(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Primerica Life Insurance Company (Primerica Life) at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has decided to discontinue the rating, which is uncompensated KEY RATING DRIVERS Primerica Life's rating is supported by the company's solid risk adjusted capitalization, strong competitive position in the individual term insurance market, efficient captive distribution force, conservative asset profile, and good operating performance. Partially offsetting these positives are Primerica Life's narrow product profile and the size of its in-force block of term life insurance, which was materially reduced through a series of reinsurance treaties the company entered into prior to its initial public offering on March 31, 2010. Fitch views Primerica Life's consolidated profitability to be good in the three years following its separation from Citigroup. The company's earnings continue to reflect its conservative new business pricing which supports its strong margins. For the first three months of 2013, Primerica Life's parent company, Primerica, Inc., reported consolidated pretax operating income of $61 million and annualized return on equity of 13.2%. Fitch anticipates that operating earnings will remain fairly stable over the intermediate term as the company rebuilds its in-force block in a low interest rate environment that is pressuring investment income. Primerica Life's risk-based capitalization (RBC ratio) was 602% of company action level at Dec. 31, 2012, from up from 426% at Dec. 31, 2011. The improvement was driven primarily by its March 2012 reserve financing transaction covering Regulation XXX reserves on its individual term life insurance block. In Fitch's view, the reserve financing transaction reduces the conservatism of Primerica Life's statutory reserves and weakens the quality of the company's reported statutory capitalization. However, the reserve financing transaction is in line with Fitch's rating expectations and is consistent with industry practice. Following a $150 million extraordinary dividend paid to its parent in May 2013, the company's RBC ratio is expected to decline to an estimated 480% at June 30, 2013. The dividend was used to fund the acquisition of the remaining shares and warrants held by Warburg Pincus, which had held a significant stake in Primerica since its 2010 IPO. Fitch views Primerica Life's unique distribution force as a competitive advantage which has been an important factor in the company's strong record of profitability. Fitch believes that a material weakening of this channel could adversely affect Primerica Life's operating performance and its rating. Primerica Life remains one of the nation's largest individual term life insurance writers, with nearly $1.8 billion in direct statutory life insurance premiums written in 2012. Fitch affirms and withdraws the following rating with a Stable Outlook: Primerica Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bradley S. Ellis, CFA Director +1-312-368-2089 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 W. Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas L. Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Committee Chairperson Keith M. Buckley, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3211 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013); --'Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors' (Oct. 9, 2012); --'Primerica Life Insurance Company (A Subsidiary of Primerica, Inc.)'(July 16, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors here Primerica Life Insurance Company A Subsidiary of Primerica, Inc. here Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.