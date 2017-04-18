(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
affirmed WHA
Corporation Public Company Limited's (WHA) National Long-Term
Rating and the
National Long-Term Rating on its outstanding senior unsecured
debentures at
'BBB+(tha)'. The Outlook remains Negative. Fitch has
simultaneously affirmed
WHA's National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rising Project Development Cost: The Negative Outlook reflects
the remaining
challenge for WHA Corporation Public Company Limited (WHA) to
deleverage as
planned, given its increases in project-development cost as well
as overseas
investment to about THB7.5 billion a year in 2017-2019. Fitch
expects
FFO-adjusted leverage to rise in 2017, despite lower debt,
before decreasing to
the range of 5.3x-5.5x over the medium term.
Successful Asset-Disposal Plan: WHA carried out its
asset-disposal plan and a
debt reduction of THB6 billion in 2016, leading to a decrease in
FFO-adjusted
leverage to 5.4x by end-2016. The recent 30% spin-off of its
utility business
has reduced the debt by a further THB5 billion by April 2017.
More Integrated Business Model: The acquisition of Hemaraj Land
and Development
Plc. (Hemaraj) has strengthened WHA's market position in the
industrial property
business, supporting its leadership in the development of both
premium
built-to-suit warehouses for lease and industrial estates in
Thailand. WHA plans
to generate more recurring revenue by providing more integrated
services for its
customers in the industrial estates, eg data centre and managed
services,
internet services and IT outsourcing services. WHA's revenue has
more than
doubled while the proportion of recurring revenue to total
revenue should rise
to 30%-35% from 10% pre-acquisition over the medium term.
Larger Exposure to Cyclicality: The expansion into industrial
estate development
has increased WHA's exposure to volatility of land sales and
cyclicality of
property demand, as well as stiffer competition. WHA's original
business of
developing premium built-to-suit warehouses for lease had
limited its exposure
to property market cycles, because the warehouses are pre-leased
and have
long-term contracts. The competition in this niche market is
also relatively
low.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
WHA has higher revenue and EBITDAR, and a more integrated
business model than
its property-investment peers. However, it also faces high
development risk and
exposure to volatility of land sales from its industrial estate
business. TICON
Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (TREIT,
'A-(tha)'/Negative),
an industrial property REIT, is comparable with WHA's
ready-built factories and
warehouses for rent business. However, TREIT has no development
exposure, with
significantly lower financial leverage and higher financial
coverage than WHA.
This warrants TREIT's higher rating. JWD InfoLogistics Plc.
(JWD), a
full-service in-land logistics provider, is not a
property-investment company,
but has similar characteristics. Unlike the pure property rental
business, JWD's
revenue is still exposed to the volume and activities of
customers, although its
earnings are somewhat supported by long-term contracts. WHA and
JWD are rated at
the same level, with JWD's lower financial leverage and higher
financial
coverage. The business profile of Siam Future Development Plcs
(SF), as a
community mall developer, is similar to the rental business of
WHA but in a
different industry segment, i.e. retail versus industrial. With
a similar range
of financial leverage, WHA is rated higher than SF.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Marginal growth in rental and service income in 2017, given
large sales of
investment properties in 2016, and 15%-20% growth per year in
2018 and 2019 from
the growing water business and new digital infrastructure
business;
- An increase in land transfer to 1,300-1,350 rai a year in
2017-2019;
- Sales of investment properties of THB3.5 billion-4.5 billion
(excluding sales
by JVs) per year in 2017-2019;
- EBITDAR margin to narrow to 38%-40% in 2017-2019 due to lower
high-margin
sales of Hemaraj's investment properties
- Capex spending - including project development cost and
investment in power
affiliates - of about THB7.5 billion per year in 2017-2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action:
The consolidated FFO-adjusted leverage at below 5.5x on a
sustained basis.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action:
An aggressive investment, high dividend payment or
weaker-than-expected revenue
and EBITDA margin resulting in a consolidated FFO-adjusted
leverage unlikely to
decrease to below 5.5x from 2018 onwards.
LIQUIDITY
Manageable Liquidity: Out of THB12 billion debt to be due in
2017, THB5 billion
has already been repaid by the proceeds from the 30% spin-off of
the group's
utilities business carried out in April 2017. The remainder
should be mainly
supported by cash balance and short-term investment of THB4.7
billion as well as
undrawn committed facilities of THB2.1 billion at end-2016. The
company also has
ability to access to capital market.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
-There are adjustments on cost of sales of investment properties
and industrial
estate land of Hemaraj to remove a portion of cost incurred from
revaluation to
fair value upon the acquisition by WHA in order to reflect the
actual cost of
Hemaraj with total amount of THB2 billion.
- There are adjustments on debt at Hemaraj level to remove an
effect of
revaluation to fair value (THB368 million) upon acquisition by
WHA.
-There are reclassifications of purchase of investment
properties and proceeds
from sales of investment properties under cash flow statement to
working capital
change, instead of cash flow for investing. The deduction of
gain on sale of
investment properties as adjustment items under cash flow
statement is also
reclassified to working-capital change. This is to have the
classification of
items in the cash flow statement consistent with the income
statement, where
sales of investment properties and cost of investment properties
sold are
presented as sales and cost of goods sold from normal business,
not as a
one-line gain/loss on sales of fixed assets in other income.
- Capitalised interest expense of THB20 million presented under
cash flow from
investing activities are reclassified to interest paid in
calculation of FFO.
For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the
supervisory analyst named
above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the
principal analyst
is deemed to be the secondary
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
