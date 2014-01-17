(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed DNB Bank's
Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a+'. The ratings have subsequently been withdrawn as
Fitch has decided
to discontinue the ratings, which are uncompensated, and are no
longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
The affirmation is based on Fitch's view that the bank's
creditworthiness has
not materially changed, no additional financial information has
been released,
and no material changes in the operating environment have
occurred since Fitch
affirmed the ratings on 20 November 2013 (see "Fitch Affirms DNB
Bank at 'A+';
Outlook Stable" on www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also affirmed DNB Boligkreditt's Long-term IDR at 'A+'
and mortgage
covered bonds at 'AAA', both with a Stable Outlook. The ratings
have
subsequently been withdrawn because the agency will no longer
have sufficient
information to maintain the rating as the issuer has chosen to
stop
participating in the rating process. As of September 2013, DNB
Boligkreditt's
outstanding covered bonds amounted to NOK399.6bn, secured by a
cover pool with a
balance of NOK527.6bn.
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for
DNB Bank or DNB
Boligkreditt and its covered bonds.
The rating actions are as follows:
DNB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable; and withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' and withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' and withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' and withdrawn
DNB Boligkreditt
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable; and withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' and withdrawn
Covered bonds: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; and withdrawn
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012,
'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04 September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria
for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013,
'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative
Addendum', dated
13 May 2013,'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity
and Refinance
Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage
Loss Criteria',
dated 6 June 2013, "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Norway", dated
April 2013 are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
