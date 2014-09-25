(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westpac
Banking
Corporation's (WBC, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') AUD21.2bn of outstanding
mortgage
covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on: WBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-';
the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2; and the asset
percentage (AP) of
89.0% used in the programme's asset coverage test, which is
lower than Fitch's
breakeven AP for a 'AAA' rating of 89.5%, supporting a 'AA'
tested rating on a
probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after
giving credit for
recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable
Outlook on
WBC's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7% is driven by the asset
disposal loss
component of 16.7% due to maturity mismatches and the
refinancing assumptions
applied to Australian residential mortgages, followed by the
cover pool's credit
loss of 4.2% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow valuation
component reduces the
'AAA' breakeven OC by 7.6% due to the longer weighted average
life of the asset
cash flows versus the liabilities.
The rating considers both an uplift on a probability of default
basis and
recoveries given default. The asset disposal loss component is
in line with the
rating scenario that is tested for timely payments (i.e. 'AA'
tested rating on a
PD basis), while the other breakeven OC components represent
'AAA' stresses.
Fitch tests for at least 91% recoveries rather than 100% in
order to assign two
notches credit for recovery given default. This is the reason
why the sum of the
breakeven OC drivers is higher than WBC's 'AAA' breakeven OC.
As of 31 August 2014, the cover pool consisted of 137,047 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD33.7bn. The cover pool credit quality
has remained
relatively stable over the past 12 months. Fitch's calculated
'AAA' expected
loss is 4.0% on the residential mortgage assets, driven by the
application of a
minimum credit loss at 'AAA' in the agency's analysis.
The unchanged D-Cap of 2 reflects Fitch's weak link assessment
of liquidity gap
and systemic risk. This is driven by the agency's view of the
liquidity gap
mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund,
the pre-maturity
test for the issued hard bullet bonds and the 12 month extension
period on the
soft bullet bonds.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) WBC's IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'A';
(ii) the D-Cap
fell by two categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the
asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, increased
above Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Westpac Banking
Corporation. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
', dated 13 May
2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2014; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria',
dated 23 June 2014; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum
- Australia',
dated 23 June 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity &
Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014; 'Global
Criteria for Lenders'
Mortgage Insurance in RMBS' dated 23 June 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
