(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banco de Valencia's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Negative
Outlook,
Short-term IDR at 'F2' and Support Rating at '2'.
Simultaneously, Fitch has
withdrawn these ratings following a corporate reorganisation,
whereby Banco de
Valencia has been merged into CaixaBank, S.A. (BBB/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
The rating actions follow the completion of the integration of
Banco de Valencia
into its parent bank, CaixaBank, on 19 July 2013. As a result,
Banco de
Valencia's assets and liabilities have been transferred to
CaixaBank. Banco de
Valencia has ceased to exist as a legal entity. Banco de
Valencia's IDRs have
been driven solely by parental support since its acquisition by
CaixaBank on 28
February 2013.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco de Valencia:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative; withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
