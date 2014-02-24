(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Landesbank
Berlin AG's (LBB) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A+' and
'F1+', respectively. LBB's ratings have subsequently been
withdrawn as Fitch no
longer considers the ratings, which are uncompensated, to be
relevant to its
coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The ratings of LBB's subsidiary Berlin-Hannoversche
Hypothekenbank AG (Berlin
Hyp) are not affected by this rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of LBB's IDRs prior to withdrawal reflects
Fitch's view that
there would be an extremely high probability of support from the
savings banks
(its 100% owner), if required. As a result of the restructuring
LBB will become
a smaller bank, focussing on its savings bank activities. LBB's
strategic
importance is high for the savings banks, in particular as it
operates one of
the largest local savings bank in Germany (Berliner Sparkasse).
The Stable
Outlook on LBB's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that
the propensity
and ability of the savings banks to support LBB will remain
unchanged.
The rating of state-guaranteed/grandfathered debt reflects the
credit quality of
the guarantors (State of Berlin) as well as Fitch's assessment
of the
Gewaehrtraegerhaftung. The State of Berlin's 'AAA' rating
reflects the stability
of the solidarity system that underpins the creditworthiness of
all German
Laender, linking their creditworthiness to that of the Federal
Republic of
Germany (AAA/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING (VR)
The affirmation of LBB's VR takes into account its future more
focused business
model as a regionally operating savings bank underpinned by
rebranding to
Berliner Sparkasse. LBB has an entrenched franchise in Berlin as
the leading
retail bank, but this is currently a relatively small part of
the LBB Group,
based on retail banking segment assets (and including
consolidation of its large
mortgage bank subsidiary, Berlin Hyp).
The VR also factors in Fitch's expectation that the
restructuring of the LBB
Group will take several years, possibly stretching beyond the
2017 completion
date LBB has announced. First steps have been taken, for example
LBB transferred
its customer-related capital markets business and its investment
subsidiary
LBB-INVEST to DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale (Deka) with effect
from the start
of 2014.
The VR further reflects Fitch's positive view on the ability of
LBB's management
and its owners to manage the process successfully. This will be
important,
especially because Fitch does not expect that LBB's weak
recurring earnings base
will provide a sufficient buffer to absorb the necessary
restructuring costs in
2014-2016, so net losses are possible. In addition, LBB's
risk-adjusted
capitalisation remains only moderate in light of concentration
risks in its
commercial real estate exposures - which however will shrink
once Berlin Hyp is
separated from LBB - and the investment portfolio of sovereign
and international
financial institutions risks. These will remain on LBB's books
after the Deka
transaction. However, capitalisation improved in 2012 and 2013.
In light of the
ECB's comprehensive assessment this year, Fitch cannot rule out
the possibility
that the stress test could result in a capital shortfall.
However, such a
shortfall could be dealt with by converting the silent
participation of EUR700m
held by the owners into Basel III compliant capital instruments.
KEY RATING DRIVER - SUBORDINATED DEBT
LBB's subordinated debt instruments have been affirmed at 'A'
and withdrawn. In
Fitch's opinion, if LBB was unable to meet payments on its
subordinated debt
from its own resources, these would be met directly or
indirectly by the savings
banks. Therefore, LBB's subordinated debt rating is notched down
only once from
the savings banks' IDR of 'A+' to reflect their junior status.
RATING ACTIONS
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable; and withdrawn
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'; and withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'; and withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '1'; and withdrawn
Guaranteed obligations affirmed at 'AAA'; and withdrawn
Guaranteed market-linked securities affirmed at 'AAAemr'; and
withdrawn
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'; and withdrawn
Subordinated lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'A'; and withdrawn
