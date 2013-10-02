(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 2
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westpac Banking Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+)
outstanding AUD14.9bn mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on: WBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-';
the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2; and the asset percentage (AP) used
in the asset coverage test (ACT) of 86.3%. This provides a small cushion,
compared to the breakeven AP of 89.0%. The agency relies on the AP used in the
ACT as the Banking Act stipulates assets held in excess of this, through a
demand loan, do not form part of the cover pool at issuer insolvency. The
Outlook on the covered bonds' ratings is Stable, which reflects the Stable
Outlook on WBC's IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 89% supports a 'AA' rating on a probability
of default (PD) basis, and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the
covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The breakeven AP has improved from 86.3% due
to updated asset assumptions following the introduction of property price
indexation in the Australian Residential Mortgage Criteria that lead to an
increase in asset recoveries. The agency has also recently revised its
Australian refinancing cost assumptions (RCA), which now falls in the RCA range
of Group B. See "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 3 June 2013 for further information.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted average (WA) life of the
assets at 16.1 years, and that of the liabilities at 4.0 years. The Fitch
breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among others, the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, it cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
The D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment of liquidity gap and
systemic risk as it is the weakest component. This is mainly driven by the
agency's view of the liquidity gap mitigants in the form of a three-month
interest reserve fund, the 12 month extendable period for the issued soft bullet
bonds, and the pre-maturity test for the issued hard bullet bonds. Fitch
considers the pre-maturity test to be a weak liquidity gap mitigant, as it
allows for a six-month cure period, in the aftermath of an issuer default, where
a scheduled hard bullet covered bond maturity falls due within the test breach
period and has not been funded.
Fitch has updated its assessment of cover pool-specific alternative management
to moderate from low, to reflect the agency's view of the IT systems, processes
and the delivery and quality of data received by Fitch as compared with WBC's
peers. The moderate risk assessment assigned to systemic alternative management
and privileged derivatives, and the low risk assessment assigned to asset
segregation has remained unchanged.
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of
foreclosure at 9.4%, and a WA recovery rate of 70.6%. As of July 2013, the cover
pool consisted of 119,326 loans secured by first-ranking Australian residential
mortgages with a total outstanding balance of AUD29.36bn, plus AUD642m cash. The
portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have WA current
loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 62.4%, a Fitch calculated WA current indexed LVR of
60.2% and a WA seasoning of 47 months. Floating rate loans represent 81.7% and
fixed rate loans 18.3% of the cover pool by balance. The mortgage portfolio is
distributed geographically with the largest concentrations being in New South
Wales (36.7%) and Victoria (27.0%).
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following
occurred: WBC's IDR was downgraded by two notches; the D-Cap fell by more than
one category; or if the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis
increased above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89%.