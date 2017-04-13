(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt ratings of
Willis Towers Watson
PLC (WLTW), Willis North America Inc., and Trinity Acquisition
plc at 'BBB'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch upgraded WLTW's ratings following the merger of Willis
Group Holdings
(Legacy Willis) and Towers Watson & Co. (TW) in January 2016.
Lower financial
leverage for WLTW, relative to Legacy Willis's average
debt/EBITDA of 3.1x for
2012-2015, was a key driver for the upgrade. Debt/EBITDA
adjusted for one-time
transaction, integration and legal settlement costs declined to
2.5x for 2016,
compared with 4.1x for 2015, and Fitch estimates that run-rate
debt/EBITDA will
remain below the rating downgrade trigger of 2.75x.
WLTW's ratings reflect the company's competitive position as one
of only a few
advisory, broking and solutions companies possessing the global
operating
presence, scale, broad product line, and distribution platforms
to compete
effectively in a changing global marketplace. WLTW's solid,
viable franchise is
demonstrated in its ability to retain clients and grow
organically. WLTW
continues integration efforts to create a unified platform for
global growth,
including pursuing opportunities to leverage TW's existing
relationships to
increase penetration in the larger U.S. property/casualty (P/C)
corporate market
and to expand TW's international profile.
Operating EBIT margin declined materially in 2016. Due to a
significant increase
in amortization of intangibles, however, EBITDA margin adjusted
for
non-recurring items declined more modestly to 19.3% in 2016,
compared with
Legacy Willis's average of 22.4% for 2012-2015. With additional
merger savings
expected to come through in 2017 and 2018, and as restructuring
costs subside
and expense reductions are implemented, margins should expand in
line with
WLTW's financial objectives for 2018 that include 3%-4% organic
revenue growth,
1%-2% cost growth, and a 25% EBITDA margin.
WLTW has a strong liquidity profile with significantly improved
cash flow
generation and increasing financial flexibility. Operating cash
flow increased
to $920 million for 2016, from $243 million the prior year, with
the additions
of TW and GS & Cie Groupe SAS (Gras Savoye). Fitch expects
higher free cash flow
over time due in part to projected annual cost savings of $325
million starting
in 2018 from an operational improvement program and as merger
efficiencies
materialize.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a
material
near-term change in financial profile or operating performance,
a failure to
maintain EBITDA-to-interest ratios of 7x or higher, an increase
in financial
leverage evidenced by debt/EBITDA (adjusted for large one-time
items) above
2.75x, or a material goodwill impairment that casts doubt on the
new entities'
ability to generate future earnings and cash flows.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include
realization and
demonstration of the benefits of the TW and Gras Savoye mergers
with continuing
improved margins and ultimate improvement in the debt-to-EBITDA
and
EBITDA-to-interest ratios in line with higher rated peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Willis Towers Watson PLC (formerly Willis Group Holdings)
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--5.75% senior notes due 2021 at 'BBB'.
Willis North America Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--7.00% senior notes due 2019 at 'BBB'.
Trinity Acquisition plc
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--3.5% senior notes due 2021 at 'BBB';
--2.125% senior notes due 2022 at 'BBB';
--4.625% senior notes due 2023 at 'BBB';
--4.4% senior notes due 2026 at 'BBB';
--6.125% senior notes due 2043 at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Committee Chairperson
Donald F. Thorpe, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
