(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australia-based
retailer Wesfarmers Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of
Wesfarmers for
commercial reasons.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Defensive Cash Flows: Wesfarmers' rating is supported by
significant
contributions from the defensive, mature and stable supermarket
division.
Supermarkets sell products that are essential for everyday life
and exhibit low
volatility in revenue and margins. By diversifying into alcohol,
fuel and
financial services, the Coles grocery and convenience store
division has trapped
a greater share of customer spending.
Leading Market Share: Wesfarmers benefits from a strong market
positions in its
key retail segments - supermarkets (Coles Group Limited) and
home improvement
(Bunnings Warehouse) - that account for more than 80% of its
consolidated EBIT.
Coles and its main competitor, Woolworths Limited, account for a
majority of
supermarket and alcohol retail sales in Australia, as well as a
large proportion
of retail petrol sales. The market structure gives Coles and
Woolworths
significant market power and the ability to drive down the cost
of doing
business. However, we expect competition in Australian
supermarkets to remain
elevated, particularly as new entrants, including David Jones'
expansion into
food retailing and smaller players like Aldi, increasingly look
to increase
market share.
Diversified Earnings Stream: Wesfarmers' earnings are
diversified by industry
and geography, with its retail business spanning all eight
Australian states and
territories. Wesfarmers also has a presence in the UK following
completion of
the Homebase acquisition. Strong retail performance has offset
an earnings
decline experienced in the industrial division in the past few
years caused by
resource-sector losses and restructuring costs in other areas.
Stable Credit Metrics: Fitch believes that Wesfarmers' leverage
peaked at 3.9x
in the financial year to 30 June 2016 (FY16) as a result of the
debt-funded
acquisition of the Homebase business, the increase in
off-balance sheet debt
reflecting future operating lease payments on Homebase's network
and a decline
in the FY16 EBIT margin. While these factors are likely to weigh
on Wesfarmers'
credit profile over the medium-term, we believe that Wesfarmers'
leverage will
improve through to FY20 based on the strength of the company's
Australian retail
businesses.
Retail Price Deflation: Revenue from Wesfarmers' Coles
supermarket business is
exposed to deflationary risks owing to ongoing price-based
competition with
major competitor Woolworths. Wesfarmers' supermarket earnings
are sensitive to
gross margin fluctuations. However, the risk is mitigated by
product
inelasticity in the supermarket space and the strong market
presence of
Wesfarmers' retail businesses. This allows a pass-through of the
majority of
cost increases and helps Coles negotiate lower supplier prices.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Wesfarmers rating of 'BBB+' is well-positioned relative to
peers. Wesfarmers
does not have the scale or geographical diversification of
global peer Carrefour
SA (BBB+/Stable), but its better margins, due in part to the
success of its
high-margin Bunnings business, leading position in the stable
Australian market
and historically better credit metrics, leads to the
equalisation of both
entities' ratings.
Wesfarmers' better margins and historically less aggressive
financial policy
support its higher rating than Ahold Delhaize NV (BBB/Stable),
despite it not
being as geographically diversified. Wesfarmers' better credit
metrics and
profitability, combined with its larger scale, underscores the
ratings
differential with Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA (BBB-/Negative).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Wesfarmers
include:
- Revenue for FY17 of around AUD70 billion, with an EBIT margin
of around 6%.
- Flexible dividend policy.
- Not including the sale of Officeworks or resource business.
- Net capex of around AUD1.5 billion in FY17, gross capex of
around AUD2.0
billion - 2.5 billion from FY18 to FY20.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are not applicable as the rating has been
withdrawn.
LIQUIDITY
Well-Managed Debt Structure: Wesfarmers has a well-laddered debt
maturity
profile, utilising several sources, including capital market
issuance (domestic,
US and Euro bonds) and bank bilateral facilities. Wesfarmers
prefunds debt
maturities.
Off-Balance Sheet Financing: Wesfarmers engaged in a substantial
capital
expenditure programme over the past few years, including
significant investment
in the Coles and Bunnings store networks and accelerated Kmart
store
refurbishment. A large portion of this investment was funded
through the sale
and leaseback of assets, such as its Bunnings stores. As a
result, operating
leases comprised around 70% of Fitch-defined financial
obligations as FYE16,
with the remainder made up of bonds, bilateral and syndicated
facilities.
