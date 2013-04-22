(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sydney-based
Westfield
Group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at
'A-'. The Outlook of the IDR remains Stable.
Westfield's financial risk profile and return on capital are
expected to
continue to improve over the rating horizon as a result of the
efficient
execution of the shopping centre group's joint venture strategy.
Westfield's
operating risk profile has improved over the past 12 months on
the back of
stronger like-for-like net operating income growth and improving
fundamentals in
its US portfolio. Westfield's core Australian property exposures
are performing
well with development capital expenditure funding to be shared
with its
Australian joint venture partner Westfield Retail Trust which is
a standalone,
listed retail property trust.
Key Rating Drivers
Falling share of direct property net income: Direct property
net income to
total net property income fell from 68% in FY2011 to 59% in
FY2012. This is
mitigated by the absence of leverage at the joint venture level.
Direct property
income is considered superior to property income from joint
ventures owing to
the risk of structural subordination of senior unsecured debt to
debt issued by
the joint venture. However, at this stage joint ventures are
100% equity funded
and Westfield does not consider joint venture level funding as
part of their
operating model.
Reduction in leverage : Westfield has reduced its leverage over
the past year
despite actively pursuing its buy-back program. Westfield has
been able to
reduce its debt to EBITDA (8.8x FY11 to 6.5x FY12) by enhancing
asset returns
and paying down debt. Asset returns have been enhanced by
repositioning the
portfolio to focus on the assets that provide Westfield with the
triple pronged
returns of management income, property returns and development
income. Asset
improvements and contracting capitalisation rates have provided
Westfield with
sources of cash flow to pay down debt.
Stable property performance: Westfield's property portfolio is
performing well
with continued like-for-like Net Operating Income (NOI) growth
(7% FY12)
supported by improving re-leasing spreads in the US and a
general recovery in
global retail. The Australian retail environment remains weak
but is underpinned
by the relatively high quality of Westfield's assets over
domestic competition.
Property fundamentals also remain strong across the board with
vacancy rates and
capitalisation rates continuing to improve.
Lower capital expenditure: Total capital expenditure to sales is
expected to
fall from 38% in FY12 to 33% in FY15. This reduction is due to
the sharing of
capital expenditure burden by joint venture property investors.
Capital
expenditure in FY13 is expected to increase to AUD 900m - AUD1b
with completions
accounting for AUD700m and Westfield's share of new starts
amounting to about
AUD 300m.
Rating Sensitivities
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
-Net Interest Cover (recurring NOI, plus management fees, minus
operating
costs/net interest cost including capitalised interest) falling
below 2.25x
(3.46x FY12) and/or gearing (Net Debt/EBITDA) rising above 7.5x
(6.47x in FY12)
on a sustained basis. This parameter beis breached under a
stress scenario of
zero NOI growth across all regions and the continuation of buy
back with no
assets sales. A material level of gearing the joint venture
level (currently
nil) would also lead to a reconsideration of the rating and
potential negative
rating action.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to a positive
rating action
include:
-Net Interest Cover increases to over 3.75x and gearing falls to
below 5.5x on a
sustained basis. Positive rating action is not expected in the
next 18 months.
