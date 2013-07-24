(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unnim Banc, S.A.'s
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Short-term IDR at 'F2' and
Support Rating at '2'. Simultaneously, Fitch has withdrawn these ratings
following a corporate reorganisation as Unnim Banc has been merged into Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; BBB+/Negative) on 23 May 2013. At the same
time, Unnim Banc's debt ratings have been affirmed and transferred to BBVA. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, STATE GUARANTEED DEBT AND SRF
The rating actions follow the completion of Unnim Banc's integration into its
parent bank, BBVA. As a result, Unnim Banc's assets and liabilities have been
transferred to BBVA and Unnim Banc has ceased to exist as a legal entity. Unnim
Banc's IDRs have been driven solely by parental support since its acquisition by
BBVA on 27 July 2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The upgrades of the upper Tier 2 and preferred stock instruments to 'BB+' from
'CC' and 'BB-' from 'C', respectively, reflect a higher probability of them
performing following the transfer to BBVA. These instruments are notched down
from BBVA's Viability Rating (bbb+), in line with the agency's assessment of
each instrument's risk of non-performance and relative loss severities. The
upper Tier 2 debt is notched down once for loss severity and twice for
non-performance risk. The preferred stock is notched down twice for loss
severity and three times for non-performance risk.
Fitch has withdrawn the rating of the preference shares that were placed with
retail investors and subject to a conversion offer by BBVA in October 2012 as
they are no longer considered analytically meaningful given that there is only a
de minimis amount outstanding.
Any impact on Unnim Banc's covered bonds will be covered in a separate
commentary.
The rating actions are as follows:
Unnim Banc:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative; withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; withdrawn
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB'; transferred to BBVA
Subordinated upper Tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'CC'; removed from Rating
Watch Positive (RWP); transferred to BBVA
Preferred stock (ISIN: ES0101339028 and XS0225115566) : upgraded to 'BB-' from
'C'; removed from RWP; transferred to BBVA
Preferred stock (ISIN: ES0101339002 and KYG175491094) : upgraded to 'BB-' from
'C'; removed from RWP; withdrawn
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'; transferred to BBVA