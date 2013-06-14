(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cyprus Popular Bank's (CPB) Long and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'D', Viability Rating (VR) at 'f', Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor'. Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn CPB's ratings as the bank is under resolution and the ratings are no longer considered analytically meaningful by Fitch. As a result, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of CPB. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and withdrawal follow the resolution of the bank, which is underway, in line with the Resolution of Credit and Other Institutions Law of 2013. In accordance with the law, the Central Bank of Cyprus, in its capacity as resolution authority, approved the transfer of CPB's good assets and liabilities (including insured deposits and central bank funding) to Bank of Cyprus (RD), which has now been completed. Bank of Cyprus will assume the continuation of CPB's banking activity. Fitch understands that CPB's current balance sheet largely contains non-performing assets, and on the liabilities side bonds and uninsured deposits (deposits above EUR100,000), which are expected by Fitch to be subject to credit losses when the bank completes the resolution process. Fitch expects this to take place in the near future. CPB's ratings reflect the fact that CPB is being resolved, which may result in losses imposed on senior creditors. According to Fitch's rating definitions, 'D' ratings indicate an issuer that in Fitch's opinion has entered into bankruptcy filings, administration, receivership, liquidation or other formal winding-up procedure, or which has otherwise ceased business. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'D'; withdrawn Short-term IDR affirmed at 'D'; withdrawn Viability Rating affirmed at 'f'; withdrawn Support Rating affirmed at '5'; withdrawn Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'; withdrawn Senior notes affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'; withdrawn Primary Analyst Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Josep Colomer Director +34 93 323 8416 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 15 August 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.