(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' (Strong) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Wilton Reassurance Company, Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited, Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York, Texas Life Insurance Company, and Wilco Life Insurance Company (collectively referred to as Wilton Re), as well as ivari. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Wilton Re Ltd. at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. Today's rating action follows the announcement that Wilton Re plans to acquire Aegon's U.S. run-off payout annuity business and bank-owned/corporate-owned life insurance business (BOLI/COLI). Wilton Re will assume $13.9 billion of reserves, over 70% of which are general account liabilities, which will be ceded on a coinsurance basis. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the summer of 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Wilton Re's ratings reflects Fitch's view that the company will remain in a strong capital position following the transaction. Fitch expects the capital required to support the business will be funded with on-balance-sheet, excess capital. Fitch notes that the largescale transaction represents a shift in its mix of business, moving the company's business profile towards longevity risk and is outside of Fitch's previous rating expectations. Consequently, Fitch will closely monitor the transaction for the performance of actual results compared with pricing assumptions. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for Wilton Re's ratings that could result in a downgrade include: --Deviations from management's expectation on assumed business; --Additional material transactions in the near term; --A change in ownership; --An increase in financial leverage above 25%; --A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position with no plans or ability to rectify; --GAAP interest coverage below 8x; --A decline in GAAP operating ROE below 8%. Key rating triggers for Wilton Re's ratings that could result in an upgrade include: --A change in Fitch's view of Wilton Re's strategic importance to CPPIB. Key rating triggers for ivari's ratings that could lead to a downgrade include: --A change in Fitch's view on the strategic importance of ivari to Wilton Re Ltd.; --A weakening in ivari's credit profile that leads to a downgrade in its standalone assessment. The ratings on $915 million secured support notes issued by Redding Funding Ltd. may change if either the quality of the assets in the collateral account changes, implying use of a different recovery assumption, or Wilton Re Ltd's IDR changes. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Wilton Reassurance Company Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York Texas Life Insurance Company Wilco Life Insurance Company ivari --IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Stable. Wilton Re Ltd. --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable. Wilton Re Finance LLC --$250 million 5.875% senior notes due March 30, 2033 at 'BBB+'. Redding Funding Ltd. --$915 million secured support notes due Dec. 31, 2058 at 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jamie R. Tucker, CPA Associate Director +1-212-612-7856 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey A. Mohrenweiser, FSA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3182 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001