Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wellington Pub Company plc's (Wellington) fixed rate
notes and maintained the Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions mainly reflect the agency's view that Wellington's
performance remains challenged by macroeconomic factors such as the uncertainty
about the jobs' market, the on-going change in consumer behaviour, especially
affecting wet-led pubs (estimated at approximately 80% of the portfolio),
further exposure to alcohol taxation, the continued strength of the off-trade,
all coinciding with a large number of leases coming up for renewal in 2013/2014.
The prolonged deterioration in performance of the estate in light of the
difficult trading conditions is, however, cushioned somewhat by higher cash
reserves after recent property disposals.
The agency's base case free cash flow (FCF) debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR)
(minimum of both the average and median DSCRs to the notes' legal final
maturity) for the class A and B notes is 1.23x and just under 1.0x,
respectively. The minimum FCF DSCR for class A in Fitch's base case is 1.1x and
is expected to occur towards the end of the transaction's life.
Fitch's FCF forecasts only give credit to operating cash flows. The agency's
forecasted DSCRs will be constrained by modest declines in EBITDA, mainly due to
a portion of lease expiries that are assumed not to be renewed immediately on
long leases, rental value declines and repossessions (including associated void
costs). FCF is forecast to decline more than EBITDA as Fitch understands that
Wellington is expected to resume corporate income tax payments from FY14 onwards
after group loss carry forwards have been exhausted. However, the transaction
benefits from a flat, annuity debt profile for class A and even a downward
sloping profile for class B.
The lease renewal process remains an area of concern for Fitch as a significant
portion of the portfolio is due for renewal in the coming years (about 10% by
end of 2014; 17.5% over the next three years). However, Fitch recognises that
the lease expiry profile has improved compared to 2012 with the number of pubs
being not on substantive agreements down to 121 (as of September 2013) compared
to 159 pubs as of September 2012. 55 pubs are currently vacant (same number as
in September 2012) and the number of repossessions has reduced. Nearly 40% of
the portfolio (by number of pubs) is currently (at least in parts) in arrears
with its rental payments by more than 180 days. While this is a slight reduction
compared to 2012, the total amount of rental arrears (by more than 180 days) has
kept growing to approximately GBP5.2m (as of September 2012) with bad debt
provisions also having increased materially.
In June 2013 a new pub operator - called Mornington Pub Company Limited
(Mornington) - was set up by the sponsor group. Mornington currently manages
five pubs (all owned by Wellington) let on short-term agreements. The issuer
expects the number of Wellington owned pubs operated by Mornington to grow to
approximately 20 by April 2014. While the ultimate goal remains to find external
tenants for Wellington pubs, having 'in-house' capacity to take over the
management of pubs is viewed as positive as it adds operational flexibility and
avoids the respective pubs becoming vacant if a tenant cannot be replaced at
short notice.
While revenues declined only mildly by 1.1%, TTM EBITDA dropped by 15% due to
materially higher operating costs in Q4FY12/13 (March 2013). However, the issuer
confirmed that the rise in operating costs was attributable to higher bad debt
write-offs and provisions at financial year end when a detailed analysis of the
position of the debtors was undertaken. Despite a reported EBITDA DSCR of 0.61x
in March 2013 no cash reserves had to be drawn down in that quarter given the
non-cash nature of the bad debt adjustments. Without that impact Fitch estimates
that TTM EBITDA would have declined by about 5% compared to the previous 12
months period.
Another area of concern is the state of repair of the portfolio. All substantive
agreements are on full repairing and insuring (FRI) leases, placing the
obligation to maintain the properties on the tenant. However, with tenants
struggling to pay their rent (as indicated by the high delinquencies and bad
debt provisions) the asset manager estimates that about 60% of the portfolio is
suffering from noticeable deferred maintenance (at least GBP5,000 per pub) with
more than 10% experiencing underinvestment of more than GBP20,000 per pub.
Wellington tends to spend comparatively small amounts of capex on currently
vacant properties.
However, recent property disposals resulted in an increase of the reported cash
deposits to approximately GBP15m which includes approximately GBP10m on the
Permitted Release Account and approximately GBP5m on the Transaction Account.
As the landlord only receives a dry rent, there is limited visibility of the
pubs' trading performance. Consequently, Wellington is less able to estimate the
affordability of the tenants' rental payment and has no influence in the
publicans' offering (e.g. encouraging stronger focus on food, etc.).
Unlike traditional whole business securitisations (WBS) featuring an
issuer-borrower loan structure, the transaction's pubs are directly owned by the
bond issuer. The operational risk is mitigated to some extent by Wellington
merely being a property holding company with the actual management of the estate
outsourced to Criterion Asset Management Limited. However, in the agency's view,
the transaction's risk profile is negatively impacted by the structure mainly
due to a low liquidity support (only a liquidity reserve account covering around
four months of debt service) and the lack of a financial covenant which in other
WBS transactions gives bondholders more control by being able to appoint an
administrative receiver well ahead of a payment default. As the liquidity
reserve is not tranched among the class A and B notes, it could potentially be
depleted by drawings to support the subordinated class B notes with nothing left
to support the class A notes if needed. This makes the class A notes more
vulnerable than suggested by an average or median DSCR but gives greater
emphasis to minimum DSCR forecasts.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A decline in Fitch's projected average / median base case FCF DSCR metrics to
anything substantially below 1.20x (or minimum FCF DSCR below 1.1x which is
expected to occur towards the end of the transaction's life) for the class A
notes and 0.95x for the class B notes (caused by any significant and continued
deterioration in performance) could result in a downgrade of the notes. A
material reduction in cash reserves without strengthening the income profile of
the transaction (e.g. by acquiring well performing pubs) could also lead to a
downgrade of the notes.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT
Wellington is a securitisation of rental income from 789 free-of-tie pubs
predominantly located in residential areas mainly in the south-east of the UK.
The rating actions are as follows:
GBP123.9m class A fixed-rate notes due 2029: affirmed 'B+'; Outlook Negative
GBP31.6m class B fixed-rate notes due 2029: affirmed 'B-'; Outlook Negative