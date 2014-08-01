(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW/MOSCOW, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
Region of Wielkopolska's Long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A-', Long-term local currency IDR at 'A' and its National
Long-term rating
at 'AA+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed
the region's
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Wielkopolska's continued solid
strategic and financial
management, which together with spending flexibility and a
capacity to
self-finance investments, supports healthy debt ratios. The
ratings take into
account the region's moderate direct debt as well as indirect
risk from the
healthcare sector, which the region may have to financially
support in the
medium term.
The region has a track record of excellent operating performance
and Fitch
assumes this will continue in the medium term. In its base case
scenario for
2014-2016, we expect Wielkopolska's operating margin to be
15%-16%,
corresponding to an operating balance of PLN140m, which should
comfortably cover
debt service (principal repayment and interest) by 2x-3x.
For 2013, the region posted a high operating margin at 18.4%
(2012: 14.2%),
supported by an earlier-than-expected receipt of a VAT
reclamation (PLN8m) as
well as higher-than-budgeted corporate and personal income tax
revenue (PLN13m).
Regional development and investment are considered spending
priorities. Low
fixed costs, as a share in operating expenditure (staff costs:
25%), and
relative high capital spending (more than 40% of total
expenditure in 2010-2013)
allow the region significant flexibility to adjust spending in
its budget. This
high flexibility compensates for Wielkopolska's limited
revenue-raising
flexibility as a result of income tax rates being decided by the
State. Tax
revenue averaged 56% of operating revenue in 2010-2013.
Fitch estimates that the region's capex will decline in
2014-2016 to PLN300m a
year from PLN600m in 2011-2013 as investments co-financed from
the 2007-2013 EU
budget taper off. However, capex will still constitute about 30%
of total
spending. Most of it will be financed by capital revenue
(including EU funding)
and the current balance.
Fitch takes a positive view of the region's approach to
maintaining a long and
smooth debt profile and to minimising debt-service. We expect
that the region's
debt will continue to increase, albeit at a slower pace, to
around PLN600m in
2015-2016 (2013: PLN441m). However, it will still be moderate by
international
standards at 65%-70% of current revenue. The debt to current
balance ratio is
likely to increase to five years (2013: 2.8 years); but should
remain much lower
than the weighted average debt maturity of above 10 years.
Regional healthcare entities may require financial support from
Wielkopolska
through guarantees, capital injections or loans in the medium
term. However,
pressure on the budget should be limited and hence should not
affect the
region's credit rating. In addition, Wielkopolska's strict
monitoring of
financial performance and on-going restructuring have allowed
the sector's
finances to improve and be stronger than in many other Polish
regions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the Polish sovereign rating, accompanied by a
continuation of the
region's sound operating performance and declining pressure to
fund capex with
debt could lead to a similar rating action on Wielkopolska.
Conversely, a sustained deterioration in the operating margin to
far below
Fitch's expectations, or a significant rise of direct debt
resulting in weak
debt payback of above nine years could trigger a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Associate Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 8 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.