services sector with a significant number of people working in public administration or commuting daily to central London which helps to sustain wealth levels. Following the overall deficit for the fiscal year to March 2012 when the one-off housing revenues account (HRA) subsidy buy-out settlement took place, Wandsworth reported a strong surplus before net financing of 11% in FY13. Operating margin was low at 2.6% but the operating balance covered both interest paid by 5x and debt servicing in FY13. Wandsworth's budget for FY14 shows an expected reduction in operating expenditure and the operating margin is expected to increase significantly. At end-March 2013, Wandsworth's total debt was GBP212.6m (representing 25% of current revenue). The council began reducing debt in FY13 after it made use of a new loan contracted with the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB), partly funding the HRA subsidy buy-out. Moreover, Wandsworth's investment portfolio improved considerably and amounted to a strong GBP311.4m. These assets can be used at any time to cover potential shortfalls. RATING SENSITIVITIES Continued prudent management and budgetary performance in line with the average over the last five years will trigger an upgrade, providing there is also an upgrade of the sovereign. A downgrade could be triggered by increase of debt beyond Fitch's expectations and a persisting negative trend in operating performance. Given the limited revenue flexibility of local authorities in the UK, the rating is sensitive to any negative change in the central government grants scheme, particularly in the context of the tight operating margin of Wandsworth. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that the council's sound liquidity and high reserves will remain an adequate buffer for unexpected revenue shortfalls sufficient to ensure debt service requirements and for future housing sector developments. 