Aug 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Asset Backed Arbitraged Securities (Pty) Limited's (ABACAS) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) Short-term ratings of 'F1+sf(zaf)' for both Series 1 and Series 2 following a review of the programme. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn the ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation is driven by a review of the current state of the conduit programme; support provided by Absa Bank Limited (AAA(zaf)/Stable/F1+(zaf)) as sponsor, credit enhancement provider, administrator, and liquidity facility provider; and discussions with Absa.

Fitch had previously been notified by Absa of its intention to restructure the programme. Since December 2011, ABACAS has not issued any CP and all funded assets have been removed. Fitch does not anticipate any further issuance of CP from the programme and therefore the rating is withdrawn as it is no longer considered analytically meaningful.

ABACAS is a South African asset-backed segregated CP programme structured to issue distinct series of South African Rand (ZAR) denominated CP. Series 1 may only invest in ZAR-denominated debt securities rated at least 'AA-(zaf)' while Series 2 may also invest in ZAR-denominated credit-linked notes rated at least 'AA-(zaf)'. The maximum programme size is ZAR20bn (with consideration to outstanding CP for all series of notes).