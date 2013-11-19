Nov 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wellington Pub Company plc's (Wellington) fixed rate notes and maintained the Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating actions mainly reflect the agency's view that Wellington's performance remains challenged by macroeconomic factors such as the uncertainty about the jobs' market, the on-going change in consumer behaviour, especially affecting wet-led pubs (estimated at approximately 80% of the portfolio), further exposure to alcohol taxation, the continued strength of the off-trade, all coinciding with a large number of leases coming up for renewal in 2013/2014.

The prolonged deterioration in performance of the estate in light of the difficult trading conditions is, however, cushioned somewhat by higher cash reserves after recent property disposals.

The agency's base case free cash flow (FCF) debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) (minimum of both the average and median DSCRs to the notes' legal final maturity) for the class A and B notes is 1.23x and just under 1.0x, respectively. The minimum FCF DSCR for class A in Fitch's base case is 1.1x and is expected to occur towards the end of the transaction's life.

Fitch's FCF forecasts only give credit to operating cash flows. The agency's forecasted DSCRs will be constrained by modest declines in EBITDA, mainly due to a portion of lease expiries that are assumed not to be renewed immediately on long leases, rental value declines and repossessions (including associated void costs). FCF is forecast to decline more than EBITDA as Fitch understands that Wellington is expected to resume corporate income tax payments from FY14 onwards after group loss carry forwards have been exhausted. However, the transaction benefits from a flat, annuity debt profile for class A and even a downward sloping profile for class B.

The lease renewal process remains an area of concern for Fitch as a significant portion of the portfolio is due for renewal in the coming years (about 10% by end of 2014; 17.5% over the next three years). However, Fitch recognises that the lease expiry profile has improved compared to 2012 with the number of pubs being not on substantive agreements down to 121 (as of September 2013) compared to 159 pubs as of September 2012. 55 pubs are currently vacant (same number as in September 2012) and the number of repossessions has reduced. Nearly 40% of the portfolio (by number of pubs) is currently (at least in parts) in arrears with its rental payments by more than 180 days. While this is a slight reduction compared to 2012, the total amount of rental arrears (by more than 180 days) has kept growing to approximately GBP5.2m (as of September 2012) with bad debt provisions also having increased materially.

In June 2013 a new pub operator - called Mornington Pub Company Limited (Mornington) - was set up by the sponsor group. Mornington currently manages five pubs (all owned by Wellington) let on short-term agreements. The issuer expects the number of Wellington owned pubs operated by Mornington to grow to approximately 20 by April 2014. While the ultimate goal remains to find external tenants for Wellington pubs, having 'in-house' capacity to take over the management of pubs is viewed as positive as it adds operational flexibility and avoids the respective pubs becoming vacant if a tenant cannot be replaced at short notice.

While revenues declined only mildly by 1.1%, TTM EBITDA dropped by 15% due to materially higher operating costs in Q4FY12/13 (March 2013). However, the issuer confirmed that the rise in operating costs was attributable to higher bad debt write-offs and provisions at financial year end when a detailed analysis of the position of the debtors was undertaken. Despite a reported EBITDA DSCR of 0.61x in March 2013 no cash reserves had to be drawn down in that quarter given the non-cash nature of the bad debt adjustments. Without that impact Fitch estimates that TTM EBITDA would have declined by about 5% compared to the previous 12 months period.

Another area of concern is the state of repair of the portfolio. All substantive agreements are on full repairing and insuring (FRI) leases, placing the obligation to maintain the properties on the tenant. However, with tenants struggling to pay their rent (as indicated by the high delinquencies and bad debt provisions) the asset manager estimates that about 60% of the portfolio is suffering from noticeable deferred maintenance (at least GBP5,000 per pub) with more than 10% experiencing underinvestment of more than GBP20,000 per pub. Wellington tends to spend comparatively small amounts of capex on currently vacant properties.

However, recent property disposals resulted in an increase of the reported cash deposits to approximately GBP15m which includes approximately GBP10m on the Permitted Release Account and approximately GBP5m on the Transaction Account. As the landlord only receives a dry rent, there is limited visibility of the pubs' trading performance. Consequently, Wellington is less able to estimate the affordability of the tenants' rental payment and has no influence in the publicans' offering (e.g. encouraging stronger focus on food, etc.).

Unlike traditional whole business securitisations (WBS) featuring an issuer-borrower loan structure, the transaction's pubs are directly owned by the bond issuer. The operational risk is mitigated to some extent by Wellington merely being a property holding company with the actual management of the estate outsourced to Criterion Asset Management Limited. However, in the agency's view, the transaction's risk profile is negatively impacted by the structure mainly due to a low liquidity support (only a liquidity reserve account covering around four months of debt service) and the lack of a financial covenant which in other WBS transactions gives bondholders more control by being able to appoint an administrative receiver well ahead of a payment default. As the liquidity reserve is not tranched among the class A and B notes, it could potentially be depleted by drawings to support the subordinated class B notes with nothing left to support the class A notes if needed. This makes the class A notes more vulnerable than suggested by an average or median DSCR but gives greater emphasis to minimum DSCR forecasts.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A decline in Fitch's projected average / median base case FCF DSCR metrics to anything substantially below 1.20x (or minimum FCF DSCR below 1.1x which is expected to occur towards the end of the transaction's life) for the class A notes and 0.95x for the class B notes (caused by any significant and continued deterioration in performance) could result in a downgrade of the notes. A material reduction in cash reserves without strengthening the income profile of the transaction (e.g. by acquiring well performing pubs) could also lead to a downgrade of the notes.

SUMMARY OF CREDIT

Wellington is a securitisation of rental income from 789 free-of-tie pubs predominantly located in residential areas mainly in the south-east of the UK. The rating actions are as follows:

GBP123.9m class A fixed-rate notes due 2029: affirmed 'B+'; Outlook Negative

GBP31.6m class B fixed-rate notes due 2029: affirmed 'B-'; Outlook Negative