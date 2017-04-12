(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Want Want
China Holdings
Limited's (Want Want) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook on the IDR is
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed the rating on the USD600 million senior unsecured
notes issued by
wholly owned subsidiary Want Want China Finance Limited, and
guaranteed by Want
Want, at 'A-'.
The ratings are supported by Want Want's leadership in select
food product
categories and a solid financial profile. Product concentration
could be a
weakness over the longer term, as growth in the packaged food
market in China
slows and competition increases.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Financial Profile: Fitch expects Want Want to continue to
generate
positive FCF in 2017, driven by stable working capital and low
capex
requirements. We believe the company will maintain a net cash
position by paying
dividends and buying back shares only from FCF, consistent with
its previous
action. Want Want has maintained a strong financial profile over
the past six
years, with high profitability, strong cash flow generation and
a consistent net
cash position.
Dominant Position, Niche Products: Want Want is one of the most
recognised
packaged food brands in China. Its key products - rice crackers,
flavoured milk,
soft candies, popsicles and ball cakes - dominate their
respective niche
markets. The company has demonstrated significant pricing power
and an ability
to defend its margins through the cycle. The company has kept
EBIT margins well
above 15% over the past six years.
High Product Concentration: Fitch believes that Want Want's
heavy reliance on
several core products is one of its key business risks. Want
Want has a limited
product portfolio compared with global peers rated in the 'A'
category. Its key
product, Hot Kid Milk, accounted for over 40% of total revenue
in 2016.
Fitch believes revenue growth over the longer term will depend
on Want Want's
ability to innovate and launch new products. Revenue reported a
decline of 8% in
2016, driven by a 13% drop in the dairy segment and representing
a consecutive
decline since 2014. However, Fitch does not expect the revenue
decline to
accelerate in 2017 as Want Want is launching new products,
widening its brand
portfolio, and expanding its distribution network.
Necessary Brand Investment: Fitch expects the EBITDA margin to
narrow in 2017
but still be maintained at a level in line with the company's
historical
average, after its EBITDA margin widened by 3.3pp to 28.3% in
2016. The gross
margin achieved a 10-year high of 47.8% due to price declines in
major raw
material inputs, but several inputs have seen rising prices
since 2H16.
Furthermore, Fitch anticipates operating expenses will increase
as sales staff
and advertising are necessary to develop its new brand and
product initiatives.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Want Want's scale is much smaller than its international peers,
and has weaker
geographical and product diversification. However, the company
has a strong
financial profile, with higher profitability, strong cash flow
generation and a
sustained net cash position. Its closest peer in terms of EBITDA
size is New
Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (A/Stable), which
is also one of
the key vendors of Want Want. Fonterra has a stronger market
leadership
position, while Want Want compares favourably in terms of better
diversification
in product mix, wider margin, stronger cash generation and a
sustained net cash
position.
No Country Ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment
aspects have an
impact on the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Flat revenue growth for most divisions in 2016-2019; for dairy
products, mid-
to high-single-digit revenue decline in 2017-2018
- Gross margin of 45%-46% (2016: 47.8%) in 2017-2019 to take
into account higher
input costs
- EBITDA margin of 25%-26% (2016: 28.3%) in 2017-2019 with
higher selling
expense as percentage of revenue due to investment in new brands
and products
- Capex of CNY800 million in 2017-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Negative growth of key products for a sustained period
- Failure to develop new products with meaningful revenue
contribution
- EBIT margin sustained below 18%
- Failure to maintain a net cash position
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- No positive rating action is envisaged over the next 12
months, given the
limited operating scale and lack of portfolio diversification.
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity: Want Want had CNY12 billion in cash and cash
equivalents and
sufficient undrawn uncommitted bank facilities totalling CNY8
billion at end-
2016, compared with its debt balance of almost CNY10 billion (of
which CNY4
billion is current borrowings). Fitch expects Want Want to
maintain a net cash
position and continue to generate positive FCF in 2017,
supported by a stable
working-capital cycle and low capex requirements. Want Want will
continue to
strike a balance between dividend payment and share buybacks
with any excess
FCF.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cathy Chao
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001